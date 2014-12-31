Name Description

Haiquan Lie Mr. Lie Haiquan is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He obtained a Master’s degree of Business Administration from The University of Western Sydney in 2001. He also received Honorary Doctorate degree of Management from Lincoln University in 2016. Dr. Lie is currently an associate dean of (Guangdong Shenzhou Aerospace Manufacturing Technology Institute*), an executive vice president of (Guangdong Corporation Chamber of Commerce in Beijing*) and the honorary president of Hong Kong Guangdong Chamber of Foreign Investors.

Sing Tai Cheung Mr. Cheung Sing Tai is Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Neo Telemedia Ltd. He was appointed as an executive Director on 21 June 2013 and Chief Executive Officer on 20 March 2014. He is also a member of each of the Nomination Committee and the remuneration committee of the Company. Mr. Cheung graduated from the Department of Thermal Engineering of Tsinghua University and the Sun Yat-sen Business School with a bachelor degree in engineering and a master degree in business administration respectively. Mr. Cheung was engaged in trade between Mainland and Hong Kong in his early years. He had served as deputy manager in Strategic Development Department of Guangdong Investment Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange, while he was also a director of Guangdong Tannery Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Cheung previously served as the managing director of CL China Group Limited and the general manager of Coastland Development (Int’l) Co., Limited, both are engaged in investment in securities and real estate.

Xinyu Zhang Mr. Zhang Xinyu is Vice President, Executive Director of Neo Telemedia Limited. Mr. Zhang was appointed as an executive Director on 15 June 2012. Mr. Zhang Xinyu holds a Master of Business Administration degree and is familiar with the securities market regulations in Hong Kong. He was a licensed responsible officer under the Securities and Futures Ordinance and an advisor of the Management Consulting Committee of China Enterprise Confederation. He has over 20 years working experience in banking and investment banking industries and accumulated extensive network resources and experience in capital management. He has been engaged in research and practice in listing, merger and acquisition, reorganisation, spin-off and asset securitisation. In 1990, he was appointed by the head office of Bank of China to hold senior position in Bank of China (Hong Kong) in Hong Kong and mainly to provide financial support to relevant Chinese entities under the State Council based in Hong Kong.

Wei Tao Mr. Tao Wei is an Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from the Department of Automation Engineering of Nanchang University with a bachelor’s degree in industrial automation in 1999. He was certified as a registered system engineer by National Automation System Engineer Accreditation Office of Chinese Automation Association in 2007. He was recognised as a senior project manager by the Office of Computer Information System Integration Qualification Certification of (Guangdong Bluesea Internet Data Development Company Limited*), a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Tao is a supervisor of Shenzhen Hechuang Huateng Technology Company Limited*). He served as a deputy general manager of (Inspur Group Guangdong Company*) from April 2015 to September 2016, where he was in charge of business of cloud computing, big data and software and system integration.

Gang Xu Mr. Xu Gang is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Xu graduated from School of Economics and Management, Tsinghua University with an executive master degree of business administration in 2006. He obtained his double bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Technology in 1995 and 1993. Mr. Xu is the general manager of Bluesea. He has extensive experience in the strategy planning, operation, marketing and capital management of international high-tech enterprises and the strategy management, risk management and concentrative management of large financial institutions. Prior to joining Blusea, Mr. Xu served as the general manager of business intelligence division of (Oracle (China) Software System Company Limited). Mr. Xu does not hold any directorship in other listed public companies during the past three years.

Bo Zhang Mr. Zhang Bo is an Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a bachelor’s degree of market management from Beijing Opening University in 2006 and a master’s degree of business administration from Jinan University in 2014. He is currently a director of Qianhai Wealth Management Limited, the chief executive officer and executive director of each of (Guangdong Avatar Asset Management Company Limited*) and (Guangdong Bluesea Guangzhou-Air School Bus Services Ltd.*) and the chief executive officer of (Guangdong Avatar Wealth Investment Management Limited*), all are subsidiaries of the Company. Before joining the Group, he was the principal of Foshan branch of Taiping Life Insurance Company Limited from 2010 to 2013.

Poi Lam Yuen Mr. Yuen Poi Lam is Company Secretary of Neo Telemedia Limited. Mr. Yuen is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a certified public accountant in the state of California, the United States and a Chartered Global Management Accountant in the United States. Mr. Yuen has extensive experience in financial management, corporate governance and company secretarial matters.

Zhixiong Huang Mr. Huang Zhixiong is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a master degree in business management. He is the senior advisor of Institute of Guangdong South China Science and Technology Capital. Mr. Huang obtained the Independent Director Qualification awarded by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in January 2015. Mr. Huang was certified with (1) the Securities Certificate Level II in 2005, (2) the Securities Institutions Senior Management Personnel Qualification in 2003, (3) the Securities Investment Fund Qualification and Securities and Futures Qualification in 2002, (4) the Securities Investment Analysis Qualification in 2001, (5) the Securities Trading Brokerage Qualification and Securities Issuance and Underwriting Qualification in 2000, and (6) the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Initial National Debt and Futures Qualification in 1994. He obtained the Intermediate Economist Title awarded by National Ministry of Personnel in 1994. Mr. Huang is currently the vice chairman of Guangdong Macro Co., Ltd. which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000533). Save as aforesaid, Mr. Huang does not hold any directorship in other listed public companies during the past three years.

Lina Xi Ms. Xi Lina has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Neo Telemedia Limited., with effect from 16 May 2014. She graduated with a degree in economics and international trade from Zhejiang University of Finance and Economics and holds a master of science in banking and international finance from the City University, London She has extensive experience in economics and futures market.