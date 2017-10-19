Name Description

Zhaoyang Cai Mr. Cai Zhaoyang serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Cai is the controlling shareholder and a director of Shenzhen Donica Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (“Donica”). Donica is principally engaged in manufacturing, among others, in-flight entertainment systems and avionic systems, and provision of repairment of the in-flight entertainment systems. Mr. Cai is the controlling shareholder and the sole director of Xing Hang Limited, the controlling shareholder of the Company. Mr. Cai has extensive experiences and expertise in the avionic engineering and service business and the telecommunications industries in the PRC. Mr. Cai also serves as a deputy director and a council member of Shenzhen Institute of Avionics Technology, a non-state owned institute established by Mr. Cai focusing on, among others, technology research in the field of avionics; and research in the standards for avionics technology.

Chong Zhang Mr. Zhang Chong is Compliance Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhang Chong, has over 20 years of experience in investment and business administration in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”). Mr. Zhang Chong was the vice general manager of Shenzhen Hengye Investment Group Co., Ltd. from 2003 to August 2016. He is currently a director of Engineering Services Inc., a research and development company incorporated in Canada in 1982. Engineering Services Inc. was acquired by the Company on 25 November 2016 and is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company as at the date of this announcement. Please refer to the voluntary announcement of the Company dated 23 November 2016 for more details in relation to the acquisition. Mr. Zhang Chong holds an executive master of business administration degree from Nankai University.

Chan Wah Lee Mr. Lee Chan Wah serves as Executive Director, Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Lee was appointed as the Company Secretary on 13 February 2012 and resigned as such on 9 September 2013. He was appointed as an executive Director on 16 August 2012. Mr. Lee has over 20 years of experience in the field of auditing, accounting and finance. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the Hong Kong Baptist University. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Goldenberg .. Dr. Goldenberg is Executive Director of the Company. Dr. Goldenberg has over 40 years of extensive experience and expertise in the engineering of high-tech robotics. Dr. Goldenberg has been a professor in mechanical and industrial engineering specializing in robotics and automation at the University of Toronto since 1982. Dr. Goldenberg is also the founder of Engineering Services Inc. and has been a director of Engineering Services Inc. since its incorporation. Dr. Goldenberg has also been the chief technical officer (the “CTO”) of Engineering Services Inc. since 2015. With effect from the completion of the acquisition of Engineering Services Inc. by the Company on 25 November 2016, Dr. Goldenberg has become the CTO of the Group.Dr. Goldenberg was previously the editor of an archival international journal, IEEE Transactions on Robotics and Automation. He is also a member of the Editorial Boards of Robotica, Journal of Robotics, Robotics Journal, Robotics Research Journal and International Journal of Automation and Computing.

Chongdi Zhang Mr. Zhang Chongdi is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhang Chongdi has over 30 years of experience in industrial production and business administration in the PRC. Mr. Zhang Chongdi holds an undergraduate degree in professional engineering management from the People’s Liberation Army Engineering College of the People’s Republic of China. Mr. Zhang Chongdi was the general manager of Shenzhen Huahai Mechanical Engineering Co., Ltd. from 1989 to 1991. From 1992 to 2002, Mr. Zhang Chongdi was the chairman and the general manager of Guangdong Welmetal Steel Co., Ltd.. He then worked as the chairman and the general manager of Guangdong Welmetal Group from 2002 to 2013. Mr. Zhang Chongdi has been the vice chairman of Shenzhen Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment since 1992 and was a deputy to the Fourth Shenzhen Municipal People’s Congress of the PRC from 2005 to 2010.

Kin Wang Chu Mr. Chu Kin Wang is Independent Non Executive Director of EDS Wellness Holdings Limited. Mr. Chu joined the Company as an independent non-executive Director on 5 March 2012. He is also the chairman of each of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee and a member of the Special Investigation Committee. Mr. Chu has over 25 years of experience in auditing, accounting and financial management for both private and listed corporations. He graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a Master Degree in Business Administration. Mr. Chu is a fellow practising member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (FCPA (Practising)) and fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA). He is also an associate member of both the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ACIS) and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (ACS). Mr. Chu is an executive director and deputy chairman of Chinese People Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 681), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, since 2008. He is also an independent non-executive director of each of Eyang Holdings (Group) Co. Limited (stock code: 117), Huayu Expressway Group Limited (stock code: 1823), Flyke International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1998) and China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Limited (stock code: 1269), all the companies are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, since 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2011 respectively and Telecom Service One Holdings Limited (stock code: 8145), a company listed on the GEM Board of the Stock Exchange, since 2013.

Ray Tam Mr. Tam B. Ray is an Independent Non-Executive Director of EDS Wellness Holdings Limited. Mr. Ray joined the Company as an independent non-executive Director on 5 March 2012. He is also a member of each of the audit committee of the Company (the “Audit Committee”), the Nomination Committee and the Special Investigation Committee. Mr. Tam has been a practicing solicitor in Hong Kong for over 20 years. He holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of London, a Bachelor degree in laws of the People’s Republic of China from Tsinghua University and a Master of Laws degree from the University of Hong Kong. Mr. Tam is a partner of Messr. Ho & Tam. He is an independent non-executive directors of China Fortune Financial Group Limited (stock code: 290), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, since 2007. Mr Tam is also a non-executive director of Larry Jewelry International Company Limited (stock code: 8351), a company listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange, from December 2010 to September 2014 and Milan Station Holdings Limited (stock code: 1150), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, since 2011.