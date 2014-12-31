Name Description

Ho Sun Mr. Sun Ho is the Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Compliance Officer, Authorised Representative of AGTech Holdings Limited. He is also the director of various subsidiaries of the Company and is responsible for the strategic planning, business development and general management of the Group. Other than the Company, Mr. Sun did not hold any directorship in any listed companies in the past three years. Mr. Sun also has extensive experience in auditing and financial management of enterprises. He holds a bachelor degree in Economics from the University of Sydney in Australia and a master degree in Corporate Finance from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Mr. Sun is a member of CPA Australia and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. As a part-time researcher of the China Center for Lottery Studies, Peking University, Mr. Sun has completed a number of significant research studies regarding the development and future prospects of the Asia Pacific’s gaming markets. Mr. Sun has been dedicating himself to the development of China’s lottery markets.

Haijing Zhou Mr. Zhou Haijing is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhou joined Alibaba Holding in May 2008. He currently serves as a finance director at the financial planning and analysis department of Alibaba Group and is responsible for budgeting, forecasting and financial analysis for Alibaba Group. Mr. Zhou has extensive financial knowledge and deep understanding of Alibaba Group’s businesses including the lottery business. He provides assistance to the senior management and the chief financial officer of Alibaba Group in data and financial analysis during the decision making process. From 2001 to 2008, Mr. Zhou worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers as audit manager and was as a member of each of Certified General Accountants Association of Canada and the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management and a master’s degree from Sichuan University.

Xiaobing Fu Mr. Fu Xiaobing is appointed as the Chief Technical Officer of AGTech Holdings Limited. Mr. Fu has over 11 years of experience in the lottery industry in terms of technology business research and development. Prior to joining the group, Mr. Fu was the chief of the Lottery Technology Security Research and Development Centre in Chinese Academic of Sciences. Mr. Fu has rich experience with lottery industry as well as system architecture technology and has been engaged in researching and developing lottery games, lottery system security, testing as well as industry standard development. Mr. Fu holds a bachelor degree in Engineering from China University of Petroleum as well as MBA from Renmin University of China.

Yan Tung Lam Ms. Lam Yan Tung Connie, CFA, is the Vice President - Corporate Finance/Assistant to Chairman of AGTech Holdings Limited. Ms. Lam has extensive experience in corporate finance and investment banking, and is primarily responsible for the Group’s mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, project planning, investor relations and public communications. Previously, Ms. Lam had worked for various investment banking institutions in Hong Kong, providing advisory services to listed companies on initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and other corporate finance activities. Ms. Lam holds a bachelor of Business Administration (First Class Honours) from City University of Hong Kong and a master degree in Corporate Finance from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the Hong Kong Society of Financial Analysts.

Geaspar Byrne Mr. Geaspar Byrne is the Head of Corporate Development, Strategic Planning and Investor Relations of AGTech Holdings Limited, since 2012. Before joining the Company, Mr. Byrne was a director of Deutsche Bank. Mr. Byrne worked for Deutsche Bank for more than a decade as a Corporate Finance professional in London and New York, specialising in the Gaming & Leisure industry. In this capacity, Mr. Byrne gained extensive experience of multi-jurisdictional mergers and acquisitions as well as capital raisings of all types and was directly involved in many of the global gaming industry’s most significant transactions. Mr. Byrne holds a bachelor degree (Hons) in Financial & Business Economics from Newcastle University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.

Michael Charlton Mr. Michael Charlton is the Director of AGTech Holdings Limited three subsidiaries namely, Asia Gaming Technologies Limited and Asia Gaming Technologies (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Asia Gaming Technologies (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. Mr. Charlton has over 18 years’ experience in the Leisure & Gaming industry and is currently responsible for developing Ladbrokes plc’s international business in the Asian region. Mr. Charlton joined Ladbrokes plc following his graduation from Glasgow University in 1995. During his time with Ladbrokes plc he has held various senior management positions, initially within the Retail sector of the business before joining the International Department in 2005. Mr. Charlton is currently China General Manager for Ladbrokes plc and serving as a director of Ladbrokes Lottery (Asia) Co. Limited.

