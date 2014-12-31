Name Description

Ji Chen Mr. Chen Ji is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Executive Director of Xi'an Haitian Antenna Technologies Co., Ltd. Mr. Chen obtained Bachelor of Economics and Master of Business Administration from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 1997 and 2003 respectively, and Master of Laws from Fudan University in 2009. Mr. Chen has sufficient experience in finance, internal control and management. Mr. Chen Ji worked for Air China Limited Shanghai Branch Office as office supervisor from July 1997 to August 2001. Mr. Chen served as senior manager and partner of finance department of Xin Zhuo (China) Consulting Co., Ltd. from December 2003 to January 2006. Since February 2006, he joined Shanghai Hui Da Feng Law Firm as paralegal and became lawyer and partner. Mr. Chen was vice-chairman of Shanghai Zhongji Investment Holding Co., Ltd., a company listed on The Shanghai Stock Exchange, for the period from November 2012 to November 2014. Mr. Chen was appointed as director and elected as chairman and chief executive officer of Zhejiang Xinlian Co., Ltd. on 2 March 2015 and 3 March 2015 respectively.

Yun Wang Mr. Wang Yun is Chief Executive Officer of Xi'an Haitian Antenna Technologies Co., Ltd. Mr. Wang graduated from School of Economics and Management of Northwest University majoring in investment and economics in 2002, and obtained a minor diploma from Northwest University in e-commerce in the same year. In 2009, he obtained a master’s degree in engineering in project management from Northwestern Polytechnical University. Since joining the Group in September 2002, he has served in the Securities Department, Finance Department and Administration Department as project manager as well as deputy director and director of the Administration Department. Since 2011, he served as secretary to the Board and administrative officer of the Group.

Bing Xiao Mr. Xiao Bing is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Executive Chairman of the Board of Xi'an Haitian Antenna Technologies Co., Ltd. Mr. Xiao was President of the Company. Mr. Xiao studied in the college of continuous education of Xidian University. He worked in Xi’an General Factory of Oil Instruments from 1988 to 1991 and was the deputy general manager of Xi’an Haitian Communications Equipment Company Limited from 1999 to 2000. He joined the Group as an executive Director and first assumed the post of the president of the Company since October 2000. Mr. Xiao Bing was the chairman of the Board from August 2004 to November 2007.

Ka Chun Lun Mr. Lun Ka Chun is Company Secretary of Xi’an Haitian Antenna Technologies Co., Ltd. graduated from the Bachelor of Business Administration in the Chinese University of Hong Kong with membership of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Lun had worked in the practice of certified public accountants over 14 years in the field of auditing, taxation and company secretarial role.

Wenqi Li Mr. Li Wenqi is an Non-Executive Director of Xi'an Haitian Antenna Technologies Co., Ltd. Mr. Li graduated from Shaanxi College of Finance and Economics now known as Xi’an Jiaotong University. He worked for Shaanxi Silk Import & Export Corporation as the deputy chief and manager of planning and finance department from October 1987 to April 1994 and from April 1994 to October 1997 respectively and the assistant to general manager and manager of planning and finance department from October 1997 to May 2001. He is an accountant and the chief accountant and manager of planning and finance department of Shaanxi Silk Import & Export Corporation since May 2001. He joined the Company as a non-executive Director since October 2000.

Wenguo Sun Mr. Sun Wenguo is an Non-Executive Director of Xi'an Haitian Antenna Technologies Co., Ltd. Mr. Sun graduated from the Department of International Finance of Xi’an Financial and Economic Institute in 1998 with a bachelor degree. Mr. Sun previously worked in international section of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Dalian Branch and Xi’an Gaoxin Hospital Co., Ltd. Currently, he holds the positions of the head of investment department and chairman of the supervisory committee of Xi’an Kaiyuan Investment Group Co., Ltd.and he is also the supervisor of Xi’an Kaiyuan Shopping Mall Co., Ltd. Xi’an Kaiyuan Investment Group Co., Ltd.* is a shareholder of the Company interested in approximately 15.45% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Yiqun Xie Mr. Xie Yiqun is an Non-Executive Director of Xi’an Haitian Antenna Technologies Co., Ltd. He graduated from Northwest University of Politics & Law in 1985 and worked in Xi’an Municipal Bureau of Finance until 1988. Since August 1988, Mr. Xie joined Chang’an International Trust Co., Ltd. He was appointed as Internal Assistant Manager in 2000 and served as Asset Management Assistant General Manager in 2003. Chang’an International Trust Co., Ltd. is a shareholder of the Company interested in approximately 10.84% of the issued share capital of the Company.

