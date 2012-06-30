Name Description

Kwai Lan Cheung Madam Cheung Kwai Lan is Executive Chairperson of the Board of China Vanguard Group Ltd. She one of the founders of the Group. She has served the Group for more than 12 years and is the director of various subsidiaries of the Group. Madam Cheung is responsible for business development, strategic planning and marketing for the Group. She is the President of the Zhang Xueliang Foundation. She graduated from Shanxi Tai Yuan Medical School in 1960 and was a researcher at Shanxi Province Tai Yuan (Atomic Energy) Research Institute, which was one of the institutions of the Chinese Academy of Science. She also participated in the research and development of the radioactive material Cobalt 60 for imaging and cancer treatment. She was an executive director and chairperson of Hong Kong Life Group Holdings Limited (“HKLG”) for the period from 20 December 2004 to 18 June 2010.

Ting Chan Mr. Chan Ting has been appointed as Deputy Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Compliance Officer of China Vanguard Group Ltd., effective November 6,2012. He has served the Group for more than 11 years and is the director of various subsidiaries of the Group. He is responsible for the marketing, business development and operations of the Group. He was awarded a degree in Economics from Macquarie University in Australia in 1993. Mr. Chan has over 19 years of solid working experience in establishing and managing companies in the PRC. He was an executive director and chief executive officer of HKLG for the period from 27 August 2004 to 24 September 2010.

Kam Kin Ho Mr. Ho Kam Kin is Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accountancy and Master Degree of Corporate Finance from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. HO held senior accounting positions in a number of companies listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) and has over 14 years of experience in accounting and financial management. Prior to joining the Company, he was the financial controller and company secretary of a company listed on Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Peng Zhao Mr. Zhao Peng is Chief Technical Officer of China Vanguard Group Ltd. He is the Deputy General Manager and director of Shenzhen Bozone I.T. Co. Ltd.. Mr. Zhao holds a degree in Computer Science from The University of Heilongjiang. Mr. Zhao started his career in 2000 and has worked in the Technology Department of the Welfare Lottery Center in Heilongjiang and the Development Department of China Welfare Lottery Issuing and Administration Center (“CWLIAC”). He has been directly involved in the game development of national “double color ball” while he was with the CWLIAC. Mr. Zhao joined Bozone in 2003 and has working experience in development and management, with the knowledge and insight of the lottery industry. He also provided technical support to the implementation and operation of various largescale lottery systems at provincial and national level and possesses experience in system design, maintenance and management.

Lau Fong Cheng Mr. Cheng Lau Fong is Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of the Group of China Vanguard Group Ltd. He is the Executive Vice President of Shenzhen Sheng-Gang Technology Co., Ltd. Mr. Cheng holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences from the University of Hong Kong and has 20 years’ managerial experience, particularly in the technology, media and telecommunication sector (TMT) in China. He has a proven track record in helping SMEs in the TMT sector to raise capital and grow their business. Before joining the Group, Mr. Cheng was Incubation Centre Manager of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Co Ltd.. Mr. Cheng’s previous roles included Vice President – China of Cherrypicks Group, one of Asia’s mobile and internet solution and service providers; Vice-President of A8 Digital Music Group, where he played a key role in the company’s expansion from an SME to a listed company, and Senior Manager – Direct Investment and Business Development of World-Wide (Holdings) Ltd., the private investment arm of late Sir Y K Pao’s family. Mr. Cheng joined the Group in March 2011.

King Him Fung Mr. Fung King Him is Group Property Planning & Development Director of China Vanguard Group Ltd. He is director of various subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Fung is responsible for Property Planning & Development of the Group. He holds a bachelor degree from the University of Wisconsin in the United States of America with double majors in Mathematics and Computer Science. He previously worked in Lehman Brothers Asia Limited, HSBC Asset Management Limited and Platinum Securities Company Limited. Mr. Fung was an executive director of HKLG for the period from 27 August 2004 to 30 December 2010. He joined the Group in February 2002.

Ping Ping Ho Ms. Ho Ping Ping is Personal Assistant to the Chairperson of China Vanguard Group Ltd. She is the director of various subsidiaries of the Group. Ms. Ho holds a degree in Foreign Trade from Shanghai Institute of Foreign Trade (now referred to as Shanghai Foreign Trade University), and has the title of Economist and International Economist. Prior to joining the Group, she was the manager of the third branch office of the Anhui Import and Export Group. She joined the Group in July 2001.

