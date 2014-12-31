Name Description

Qun Mei Mr. Mei Qun is Vice Chairman of the Board of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Ltd. He is a deputy chief pharmacist with a postgraduate qualification. He was formerly the assistant to the general manager and deputy general manager of China Beijing Tong Ren Tang (Holdings) Corporation (“Tong Ren Tang Holdings”), the general manager of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Co., Ltd. (“Tong Ren Tang Ltd.”), the vice-chairman of Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co., Ltd. (“Tong Ren Tang Technologies”). He is currently the secretary to the Party Committee, the chairman and general manager of Tong Ren Tang Holdings; the chairman of Tong Ren Tang Ltd., the chairman and an executive director of Tong Ren Tang Technologies, the chairman of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Health Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., the chairman of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., the chairman of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine (Hong Kong) Group Company Limited, the chairman of Beijing Tong Ren Tang International Co., Ltd.. He is the vice president of Chinese Society of Traditional Chinese Medicine, a standing director of Beijing Pharmaceutical Association, the vice president of Beijing Enterprise Confederation, a standing director of China Association of Trade in Services, the vice president of Beijing Brand Association, and the vice president of Beijing Pharmaceutical Profession Association. He was also the member of the Education Technology Culture Health and Sports Committee of Beijing’s 14th National People’s Congress (“NPC”), and the representative of the 15th NPC of Beijing Dongcheng.

Man Lin Ms. Lin Man is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Lin is mainly responsible for our finance management. Ms. Lin joined the Company in 2004 and was appointed as the company secretary in 2005 and our chief financial officer in 2008. She was appointed as a Director on 1 February 2011. Ms. Lin is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Lin obtained a bachelor’s degree in arts in Polish from Beijing Foreign Studies University in July 1999 and a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of Lancaster in July 2004.

Yong Ling Ding Ms. Ding Yong Ling is General Manager, Executive Director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Company Ltd. She is mainly responsible for our day-to-day operation and management. Ms. Ding has been appointed as a Director and the general manager of the Company since September 2004. Ms. Ding joined the Tong Ren Tang Group in 1984. From 1995 to 2003, she held various positions including head of the foreign trade division of Tong Ren Tang Holdings, manager of the import and export branches and the deputy general manager of Tong Ren Tang Technologies. Ms. Ding has been the deputy general manager of Tong Ren Tang Holdings and the managing director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang International Co., Ltd. since 2003, and has been a director and deputy general manager of Tong Ren Tang Holdings since 2012.

Huan Ping Zhang Mr. Zhang Huan Ping is a deputy general manager and an executive Director of the Company. He joined the Company as a deputy general manager in October 2010 and was appointed as a Director on 1 February 2011. He is mainly responsible for production. Mr. Zhang is a pharmacist conferred by Beijing Intermediate Professional Technical Titles Evaluation Committee in November 2002. Mr. Zhang joined the Tong Ren Tang Group in 1979, and served as the deputy manager of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Factory from 1999 to 2002 and the deputy manager of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Medicine Wine Factory from 2002 to 2008. He was also an executive director of Tong Ren Tang Technologies from June 2009 to April 2010.

Ji Hong Hua Ms. Hua Ji Hong is a Deputy General Manager of the Company. she is mainly responsible for the foreign investment and import and export business of the Company. Ms. Hua joined Tong Ren Tang Group in 2000 and is mainly responsible for quality control. Ms. Hua obtained a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree, both in Chinese medicine, from Beijing University of Chinese Medicine in June 1997 and July 2000, respectively.

Wai Yi Lam Ms. Lam Wai Yi is a Deputy General Manager of the Company. Ms. Lam is mainly responsible for the sales and marketing of the Company. She joined the Company in 2006. Prior to joining us, she served as a media assistant and a media executive of an advertising agency company from 1996 to 1999, an advertising officer of a jewellery company from 1999 to 2001 and an assistant marketing manager of a furniture retail company from 2005 to 2006. She served as a marketing supervisor of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Hong Kong Medicine Management Limited from 2002 to 2005. Ms. Lam obtained a higher diploma in business studies from City University of Hong Kong in December 1996 and a bachelor’s degree in commerce marketing from Curtin University of Technology in February 2004.

Xia Li Ms. Li Xia is the Chief Engineer of the Company. She joined the Company in 2008. Ms. Li has been in Tong Ren Tang Group since 1990 and is mainly responsible for research and development of Chinese medicines and healthcare products. Ms. Li obtained a bachelor’s degree in Chinese medicine from Beijing University of Chinese Medicine in July 1989.

Ngai Chi Chan Mr. Chan Ngai Chi (Frank), is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company on 15 April 2013. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Chan had more than 20 years of financial management, compliance and auditing experience. Mr. Chan worked in the audit division of PricewaterhouseCoopers Hong Kong from 1994 to 1999. He has also worked at various listed companies in Hong Kong and the U.S. Mr. Chan worked in Tong Ren Tang Technologies as the financial controller and company secretary from 2004 to 2007. Mr. Chan worked as the principal financial officer of Gushan Environmental Energy Company Limited, which was a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange since December 2007 and privatized in October 2012. Mr. Chan is currently the principal financial officer of China Metal Resources Utilization Limited (Stock code: 1636). Mr. Chan is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Chan graduated from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in accounting in 1994 and also obtained a master’s degree in Economics from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2003.

Zhong Zhen Zhao Mr. Zhao Zhong Zhen has been appointed as an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company on 15 April 2013. Mr. Zhao is currently a professor and an associate dean of the School of Chinese Medicine of Hong Kong Baptist University. He has been an associate professor of Hong Kong Baptist University since April 1999. Mr. Zhao is currently a member of the Chinese Pharmacopoeia Commission and a member of Chinese Medicine Development Committee. From 1984 to 1987, he was a research assistant of China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences. From 1987 to 1988 and 1991 to 1992, he was a visiting scholar of Tokyo University of Pharmacy and Life Science. Mr. Zhao was a research director of a laboratory for Chinese medicines in Japan during the period from October 1992 to April 1999. From July 2009 to January 2010, he was a visiting scholar of Osher Research Center of Harvard Medical School. Mr. Zhao obtained a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree, both in Chinese medicine, from Beijing University of Chinese Medicine in March 1982, and from China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences in December 1985, respectively. He obtained his doctorate degree in pharmacy in Tokyo University of Pharmacy and Life Science in March 1992.