Feng Yan Mr. Yan Feng is an Non-Executive Director of Xi'an Haitian Antenna Technologies Co., Ltd. Mr. Yan obtained Master of Economics from Nankai University in 1998. Mr. Yan Feng worked for Beijing Municipal Public Bureau Education Center from July 1998 to February 2000. Mr. Yan served as supervisor of business management department, deputy manager of business management department and supervisor of marketing services department of Beijing Gas Group Co., Ltd. from February 2000 to January 2005. He joined Beijing Enterprises Group Company Limited as senior manager of strategic development department since January 2005 and became deputy manager until June 2010. From June 2010, Mr. Yan assumed manager of investment and development department of Jingtai Group.

Jing Huang Ms. Huang Jing is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She obtained Bachelor of Laws from Zhejiang Sci-Tech University in 2006. Ms. Huang worked for Shanghai Florin Investment Management Co., Ltd. as senior manager of legal department from December 2006 to March 2008. Since March 2008, she joined Shanghai Hui Da Feng Law Firm as paralegal and trainee solicitor and became lawyer and partner. Ms. Huang was securities affairs representative of Shanghai Zhongji Investment Holding Co., Ltd. from May 2011 to January 2014. Ms. Huang was appointed as director of Zhejiang Xinlian Co., Ltd. on 2 March 2015.

Lee G. Lam Dr. Lam Lee G. is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Lam is non-executive chairman of Hong Kong and ASEAN region and chief adviser of Asia region to Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Hong Kong) Limited, chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Limited, member of the Committee on Innovation, Technology and Re-Industrialisation of The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Hong Kong Council on Smoking and Health, the Council on Professional Conduct in Education (CPC), and the Court of the City University of Hong Kong, vice chairman of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) Business Advisory Council and chairman of its Task Force on Banking and Finance, chairman of the Permanent Commission on Economic and Financial Issues of World Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (WUSME), board member of Pacific Basin Economic Council (PBEC), member of Sir Murray MacLehose Trust Fund Investment Advisory Committee, honorary advisor to the Hong Kong Business Angel Network (HKBAN), honorary chairman of Asia Pacific of Australian Institute of Management Accountants, chairman of Monte Jade Science and Technology Association of Hong Kong, president of Hong Kong-ASEAN Economic Cooperation Foundation, vice president of the Hong Kong Real Property Federation, special adviser to the Asia Pacific Real Estates Association, board member of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce of Hong Kong and the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong and Macau, founding board member and honorary treasurer of the Hong Kong Vietnam Chamber of Commerce, vice chairman of the Hong Kong Myanmar Chamber of Commerce, founding member of the Hong Kong-Korea Business Council, and member of the Hong Kong-Thailand Business Council.

Ping Shi Professor Shi Ping is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She holds a doctorate degree and Chinese Certified Public Accountant qualification. Professor Shi served as a professor and doctoral tutor of School of Economics and Management at Northwestern University since November 1985. She was an independent supervisor of Xi'an Haitian Antenna Technologies Co., Ltd. from October 2002 to June 2013. The main social positions of Professor Shi include assessor of National Natural Science Foundation of China, executive director of Accounting Society of Shaanxi Province, vice president of Shaanxi Cost Accounting Researching Association, advisor of Xi’an Accounting Society, member of Shaanxi Province Senior Accountant (Including Senior Accountant) Assessment Committee, member of Shaanxi Province Senior Auditor Assessment Committee, member of Shaanxi Province Senior Economist Assessment Committee, independent director of Xi’an International Medical Investment Co., Ltd., independent director of Topsun Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (Guangyuyuan Chinese Medicine), independent director of Xi’an Hongsheng Technology Co., Ltd.