Name Description

Xuechu He Mr. He Xuechu is Executive Chairman of the Board of Honbridge Holdings Limited. Mr. He has extensive experience in financial management and in the investment field, is principally responsible for the Group’s strategic planning and positioning. Mr. He graduated from (Anhui Finance and Trade College), the PRC in 1983. Since then, he has worked in (the Domestic Trade Ministry of the PRC), and China Resources (Holdings) Co. Ltd. During the period from 2001 to 2005, Mr. He was a director and shareholder of a number of companies, the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange, including Shanghai Zendai Property Limited and Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (stock code: 0175). Mr. He is also director of Infinite Sky Investments Limited, New Trinity Holdings Limited, Triumphant Glory Investments Limited and Shandong Forever New Energy Co., Ltd., all being subsidiaries of the Company.

Wei Liu Mr. Liu Wei William is Chief Executive Officer, Compliance Officer, Executive Director of Honbridge Holdings Limited. Mr. Liu has over 10 years of experience in corporate banking and corporate finance, including his previous employment with The Hongkong Chinese Bank Ltd. and Lippo Group. During the period from 2004 to 2006, Mr. Liu was a director of Hans Energy Company Limited, the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Liu was also a director of China Metal and Technologies (H.K.) Limited, a private company engaged in the trading of non-ferrous metal. He was the managing director of a private company engaged in media business. Mr. Liu was experienced in the publication business and was involved in the publication of (World Economic Review), (Healthy Life Today) and (China News Weekly) during his tenure with the above private company. Mr. Liu holds a master degree in business administration from the University of San Francisco. Mr. Liu is also director of Infinite Sky Investments Limited, New Trinity Holdings Limited, Sul Americana de Metais S.A, Honbridge International Trading Company Limited, (Shanghai Hongying Trading Co. Ltd.), Triumphant Glory Investments Limited and Shandong Forever New Energy Co., Ltd., all being subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Liu is also a director of New Potential Development Limited, a company principally engaged in the after sale services of automobiles.

Lixin Shi Mr. Shi Lixin is Executive Director of Honbridge Holdings Limited. He is a postgraduate diploma holder in business administration from the University of Wales College, Newport, has experience in mergers and acquisitions and project finance. Mr. Shi is the chief executive officer of (Wanbo Industrial Provision & Exposition Co., Ltd.) since 2003 and was once the special assistant to the chairman of (Hunan Investment (Group) Corporation). Mr. Shi was also the chief executive officer of a company which was involved in the business procurement of (Xiangtang Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone), which in turn contains the (Xiangtang (Germany) Industrial Park). Mr. Shi is also director of (Shanghai Hongying Trading Co. Ltd.), a subsidiary of the Company.

Eder De Silvio Dr. Eder de Silvio is a member of Senior Management of the Company. He graduated from The Polytechnic School of the University of Sao Paulo with an Engineering degree in 1984 and awarded a Doctorate degree on Mineral Engineering in 2001, based on a process research and engineering for a heavy mineral project (tin, tantalum, niobium, and rare earth). Dr. Eder de Silvio is experienced in process research, mineral project engineering design, equipment selection and acquisition and infrastructure construction. He has worked several years in two mine sites at the Amazon region, responsible for the engineering, construction and operation. Dr. Eder de Silvio also worked in Ferrous Resources Limited as an operations director focusing on engineering, construction and production increase. Dr. Eder de Silvio has been SAM’s Director of Engineering since 2012, worked on process research and engineering concepts design.

Yongshi Jin Mr. Yongshi Jin is a member of Senior Management of the Company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mineral Processing Engineering and a Master’s degree in Ferrous Metallurgy Engineering from the School of Mineral Processing and Bioengineering of Central South University in China. Mr. Jin has nearly ten years experience in participating varieties of mine projects in China and abroad. Prior to joining the Group, he worked in China ENFI Engineering Corporation (formerly China Nonferrous Engineering and Research Institute) as a design manager of mine projects and also a senior engineer in Mineral Processing, he once provided consulting and engineering design service for lots of large-scale mine projects. Moreover, Mr. Jin also has extensive experience in purchasing worldwide mine properties, he once worked as a technical adviser for a Chinese listed company which was involved in international mine business. He has been assistant to the Chief Executive Officer and project manager of SAM since joining the Company in March 2014.

