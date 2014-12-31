Name Description

Mingshan Li Mr. Li Mingshan serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Credit China Holdings Limited., with effect from 7 July 2014. He a senior economist, has around 20 years of management experience in the securities industry. Mr. Li graduated from East China Normal University as global economics in May 1998 and obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Asia International Open University (Macau) in September 2000. Mr. Li was previously the vice general manager of Shanghai Shenyin Securities Company, predecessor of Shenyin & Wanguo Securities Co., Ltd. from January 1993 to June 1996 and the vice general manager of Shenyin & Wanguo Securities Co., Ltd. from June 1996 to March 1998, mainly in charge of brokerage business. Mr. Li was also the deputy general manager of the Shanghai Stock Exchange from March 1998 to May 2001 mainly in charge of communication, trading system and membership management. During the period from May 2001 to March 2014, Mr. Li had been the General Manager and an executive director of Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) and Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Exchange Stock Code: 6837 and SH Stock Code: 600837) and in charge of the overall management of its operations until March 2014. He was a non-executive director and the chairman of Haitong International Securities Group Limited (previously known as Tai Fook Securities Group Limited) from January 2010 to April 2011 and also the chairman of Haitong International Holdings Limited from August 2010 to March 2011. Mr. Li has been a director of Fullgoal Fund Management Co., Ltd. since 2005.

Yew Kiat Phang Mr. Phang Yew Kiat serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Credit China Holdings Ltd., with effect from 7 July 2014. He has been appointed as an Authorized Representative of the Company on 18 September 2014. Mr. Phang has been a co-chairman of Deer Creek Advisors Private Office for the Asia-Pacific Region since July 2012 and has obtained over 20 years of experience in the banking and finance industry and served in senior management positions at various financial institutions. Mr. Phang was the principal director of the Standard Chartered Private Bank during January 2011 to June 2012. In June 2009, Mr. Phang was appointed as the general manager for SME businesses for Standard Chartered Bank Singapore and Malaysia. In 2005, Mr. Phang was a founding member (as the senior representative of Standard Chartered Bank) of China Bohai Bank in the PRC and acted as an executive director and deputy chief executive officer of China Bohai Bank from 2006 to 2009, with full responsibilities for the consumer banking business (including both personal and SME businesses). Mr. Phang obtained a Master’s degree in Business and Administration in International Business from the University of Bristol in June 1995, and a Bachelor’s degree of Engineering in Microelectronic Systems Engineering from the faculty of Technology of the University of Manchester in July 1993. Over the past 10 years, Mr. Phang has also attended executive education training at world leading business schools – Harvard Business School, Stanford Business School, Columbia Business School and INSEAD.

Kwok Ho Tam Mr. Tam Kwok Ho, Ronald has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, with effect form 1 May 2016. Mr. Tam joined the Company in April 2015 as its Vice President of Corporate Finance, responsible for the Group’s overall capital markets, mergers and acquisitions and investor relations activities. Mr. Tam has over 13 years of experience in advising companies on fundraising, mergers and acquisitions, private equity investments and corporate finance. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Tam was an Executive Director of Daiwa Capital Markets Hong Kong Limited and Head of its General Industrials investment banking business for Greater China. Previously he was a Director of Crosby Capital Partners with a focus on private equity and special situation investments. Mr. Tam commenced his investment banking career in Hong Kong at Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC where he spent six years in its Equity Capital Markets and Corporate Finance groups, and advised corporate clients and financial sponsors on equity, equity-linked, and mergers and acquisitions transactions across industries in Asia. Mr. Tam graduated magna cum laude from Yale with a Bachelor of Arts in economics and computer science in 2002.

Gang Liu Mr. Liu Gang serves as Chief Operating Officer of UCF Pay Limited a subsidiary of Credit China Holdings Limited. Mr. Liu has over 15 years extensive working and management experience in the areas of payment, consultancy and telecommunications. He was the senior vice president of Shanghai Hanyin Information Technology Co., Ltd. from 2009 to 2012, being fully responsible for the payment business department of the company. He was also the director of Tenpay Mobile Payment Centre of Tencent, responsible for the research and development, operation and business development of mobile payment and O2O payment products, and also responsible for key projects such as WeChat payment, WeChat red pocket, QQ Wallet and Tenpay App. Mr. Liu studied at the Beijing Information Technology Institute from August 1993 to July 1997 and obtained a Bachelor’s degree with a major in information management and information systems.

