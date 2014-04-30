Name Description

Zhanfeng Cui Prof. Cui Zhanfeng has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective 07, October 2016. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree of Science from Inner Mongolia Polytechnic University the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”) in 1982, and a master’s degree of Science in 1984 and doctor’s degree of Philosophy in 1987 from Dalian University of Technology, the PRC. Prof. Cui was a postdoctoral Fellow in the Bioengineering Unit, Strathclyde University, the United Kingdom from 1988 to 1991 and a Lecturer in Edinburgh University from 1991 to 1994. He moved to the Oxford University as a University Lecturer from 1994 to 1999 and was promoted to a Reader in 1999. In 2000, he was elected to the Donald Pollock Chair of Chemical Engineering in the Oxford University at the age of 37. He is also a Professorial Fellow of Hertford College, the Oxford University. He was a visiting professor to Georgia Institute of Technology, the United States of America (“USA”) in 1999 and University of Minnesota, USA in 2004, and to several universities in China. He is a Chartered Scientist, a Chartered Engineer, and a Fellow of the Institution of Chemical Engineers. Prof. Cui was awarded the Doctor of Science (DSc) by the Oxford University in 2009. In 2013, Prof. Cui was elected to a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering (FREng). Prof. Cui was the first Chinese who was elected to a Statutory Chair in the Oxford University. He has a wide range of collaborative activities in the PRC with Chinese Universities and Chinese Academy of Sciences. He was a Chang Jiang Scholar of the Ministry of Education of the PRC and has acted as an adviser to several governmental organisations, including the Overseas Chinese Affair Office of the State Council.

Chunguo Chen Mr. Chen Chunguo is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics and obtained a Master’s degree. From 1996 to 2012, Mr. Chen served as President of (Dalian Shide Group Co.,Ltd) who was responsible for the overall management this 3000-employee group. Under his management, he established 8 production bases across the country for new construction marterials, all of which were put into operation successfully, and developed over 100 distribution channels, making “Shide Profiles” one of the well-know brands in the PRC. During his appointment, he led the investment in and acquisition of (Lingyun Industrial Corporation Limited*(SSE code: 600480))and (Ningxia Dayuan Chemical Co.,Ltd.*(SSE code: 600146)), and invested in numbers of financial institutions such as (Bank of Dailian Co.,Ltd.), (China Pacific Insurance Co.,Ltd.*), (Sino Life Insurance Co., Ltd.), Sino-Conflux Insurance Company Ltd Bank of Tieling Co.,Ltd.*) and (Invesco Great Wall Fund Management Company Limited*), etc.. Meanwhile, during this period, he also formed (Dalian Shide Petrochemical Co.,Ltd), Shide Group (Hongkong) Holdings Co.,Ltd.), (Dalian Shide Football Club*), (Dalian Shide Investment Co.,Ltd.*) and other dozens of companies. In total, Mr. Chen managed nearly a hundred of parants and subsidiaries and a billon-dollar group during his service in Dalian Shide Group Co.,Ltd.

Sai Hung Wong Mr. Wong Sai Hung has been Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Compliance Officer of the Company. He has been appointed as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board effective 7 October 2016. Mr. Wong joined the Group in June 2008 as non-executive Director. Mr. Wong joined the Group in June 2008 as a non-executive Director. Between August 2012 and April 2013, he had been re-designated as executive Director, and between July 2009 and August 2012 and from May 2013 to July 2014 as the vice-chairman of the Board. Mr. Wong graduated from Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a Higher Diploma in Business Studies (Marketing). Currently, he is an independent non-executive director of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”), stock code: 388), Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 2318) and JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (an investment trust listed on the London Stock Exchange); a non-executive director of Credit China Holdings Limited (the shares of which are listed on the Growth Enterprise Market (the “GEM”) of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 8207) and a director of One Asset Management Limited (a company incorporated in Thailand). Previously, Mr. Wong was an executive director of LW Asset Management Advisors Limited; a non-executive director of ARN Investment SICAV (an investment company listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange) and ARN Asian Enterprise Fund Limited (formerly listed on the Irish Stock Exchange); the chief executive officer and an executive director of ICBC (Asia) Investment Management Company Limited; the chief executive director of BOCI Prudential Asset Management Limited and a regional managing director of Prudential Portfolio Managers Asia.

Chi Hung Mui Mr. Mui Chi Hung serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He has over 20 years of experience in financing, auditing and accounting. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Mui held various senior positions in a few listed groups and international accounting firm, including PricewaterhouseCoopers, Lansen Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (stock code: 503) (“Lansen”), China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited (formerly known as “Rising Development Holdings Limited” (stock code: 1004) (“Rising”)) and Legend Strategy International Holdings Group Company Limited (stock code: 1355). He spent 7 years serving as the Financial Controller, Company Secretary and Executive Director in Rising and 5 years serving as the Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary in Lansen. Mr. Mui obtained his bachelor’s degree in Management majoring in Accounting from the University of Lethbridge in Canada and his master’s degree in Professional Accounting from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Mui is currently a member of AICPA and HKICPA.

