Marui Group Co Ltd (8252.T)
8252.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,716JPY
7:49am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hiroshi Aoi
|56
|2006
|President, Representative Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Motohiko Sato
|63
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Tomoo Ishii
|57
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Masao Nakamura
|57
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Toshikazu Takimoto
|57
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiaries
|
Takashi Wakashima
|60
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Hirotsugu Kato
|54
|2017
|Senior Executive Officer, Director of IR, Director
|
Nariaki Fuse
|58
|2015
|Senior Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Yoshinori Saito
|2016
|Senior Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Hajime Sasaki
|2016
|Senior Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Masahisa Aoki
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Animation Business
|
Masahiro Aono
|2013
|Executive Officer
|
Mayuki Igayama
|Executive Officer
|
Yuko Ito
|Executive Officer, Director of Construction
|
Miyuki Kawara
|Executive Officer
|
Yoshiaki Kogure
|2013
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Junko Tsuda
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of New Business Promotion
|
Koichiro Horiuchi
|56
|2008
|Independent Director
|
Masahiro Muroi
|62
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Etsuko Okajima
|51
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Ryosuke Murai
|Director of Finance
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Hiroshi Aoi
|Mr. Hiroshi Aoi has been serving as President, Representative Executive Officer and Representative Director of MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. since October 2006. He joined the Company in July 1986. His previous titles include Chief Director of Sales Planning, Chief Director of Planning, Deputy Chief Director of Sales, Director of Sales Planning, Managing Director, Chief Director of Sales and Vice President of the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, MARUI CO., LTD.
|
Motohiko Sato
|Mr. Motohiko Sato has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in MARUI GROUP CO., LTD, since 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Group Business Planning and Executive Officer of the Company.
|
Tomoo Ishii
|Mr. Tomoo Ishii has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983 and used to serve as Director of Group Compliance and Director of General Affairs in the Company.
|
Masao Nakamura
|Mr. Masao Nakamura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in MARUI GROUP CO., LTD, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, AIM CREATE., since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of Store Planning in Main Sales Unit, Director of Group's Opening Store Promotion, Director of Business Development, Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in the Company.
|
Toshikazu Takimoto
|Mr. Toshikazu Takimoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in MARUI GROUP CO., LTD., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, MARUI HOME SERVICE Co., Ltd. since 2016. He joined the Company in March 1982.
|
Takashi Wakashima
|Mr. Takashi Wakashima has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in MARUI GROUP CO., LTD., since 2017. He joined the Company in March 1981. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Sales, Director of Sales Planning and Deputy Chief Director of Marui Business of the Company.
|
Hirotsugu Kato
|Mr. Hirotsugu Kato has been serving as Senior Executive Officer, Director of IR and Director in MARUI GROUP CO., LTD, since April 2017. He joined the Company in March 1986.
|
Nariaki Fuse
|Mr. Nariaki Fuse has been serving as Senior Executive Officer in MARUI GROUP CO., LTD., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, M-and-C SYSTEMS Co.,Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in March 1982.
|
Koichiro Horiuchi
|Mr. Koichiro Horiuchi has been serving as Independent Director of MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. since June 27, 2008. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in FUJIKYUKO CO., LTD., and working for The Yamanashi Chuo Bank, Ltd. He used to work for Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan.
|
Masahiro Muroi
|Mr. Masahiro Muroi has been serving as Independent Director of MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. since June 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in Ryoden Corporation.
|
Etsuko Okajima
|Ms. Etsuko Okajima has been serving as Independent Director in MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. since June 2014. She is also serving as President and Representative Director in ProNova Inc., as well as Independent Director in Astellas Pharma Inc. and Link and Motivation Inc. She used to work for Mitsubishi Corporation.
|
Ryosuke Murai
As Of