Jian Shen Ms. Shen Jian serves as Senior Vice President, chairman of Shenzhen Yifangyidai Information Technology Service co. ltd a subsidiary of Credit China Holdings Limited. Ms. Shen possesses abundant experience in successfully implementing internet business platforms, media development and customer resources management. Prior to joining First House Loan, she was the general manager of the marketing division of CCTV Music Channel. Before that, she was the deputy general manager of sales for China of sina.com. She worked for sina.com for eight years, where she led the team to achieve brilliant sales performance exceeding that of other sales districts and generated a significant revenue contribution to the company’s results. Ms. Shen obtained an EMBA degree from the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business and a Master’s degree in Economics from the China Center for Economic Research at Peking University.

Sha Xie Ms. Xie Sha serves as Vice President - Corporate Development of Credit China Holdings Limited since May 2014. Ms. Xie previously worked in the investment banking division at BNP Paribas and later worked as an investment manager at a private equity fund. Ms. Xie obtained her Master’s degree in Finance from the University of Hong Kong.

Sim Lau Ms. Lau Sim serves as Group’s Financial Controller, Head of Compliance of Credit China Holdings Limited. Ms. Lau is responsible for the overall accounting, finance, compliance and corporate governance functions of the Group. She has worked in PricewaterhouseCoopers for a number of years and has gained immense experience in financial management, corporate finance, investment management and investor relations in large companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. She obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from Hong Kong Polytechnic University and a Master’s degree in Financial Analysis from the Business School of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Ms. Lau is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in England and a senior international finance manager certified by the International Finance Management Association.

Swee Ho Chng Mr. Chng Swee Ho serves as Compliance Officer, Executive Director of Credit China Holdings Limited. He has been appointed to the position of Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 18 September 2014. Mr. Chng has been the Greater China managing partner of A.T. Kearney since 2012. Mr. Chng has obtained 23 years’ experience in consulting, investment and banking and provided advisory services to clients from a wide range of financial sectors in North America, Europe and more than 10 countries in Asia. Mr. Chng was a partner of Bain & Company, Inc. during 2007 to 2011 and was a partner of The Boston Consulting Group, Greater China during 2003 to 2006. Mr. Chng obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from Nanyang Technological University of Singapore in May 1992.

Jia Sheng Mr. Sheng Jia serves as Executive Director of Credit China Holdings Ltd since December 23, 2013. Mr. Sheng has been the chief executive officer of China Net Credit Finance Group Limited since July 2013. Mr. Sheng is also an advisor of Shanghai Liketry.com of Shanghai Liketry Internet Information Technology Holdings Co., Limited^, a company co-founded by him. Mr. Sheng has extensive experience in design, research and development of web search and related products, and has over 6 years’ experience in leading global search infrastructure teams in renowned multinational software companies. Mr. Sheng was appointed as the product manager of Google Inc. in 2010 and was responsible for the global product search and product infrastructure business. Mr. Sheng was one of the founders of Yunrang (Beijing) Information Technology Limited^, which was established in 2010. Mr. Sheng obtained a Master degree in Computer Science from University of Toronto in 2005, and a Bachelor degree of Computer Science and Technology from Tsinghua University in 2002.

Siu Man Kwok Mr. Kwok Siu Man serves as Company Secretary of Credit China Holdings Limited., with effect from 7 July 2014. Mr. Kwok is the Head of Corporate Secretarial in Boardroom Corporate Services (HK) Limited and a director of Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited. He is a fellow member of each of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Institute of Financial Accountants in England, The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (“HKICS”) and The Association of Hong Kong Accountants and possesses professional qualifications in securities and investment, arbitration, tax, financial planning and human resource management. He holds a post-graduate diploma in laws and a bachelor’s degree in accountancy and has extensive experience in company secretarial practice. In addition, Mr. Kwok was a council member and a chief examiner of the HKICS.

Gang Li Mr. Gang Li serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effect from 17 November 2014. Mr. Li was an non-executive director and a member of the remuneration committee of the board of directors of PCCW Limited* (Stock Code: 0008) from November 2011 to August 2014. Mr. Li was a vice president of (China United Network Communications Group Company Limited*) (Stock Code: 762) from February 2009 to June 2014. He is also a director and senior vice president of China United Network Communications Corporation Limited. Mr. Li was a vice president of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (“Unicom HK”) from April 2006 to February 2009 and was a senior vice president of Unicom HK from February 2009 to June 2014. From April 2006 to October 2008, he was an executive director of Unicom HK. From August 1999 to December 2005, he was the deputy chairman, general manager and chairman of Guangdong Mobile Communication Co., Limited and the chairman and general manager of Beijing Mobile Communication Co., Limited. From May 2000 to December 2005, he was an executive director of China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited. Mr. Li joined (China United Network Communications Group Company Limited) in December 2005 and served as its vice president. Mr. Li holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Jinan University, PRC. He has worked in the telecommunications industry for a long period of time and has deep management experience.