Wing Hang Chan Mr. Chan Wing Hang, CPA, is Group Financial Controller of China Bio-Med Regeneration Technology Limited. Mr. Chan joined the Group in August 2011. He obtained Bachelor Degree in Business Administration (Honors) in Accountancy from City University of Hong Kong and was graduated from University of Hull in January 2012 with Master Degree in Business Management. Mr. Chan is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is currently the chief financial officer and company secretary of Sijia Group Company Limited (the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 1863), in which he is responsible for the overall financial control, company secretarial, compliance and investor relation functions. Mr. Chan had served as the financial controller, qualified accountant and company secretary of China National Materials Company Limited (the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 1893). He was the vice financial controller, qualified accountant and company secretary of Western Mining Company Limited (the shares of which are listed on The Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601168), and the qualified accountant and company secretary of Shinhint Acoustic Link Holdings Limited (the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 2728). Mr. Chan has more than 14 years of experience in accounting, finance, compliance, company secretarial, investor relations and initial public offerings.

Ray Yip Dr. Ray Yip is the Executive Director, Global Chief Strategy Officer of the Company. Dr. Yip is an international public health leader who has made a significant contribution to global health in the areas of nutrition, maternal and child health, HIV/AIDS and tobacco control. Dr. Yip has been working on emergency response to war and famine, long term program and policy development effort in China in recent years. Dr. Yip was the founding director of the Chinese office of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (the “CDC”) in 2013, and the China program director of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (the “Foundation”) in 2017. Dr. Yip is known as a specialist for health and medical issues in the People’s Republic of China (“China”).

Chai Fu Cheng Mr. Cheng Chai Fu is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Cheng graduated from Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand with a bachelor degree of commerce and administration and obtained a Master of Business Administration from Murray State University, Kentucky of the United States of America. He is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries with extensive experience in the areas of auditing, accounting and company secretarial work.

Chengyu Xiong Prof. Dr. Xiong Chengyu is the Non-Executive Director, Chief Development Strategy Officer of the Company. He is currently a professor and a doctoral supervisor of the School of Journalism and Communication of Tsinghua University in China. Professor Xiong has extensive experience in new media studies, media development and journalism. He was a member of each of the Advisory Committee for State Informatisation* and the Advisory Committee for Internet Development and Management, and served as a vice dean of the School of Journalism and Communication of Tsinghua University in China. Professor Xiong currently serves as a member of the University Academic Committee and the chairman of the National Research Center of Cultural Industries in Tsinghua University in China. Professor Xiong was an independent director of each of Hunan TV & Broadcast Intermediary Co., Ltd (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 000917) and China South Publishing & Media Group Co., Ltd.* (Shanghai Stock Exchange: 601098). He currently serves as an independent director of Jiangsu Broadcasting Cable Information Network Corporation Limited* (Shanghai Stock Exchange: 600959).

Bing Woon Chan Mr. Chan Bing Woon is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Bio-Med Regeneration Technology Limited. Mr. Chan joined the Group in March 2014. Mr. Chan is a consultant of Yung, Yu, Yuen & Co., Solicitors and Notaries. He has about 39 years experience in the legal profession. Mr. Chan has been involved in numerous public duties including being Advisor of the Joint Mediation Helpline Office. He is also a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors, a council member of the Hong Kong Society of Notaries, a member of the Hospital Authority and a general accredited mediator of Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre and the Law of Society of Hong Kong. Mr. Chan was also a past Chairman of the Hong Kong Mediation Council. He is currently an independent non-executive director of Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings Limited (the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 306).

Chung Fai Pang Mr. Pang Chung Fai (Benny) is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Bio-Med Regeneration Technology Limited. Mr. Pang joined the Group in September 2012. He is the managing partner of Messrs. Pang & Co., in association with Loeb & Loeb LLP. Between 1997 and 2009, Mr. Pang practiced as a lawyer with several international law firms in Hong Kong and Sydney. He received his Bachelor degree in Laws with honours from Bond University, Australia, in 1996. In 1997, Mr. Pang obtained his Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice and Master Degree in Laws from The College of Law, Sydney and the University of New South Wales, Australia, respectively. He has been admitted as a legal practitioner of the Supreme Court of New South Wales, Australia since 1997 and as a solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong since 2009. Mr. Pang is a member of both the Law Society of New South Wales, Australia and the Law Society of Hong Kong. He is currently an independent non-executive director of Yuanda China Holdings Limited (the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 2789), and Goldenmars Technology Holdings Limited(the shares of which are listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange, stock code: 8036).