Teruyuki Maekawa Mr. Teruyuki Maekawa has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. since March 2016. He joined the Company in March 1964. His previous titles include Vice President, Director of Sales Promotion, Director of 1st Sales, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Business and Chief Director of Operation in the Company.

Hiroshi Rinno Mr. Hiroshi Rinno has been serving as President and Representative Director in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. since June 2000. He joined the Company in March 1982. His previous titles include Director of Sales Planning in Main Credit Unit, Managing Director and Senior Managing Director in the Company. Prior to joining the Company, he used to work for THE SEIBU DEPARTMENT STORES, LTD., Resona Bank, Limited and Resona Holdings, Inc.

Naoki Takahashi Mr. Naoki Takahashi has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 2005. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director, Managing Director and Chief Director of Strategies in the Company. He used to work for Fuji Bank, Limited, which is now known as Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., as well as Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd., before he joined the Company.

Hiroshi Yamamoto Mr. Hiroshi Yamamoto has been serving as Senior Managing Director in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 2007. His previous titles include Managing Director, Deputy Chief Director of Finance, Director of Business Schedule and Director of Finance Business in the Company. He used to work for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. and Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

Masahiro Yamashita Mr. Masahiro Yamashita has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Director of Card Business in Credit Saison Co., Ltd., since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Managing Director, Manager of Tokai Sales Center, Manager of Kitakanto Office, Director of Sales Planning and Director of 3rd Solution in the Company.

Akihiro Matsuda Mr. Akihiro Matsuda has been serving as Managing Director and Director of Overseas Business in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 2010. He previously served as Director of Card Business in the Company. He used to work for Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Katsumi Mizuno Mr. Katsumi Mizuno has been serving as Managing Director in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1992. His previous titles include Director of Overseas Business, Director of Sales Planning and Director of Overseas Strategy in the Company.

Sadamu Shimizu Mr. Sadamu Shimizu has been serving as Managing Director and Director of Finance Business in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1990. His previous titles include Manager of Hokkaido Office, Manager of Kitakanto Office, Manager of Tokyo Office, Director of Sales Planning, Director of Sales Promotion Business and Director of Sales Promotion in the Company.

Shingo Baba Mr. Shingo Baba has been serving as Executive Director in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He is also in charge of Finance Unit & Accounting Unit & Business Planning Unit of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1997. His previous titles include Director of Planning, Director of Finance & Accounting and Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Kazuhiro Hirase Mr. Kazuhiro Hirase has been serving as Executive Director in Credit Saison Co., Ltd, since March 2016. He is also in charge of General Affairs Unit & CS Promotion Office and Strategic Human Resources Unit of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Director of Sales Promotion Business, Director of Card Business, Manager of Nagoya Business Center, Director of Lease Business and Director of Lease and Rental in the Company.

Tatsunari Okamoto Mr. Tatsunari Okamoto has been serving as Executive Director in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. since March 2016. He is also in charge of Credit Business Unit and Affinity Business 2nd Unit & AMEX Promotion Unit of the Company.. He joined the Company in April 1990. His previous titles include Director of Affinity Card, Director of Solution Promotion and Director of 1st Solution in the Company.

Yoshihisa Yamamoto Mr. Yoshihisa Yamamoto has been serving as Executive Director in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. since March 2012. He is also in charge of System Planning Unit of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1988. His previous titles include Director of System Planning, Deputy Chief Director of System and Director of System Planning in the Company.

Yoshiaki Miura Mr. Yoshiaki Miura has been serving as Director of Internet Business and Director in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1990. His previous titles include Manager of Kanagawa Office, Director of Internet Strategy Planning and Director of Incubation in the Company. He used to serve as Vice President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Shizugin Saison Card Co., Ltd.

Masako Takeda Ms. Masako Takeda has been serving as Director of Sales Promotion Business, Manager of Career Development Office in Strategic Human Resources Unit and Director in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. since March 2016. She joined the Company in January 1989. Her previous titles include Director of Human Resources and Director of Strategic Human Resources in the Company.

Kaoru Hayashi Mr. Kaoru Hayashi has been serving as Independent Director in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Kakaku.com, Inc., Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in DG Incubation, Inc. and Open Network Lab, President, Group Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Digital Garage, Inc., President and Representative Director in BI.Garage, Inc., Chairman and Director in econtext Asia Limited, as well as Director in Monex Group. Inc. He used to work for Digital Garage, Inc., VeriTrans Inc. and ECONTEXT, INC.

Yasuhisa Ueno Mr. Yasuhisa Ueno has been serving as Independent Director in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. since June 2012. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Takashimaya Singapore Ltd. and Shanghai Takashimaya Co., Ltd., and is working for Takashimaya Company, Limited. He used to work for Takashimaya Credit Co., Ltd.