Sai Hung Wong Mr. Wong Sai Hung serves as Non-Executive Director of Credit China Holdings Limited., with effect from March 17, 2014. Mr. Wong Sai Hung has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Credit China Holdings Limited., with effect from March 17, 2014. has been an executive director of LW Asset Management Advisors Limited, which is an investment management company registered under Securities and Future Commission of Hong Kong, since May 2013 and a director of One Asset Management Limited, a company incorporated in Thailand, since 1992. He is also the vice chairman and a non-executive director of China Bio-Med Regeneration Technology Limited (Stock Code: 8158) since July 2009 and June 2008 respectively, an independent non-executive director of Pang An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd (Stock Code: 2318) since June 2013 and an independent non-executive director of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (Stock Code: 0388) since 2003, of which all companies are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Mr. Wong was also a non-executive director of ARN Investment SICAV, a company listed in Luxemburg, from June 2010 to January 2014. Mr. Wong was the chief executive officer of ICBC (Asia) Investment Management Company Limited during 2008 to 2011. He was also the chief executive officer of BOCI-Prudential Asset Management Limited, a joint venture between Bank of China International and Prudential of the UK, during 2001 to 2005, and was the regional managing director of Prudential Portfolio Managers Asia during 1999 and 2000 when the joint venture started. Besides, he held senior positions at LGT Asset Management during 1977 to 1998. In October 1977, Mr. Wong graduated from Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a Higher Diploma in Business Studies.

Zhenxin Zhang Mr. Zhang Zhenxin is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhang is the chairman of China UCF Group Co. Limited and is a director of Shenzhen Keybridge Communications Co., Ltd. (SZSE Code: 002316). He was the general manager of the business and securities department of the Dalian Shenyin & Wanguo Securities Co., Ltd.. He also was the chairman of Lianhe Chuangye Guarantee Group Co., Ltd. Mr. Zhang graduated from the Dongbei University of Finance and Economics in the People’s Republic of China with a master’s degree in economics.

Youmeng Zhou Ms. Zhou Youmeng is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She obtained a master’s degree of Business Administration (International) from The University of Hong Kong in 2004 and a doctorate of Business Administration from Grenoble École de Management in France in 2013. Ms. Zhou was a general manager of the Guangdong network branch of China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600050) from July 2011 to May 2012 and was a general manager of China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd in the Marketing Department from May 2012 to December 2013. She has been a director, vice-chairman and president of Shenzhen Aisidi Co., LTD., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 002416) since January 2014. Ms. Zhou is a recipient of the National May 1 Labour Medal in 1991 and was awarded a subsidy by the State Council in 1999. She was certified as a Senior Communications Engineer in 2006.

Ming Ge Mr. Ge Ming serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Credit China Holdings Limited., with effect from 18 September 2014. He the Chairman of the audit committee of the board of directors of the Company (the “Board” and the “Audit Committee”, respectively) and a member of each of the remuneration committee of the Board (the “Remuneration Committee”) and the nomination committee of the Board (the “Nomination Committee”) on 18 September 2014. Mr. Ge is a Certified Public Accountant and a senior fellow of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Ge is also a senior accountant as certified by the Ministry of Finance of the PRC and an overseas member of the Society of Chinese Accountants & Auditors. Mr. Ge graduated with the Master’s degree in of Accountancy from the Research Institute for Fiscal Science, Ministry of Finance of the PRC, after his study during the period from 1979 to 1982. Mr. Ge has over 30 years of experience in the field of auditing and advisory services and has assisted in the listing of various PRC companies on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Ge was a partner of Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP and retired from his position in August 2014. Mr. Ge also served as an independent non-executive director of Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Limited* (Stock Code: 1165), from January 2011 to February 2013.

Minggang Ou Dr. Ou Minggang is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently a director of International Finance Department and International Finance Research Institute of China Foreign Affairs University and has been teaching in China Foreign Affairs University since 2002. He was awarded a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Zhongnan University of Finance and Economics in 1989 and a master’s degree in Economics from Hunan College of Finance and Economics (now known as: Hunan University) in 1999. He obtained his doctorate in Economics from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in 2002. He was a visiting scholar of Brunel University London in 2011.

Songqi Wang Dr. Wang Songqi is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a professor and a tutor of doctoral students of Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. Dr. Wang obtained a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Department of Finance of Jilin College of Finance and Trade in 1982. Dr. Wang obtained a master’s degree in Economics from Tianjin Finance and Economics Institute in 1985 and obtained a doctorate degree in Economics from Renmin University of China in 1989. Dr. Wang has been an independent director of Ping An Bank Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 000001.SZ) since January 2014.