Adam Greenblatt Mr. Adam Greenblatt is the Director of Asia Gaming Technologies Limited and Asia Gaming Technologies (Beijing) Co., Ltd and Asia Gaming Technologies (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. subsidiaries of AGTech Holdings Limited. Mr. Greenblatt has previously been appointed in 2010 as Director of Corporate Development at Ladbrokes, a major UK-listed international betting and gaming company. Mr. Greenblatt began his career as a Chartered Accountant in the UK with Arthur Anderson before moving into mergers and acquisitions at renowned international investment bank Rothschild, specialising in betting and gaming. Mr. Greenblatt left his role as Director of European Investment Banking in 2008 to effect the successful turnaround of a manufacturing business. He then launched a European internet business focusing on the online recruitment market, before most recently moving back into the betting and gaming sector to join Ladbrokes.

Robert Ryan Mr. Robert Geoffrey Ryan is Head - Gaming of AGTech Holdings Limited. He has resigned from the position of Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 May 2015. He is also the director of various subsidiaries of the Company, responsible for corporate strategic planning and business development. Mr. Ryan brings to the Company over 22 years of experience in senior roles within the international gaming and wagering industry. Mr. Ryan has accumulated a broad range of operational, business development and implementation expertise across industry sectors including sports betting operations, on-line lottery operations, pari-mutuel and fixed odds wagering, electronic gaming machine (EGM) and video lottery terminal (VLT) operations, casino operations and gaming systems implementation/ integration. Through his tenure with Australia’s leading gaming companies, Tabcorp Holdings Limited (Australia’s largest gaming and wagering company), Jupiters Limited (casinos and hospitality) and AWA Limited (gaming systems), Mr. Ryan has developed and/or managed gaming operations within Asia and the Asia Pacific region including India, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand. In his previous role of Regional Manager with Tabcorp, Mr. Ryan was instrumental over a 3-year campaign to have Tabcorp systems, lottery game designs and operations approved in China at the central government level. Mr. Ryan shall provide advice and assistance to the Group with respect to gaming operations design and implementation, business development and gaming business review.

Weihong Shen Mr. Shen Weihong is the Director of (China Lottery Management Co., Ltd.), SYSTEK LTD, (Beijing Systek Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd.), (Shenzhen Fortune Happy Information Advisory Co., Ltd.) and (Shenzhen Silvercreek Digital Technology Co., Ltd.), all being indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of AGTech Holdings Limited. He is also the director of Asia Gaming Technologies Limited, an indirect 51%-owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Shen is responsible for the business development, strategic planning and supervision of the operations of the aforesaid subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Shen has extensive experience in corporate strategy, business planning, acquisitions and mergers, business development, finance and corporate finance. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Shen was a senior corporate management consultant and project manager of KPMG Consulting (subsequently known as BearingPoint Consulting Co.), providing advisory services to international financial institutions and multinational companies on commerce, finance and corporate management. Prior to that, Mr. Shen was the director of the business development division of Theracor Pharmaceuticals Inc., an adviser to China Brilliance Group and a senior researcher and senior business analyst of Biogen Inc, Massachusetts, US. Mr. Shen holds a bachelor degree in Biotech Engineering from East China University of Science and Technology as well as a master degree in Business Administration from Babson College, Massachusetts, US.

Andy Wilson Mr. Andy Wilson is a director of three of AGTech Holdings Limited subsidiaries, namely Asia Gaming Technologies Limited, (Asia Gaming Technologies (Beijing) Co., Ltd.), and (Asia Gaming Technologies (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.). Mr. Wilson joined Hilton Group plc as Financial Analyst in 1999 and moved to the Group Consolidation Accountant role two years later. By 2002, Mr. Wilson moved to the role of Head of Management Reporting for Ladbrokes plc. In 2006, Mr. Wilson was appointed as Head of Group Financial Reporting, and subsequently was appointed to his current role as Group Financial Controller for Ladbrokes plc in 2009. Prior to this Andy worked at KPMG in the Travel, Leisure and Tourism practice. Andy holds a degree in Mathematics and Accounting from the University of Kent and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Zhengning Xu Mr. Xu Zhengning is the deputy director of (China Lottery Management Co., Ltd.), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of AGTech Holdings Limited, responsible for product development as well as system research and development, design, building and implementation. Mr. Xu has nearly 17 years of experience in China’s sports lottery business and possesses professional knowledge of the system design, lottery game development, technical implementation, maintenance and support of the computerized sports lottery system. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Xu was a system engineer and project manager of(Beijing Lottery Computer Systems Co., Ltd.) and (China Sports Lottery Technology Development Co., Ltd.), respectively . Mr. Xu graduated from Beijing Institute of Technology, majoring in computer applications.

