Name Description

Hiroshi Aoi Mr. Hiroshi Aoi has been serving as President, Representative Executive Officer and Representative Director of MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. since October 2006. He joined the Company in July 1986. His previous titles include Chief Director of Sales Planning, Chief Director of Planning, Deputy Chief Director of Sales, Director of Sales Planning, Managing Director, Chief Director of Sales and Vice President of the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, MARUI CO., LTD.

Motohiko Sato Mr. Motohiko Sato has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in MARUI GROUP CO., LTD, since 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Group Business Planning and Executive Officer of the Company.

Tomoo Ishii Mr. Tomoo Ishii has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983 and used to serve as Director of Group Compliance and Director of General Affairs in the Company.

Masao Nakamura Mr. Masao Nakamura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in MARUI GROUP CO., LTD, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, AIM CREATE., since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of Store Planning in Main Sales Unit, Director of Group's Opening Store Promotion, Director of Business Development, Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Toshikazu Takimoto Mr. Toshikazu Takimoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in MARUI GROUP CO., LTD., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, MARUI HOME SERVICE Co., Ltd. since 2016. He joined the Company in March 1982.

Takashi Wakashima Mr. Takashi Wakashima has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in MARUI GROUP CO., LTD., since 2017. He joined the Company in March 1981. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Sales, Director of Sales Planning and Deputy Chief Director of Marui Business of the Company.

Hirotsugu Kato Mr. Hirotsugu Kato has been serving as Senior Executive Officer, Director of IR and Director in MARUI GROUP CO., LTD, since April 2017. He joined the Company in March 1986.

Nariaki Fuse Mr. Nariaki Fuse has been serving as Senior Executive Officer in MARUI GROUP CO., LTD., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, M-and-C SYSTEMS Co.,Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in March 1982.

Koichiro Horiuchi Mr. Koichiro Horiuchi has been serving as Independent Director of MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. since June 27, 2008. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in FUJIKYUKO CO., LTD., and working for The Yamanashi Chuo Bank, Ltd. He used to work for Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan.

Masahiro Muroi Mr. Masahiro Muroi has been serving as Independent Director of MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. since June 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in Ryoden Corporation.