Xuankun Yang Mr. Xuankun Yang is member of Senior Management of the Company. He once worked at the head office of China State Shipbuilding Corporation. He worked at Xianyang Pianzhuan Co., Ltd since 1988. Starting from 1999, became the deputy general manager and chief engineer of Xianyang Pianzhuan Group, which he began the research of lithium power battery. From 2006 to 2009, he had worked with more than 20 companies such as GAC China, Zhengzhou Nissan, Great Wall, Chery, Geely and Haima together to develop power systems for electric vehicles. The battery, jointly developed by Mr. Yang Xuankun was awarded the Provincial Progress prize in scientific and collective technology in 2007. Mr. Yang also has a number of personal patents related to power battery.

Lei Zhang Mr. Lei Zhang is a member of Senior Management of the Company. He obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Yangzhou University in 2001 and a master degree in Management for Auto Companies from Zhejiang Automotive Engineering Institute in 2010. From 2006 to 2010, Mr. Zhang served as the assistant to the president of Zhejiang Geely Automobile Research Institute Limited. Later, Mr. Zhang Lei has worked as the deputy general manager of Zhejiang Kingkong Automobile Company Limited, Englon Automobile Company Limited and Lanzhou Geely Automobile Company Limited respectively, and was responsible for the methanol automotive operation of Geely. He had years of experience in material molding, control engineering and management of auto companies. He joined Shandong Forever New Energy Co., Ltd. as general manager in July 2014.

Ho Ming Yeung Mr. Yeung Ho Ming is Company Secretary of Honbridge Holdings Ltd since March 31, 2013. He is a Certified Public Accountant in Hong Kong and is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Yeung has extensive listed companies assurance and advisory experience in an international accounting firm. Before joining the Company in March 2013 as chief financial officer and company secretary, he also worked in a managerial position in an initial public offering project.

Siu Lun Ang Mr. Ang Siu Lun, Lawrence is Non-Executive Director of Honbridge Holdings Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in physics and computer science and a Master Business Administration degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Ang worked in a number of major international investment banks for seventeen years with extensive experience in equity research, investment banking and financial analysis, focusing on China asset market, automobile industry and investment banking business. Mr. Ang is an executive director of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (HK Stock Code: 175) and an independent non-executive director of Genvon Group Limited (HK Stock Code: 2389). Mr. Ang assists the Group’s capital market activities and investor relations.

Weimin Yan Mr. Yan Weimin is Non-Executive Director of Honbridge Holdings Limited. He graduated from Central South University in 1989 majoring in automation. He also holds an EMBA degree of United Business Institutes (UBI) in Belgium. Mr. Yan has 20 years experience in the trading of mineral products. He has served in Shanghai Guohong Trading Co. Ltd. as the general manager and Shanghai Yingyue Industrial Co. Ltd as the chairman. Mr. Yan is responsible as the Group’s contact person for Mainland China’s steel conglomerates, mining corporations, and port and mining construction enterprises. He is also a director and the chairman of (Shanghai Hongying Trading Co. Ltd.), a subsidiary of the Company.

Chun Wai Chan Mr. Chan Chun Wai, Tony, CPA, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Honbridge Holdings Limited since October 2007. Mr. Chan is a Certified Public Accountant and owns a CPA practice. He has extensive experience in general assurance and business advisory services in both Hong Kong and the PRC. Moreover, Mr. Chan has extensive experience in public listings in Hong Kong and Singapore, mergers and acquisitions as well as corporate finance. He holds a Master degree in Business Administration from the Manchester Business School. Mr. Chan is now the independent non-executive director of Hans Energy Company Limited and Wai Chun Mining Industry Group Company Limited, the shares of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Chun Ha Mr. Ha Chun is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from the University of Hong Kong in 1994 with a bachelor degree in law and was admitted as the solicitor of the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Supreme Court of England and Wales. He has extensive experience in corporate finance, cross-border merger and acquisitions as well as general commercial transactions. Mr. Ha is one of the founding partners of Messrs. Ha and Ho Solicitors and also the China-Appointed Attesting Officer.