Wai Keung Ho Mr. Ho Wai Keung is Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of China Vanguard Group Ltd. He is the Assistant to the General Manager of Shenzhen Bozone IT Co. Ltd. Mr. Ho is responsible for the business development of Group’s lottery-related business. He holds a MBA from the University of Birmingham, UK and the MSc. of E-commerce and Internet Computing from the University of Hong Kong. Mr. Ho is an ordinary member of Hong Kong Security Institute. Prior to joining the Group, he worked for the Hong Kong-listed company, China National Aviation Corporation Group and its affiliated company specializing in formulating the new Joint-ventures with foreign partners and grooming JVs sustainability in Hong Kong and China. In the I.T. industry, he worked for 3M/Imation (NYSElisted, he secured the Top Performance Award in 2000) and Jardine OneSolution engaged in the position of Sales and Project Manager. Mr. Ho joined the Group in August 2010.

Xi Chun Jia Mr. JIA Xi Chuno is General Manager of Heilongjiang Bozone I.T. Co. Ltd., a subsidiary Company of China Vanguard Group Ltd. Mr. Jia graduated from the Mudanjiang Normal University with major in Computer Education. He was part the development team of the hotline sales system of “Longjiang Fengcai”. He is responsible for the sales, implementation and maintenance of computer network for the sales system. He joined the Bozone Group in March 2002.

Shuk Yi Kwok Ms. Kwok Shuk Yi is Senior Manager - Human Resources and Administration of China Vanguard Group ltd. She holds a bachelor degree of Human Resources Management from The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology University in Australia and graduated with Distinction. She has over 11 years of experience in human resources and administration management. Prior to joining the Group in July 2008, she worked as human resources managerial positions with a listed company and a sizeable investment company.

Jie Lv Mr. Lv Jie is General Manager of Shenzhen Longjiang Fengcai I.T. Co., Ltd., a subsidiary Company of China Vanguard Group Ltd. He is the director of a subsidiary. He graduated from Harbin Engineering University (majoring in computer) and completed the EMBA program of Zhejiang University City College. Mr. Lv has led various teams in the development of software and hardware system and is responsible for the operation of SZLFC. He accumulated lottery operations and management experience. He joined the Bozone Group in March 2002.

Russell Young Mr. Young Russell is Director - Corporate Strategy of China Vanguard Group Ltd. Mr. Young is involved in the corporate strategy and business development of the Group. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Administration from Victoria University, New Zealand and a Masters in Business Studies from Massey University, New Zealand. He has over 16 years experience in the finance industry and has held senior positions in a number of reputable investment banks. Prior to joining the Group, he was Regional Head of Mid-Cap Research for Nomura International (Hong Kong) Ltd. after having been Head of Energy and Basic Material Research and Regional Head of Utilities Research. Mr. Young was also formerly an independent non-executive director of one of Asia’s downstream aluminum products producers. He joined the Group in April 2006.

Tung Mei Chan Mr. Chan Tung Mei has been re-designated as Non-Executive Director of China Vanguard Group Ltd., effective November 6,2012. He is one of the founders of the Group. He has served the Group for more than 12 years and is the director of various subsidiaries of the Group. He is responsible for the overall management and operation of the Group. He graduated from Shanxi Industrial University in the PRC and received a bachelor degree in Civil Engineering in August 1960. Mr. Chan has over 15 years of experience in establishing and managing companies.

Ta-pei Liu Dr. Liu Ta-pei is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He graduated from National Chung-Hsing University in Taiwan. After graduation, he continued his studies in National Cheng-Chi University, Taiwan and the University of Southern California, U.S.A. and obtained Master of Science and MBA degrees respectively. He was then conferred his Doctoral degree in public administration from the University of La Verne, U.S.A and - 2 - Doctoral degree in Finance from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. Apart from his strong educational background, Dr. LIU has been active in the financial field for more than 20 years.

Yan Ming To Mr. To Yan Ming, CPA, is Non-Executive Independent Director of China Vanguard Group Ltd. Mr. To holds a bachelor degree in Commerce in Accounting from Curtin University of Technology in Western Australia. He is a practicing accountant and presently the director of R.C.W. (HK) CPA Limited, Edmond To CPA Limited and Zhonglei (HK) CPA Company Limited. He is a member of both the CPA Australia and Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He worked for one of the international accounting firms, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and has over 11 years of experience in auditing, accounting, floatation and taxation matters. Mr. To is an independent non-executive director of BEP International Holdings Limited, Theme International Holdings Limited and Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited (all are Main Board listed companies). Mr. To was appointed as an independent non-executive director, a member of remuneration committee, audit committee and nomination committee of Bao Yuan Holdings Limited (a Main Board listed company) on 24 April 2012. Mr. To was previously an independent non-executive director, chairman of the audit committee and member of the remuneration committee of HKLG for the period from 11 January 2006 to 26 October 2010. Mr. To joined the Group in January 2006.