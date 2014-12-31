Name Description

Chin Ming Ng Mr. Ng Chin Ming Stephen is Chief Executive Officer, Compliance Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Ng joined the Company on 19 October 2016 as Chief Operating Officer and was appointed as an executive director and Chief Executive Officer on 10 March 2017. Mr. Ng has over 35 years of experience in senior management of both public and private organisations including 22 years in Government in various departments and policy bureaux as an Administrative Officer, and 13 years in various capacities such as Chief Executive Officer of Treasury Markets Association and Global Governor of the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society. Educated in Wah Yan College, Kowloon, Mr. Ng holds a Bachelor Degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and a Master’s Degree from the University of Hong Kong. He was also sent by Hong Kong Government for further studies in Oxford University in U.K., and Tsinghua University in Beijing. Mr. Ng also served in Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in New York representing Hong Kong in 1988. From 1995 to 1997, he was seconded to Hong Kong Monetary Authority responsible for the 1997 World Bank/ IMF Meetings in Hong Kong and later in 2000 he was appointed as Associate Director-General of Invest Hong Kong taking charge of attracting foreign investment into Hong Kong. In addition, Mr. Ng had worked as a member of the senior management in the Chinese University of Hong Kong and Urban Renewal Authority.

Koon Fai Lam Mr. Lam Koon Fai is the Chief Financial Officer of Powerwell Pacific Holdings Limited. He joined the Group in October 2014 and is responsible for the overall financial management of the Group. Mr. Lam has over 24 years of auditing and accounting experience serving various listed companies in Hong Kong, USA & Canada. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Lam joined Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in Hong Kong in 1994. From 1999 to 2008, Mr. Lam was the financial controller of Hycomm Wireless Limited (now known as Qingdao Holdings International Limited) (stock code: 499). From 2008 to 2009, Mr. Lam was the Acting Chief Financial Officer of China Health Care Corporation, a company quoted on the US OTCBB. Since December 2009 to October 2013, Mr. Lam was the Chief Financial Officer of GINSMS Inc., a company listed on the TSX VENTURE. Mr. Lam graduated from Hong Kong Shue Yan College (now known as Hong Kong Shue Yan University) majoring in Accounting. He is a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Genjiang Zhang Mr. Zhang Genjiang is the Executive Director of the Company. He has been appointed as an Executive Director with effect from 9 May 2017. Currently, Mr. Zhang is serving as the Chairman of Zhejiang Zhisin Holding Group, the Vice President of China Precious Metals Industry Committee, the Standing Vice President of Zhejiang Precious Metals Professional Committee, the Deputy Director of Shanghai Leasing Industry Association and the Deputy Director of Hangzhou Huzhou Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Zhang holds a Bachelor Degree from University of Science and Technology Beijing (Industrial Automation Department), and studied at Xiamen University. Mr. Zhang worked in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China after his graduation and was employed as an economist in 1992. Mr. Zhang served as the General Manager of Beihai Nandu Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. since 1996 and was appointed as the Chairman of Zhejiang Taiheng Gold Sales Co., Ltd. from 2006. Mr. Zhang qualified as a Senior Gold Investment Analyst at the national level in November 2007. In 2010, Mr. Zhang graduated from the Doctor Degree course of Renmin University of China. Since 2008, Mr. Zhang has served as the Chairman of the Board of Zhejiang Zhisin Holding Group.

Wai Man Hui Ms. Hui Wai Man Shirley is Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Hui is a practicing accountant in Hong Kong and is currently a director of a CPA firm and a securities firm. She is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Jie Fei Mr. Fei Jie is Executive Chairman of the Board of Powerwell Pacific Holdings Limited. He has been appointed as an Executive Director since September 2, 2014 and appointed as the Chairman of the Board on 22 September 2014. He has over 10 years of experience in management level positions from deputy manager to chairman of the board in several companies located in Zhejiang province, PRC, two of which are mining related companies.

Siu Wah Cheung Mr. Cheung Siu Wah is Independent Non-Executive Director of Powerwell Pacific Holdings Limited. He has been appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director and a member of each of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee on 22 September 2014. He is the Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, obtained the Honours Diploma of Company Secretary and Administration at Lingnan College in 1991. Mr. Cheung held senior management positions in various multinational companies and has been working in the management, finance, accounting and administration sectors for over 24 years.

Yiu Ming Jim Mr. Jim Yiu Ming is Independent Non-Executive Director of Powerwell Pacific Holdings Limited. He has been appointed as an Independent Nonexecutive Director, the chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of each of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee on 22 September 2014. Mr. Jim is a practicing solicitor in Hong Kong and is the founding partner of Jim & Co., Solicitors. He obtained the Degree of Bachelor of Laws at The University of Hong Kong in 1989 and completed the Postgraduate Certificate in Laws at The University of Hong Kong in 1991.

Ruo Lei Shen Mr. Shen Ruo Lei is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a graduate of School of Finance at Central University of Finance and Economics, is a senior economist. He has been a manager, deputy division chief and deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China (Zhejiang Branch). From April 1984 to June 1992, he was Deputy Governor of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Zhejiang Branch) and President of Hangzhou Financial Management Cadres College of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. From June 1992 to June 1997, he was Governor of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Shanghai Municipal Branch) cum Chairman of Shanghai Shenyin Securities Co., Ltd., Chairman of International Bank of Paris and Shanghai, Chairman of the Second Session of Shanghai Banking Association, Vice President of Shanghai Finance Association, and President of Shanghai Urban Financial Society. From June 1997 to April 2013, he was Vice-Chairman of Shanghai International Trust & Investment Co., Ltd., Chairman of China United MetLife Insurance Co., Ltd., General Manager cum Chairman of Shanghai United International Investment Ltd., Director of Shanghai Commercial Bank, and Director of Bank of Shanghai. From June 2013 to present, Mr. Shen is Chairman cum President of Shanghai Zhan Zheng Equity Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd., Independent Non-executive Director of Huajun Holdings Limited (listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, Stock Code: 377), Consultant of the Government of Zhoushan New Area in Zhejiang. In addition, Mr. Shen is a part-time professor at various universities including Jiaotong University, Central University of Finance and Economics, and Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. He is Consultant and Vice-President of Alumni Association of Central University of Finance and Economics. He has been a member of the 8th and 9th Session of Shanghai Political Consultative Conference.