Lok Ming Ng Mr. Ng Lok Ming has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company. He is a member of each of the corporate governance committee and risk management and internal control committee of the Company. Mr. Ng has more than 8 years of experience working in senior legal positions and as company secretary of companies listed in Hong Kong. Mr. Ng graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a LL.B. and a P.C.LL. in 1995 and 1996, respectively. He later obtained a LL.M. in Comparative and PRC law from the City University of Hong Kong in 2002. Mr. Ng was admitted as a solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong in 2001. He is also a member of the Law Society of Hong Kong.

Gang Ji Mr. Ji Gang is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Ji joined Ant Financial in January 2016 as Vice President and Head of Strategic Investment. He is responsible for the global strategic investments for Ant Financial and has 16 years of experience in investment and 8 years of experience in the internet industry. Before joining Ant Financial, he served Alibaba Group as Vice President and was responsible for strategic investment. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international business management from University of International Business and Economics.

Guang Yang Mr. Yang Guang is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Yang joined Alibaba Group in September 2007. He is currently the general manager of the department of supply chain innovation of Alibaba Group and is responsible for innovative product and business in supply chain and logistics services in Taobao.com. Mr. Yang has nine years of experience in the internet industry and two years of experience in the lottery industry. Before the current position, Mr. Yang led the operation team of consumer electronics product in Taobao.com. Mr. Yang was one of the core members of the team responsible for the establishment of Tmall.com and Taobao Travel. From 2012 to 2015, Mr. Yang was responsible for Taobao.com’s innovative business including Taobao Lottery. He holds an associate degree in biological pharmacy from Jilin University.

Qin Zhang Mr. Zhang Qin is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhang joined Alibaba Group in January 2006. He is currently the Vice President of Alibaba Group and is responsible for business operations of Taobao Marketplace including Taobao Lottery. Before the current position, he led Yahoo! Search in China, Alibaba B2B site operations and advertisement business, eTao.com and Alibaba Search business respectively. He has over 10 years of experience in the internet and e-commerce industry. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Software from Peking University and a MBA degree from China Europe International Business School.

Wei Zhang Mr. Zhang Wei is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhang joined Ant Financial in May 2015. He is currently the general manager of the merchant development division for the payment business of Ant Financial Group and is responsible for the cooperation with merchants and the development of the innovation business. Mr. Zhang has 10 years of experience in the internet industry and payment service industry. From 2003 to 2006, Mr. Zhang was senior business manager of the external media cooperation division of Sina Corporation and was responsible for liaising with external media. From 2007 to 2015, he worked as director for Internet Media Development at Tencent Holdings Limited and was in charge of various major projects relating to business development, branding and marketing. Mr. Zhang holds an associate degree in automobile application from Hubei University of Automotive Technology.

Qing Feng Mr. Feng Qing has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 4 May 2015. Mr. Feng is currently the chairman of Beijing Yi Xin Tech Corporation. Mr. Feng was the author of the marketing economics book titled “Practical Market Theory" which was well received by the market, and became an instrumental reading in learning western economics. In 1983, Mr. Feng commenced study of macroeconomics in Switzerland. After graduation, Mr. Feng stayed in Switzerland to work at Sulzer International AG, the then one of the biggest machinery manufacturers in Switzerland, for many years. Afterwards, Mr. Feng returned to China and was engaged in satellite communication and investment and finance related work. Mr. Feng graduated from the Precision Instruments faculty of Tsinghua University, the PRC, majoring in Machinery Manufacturing Technology and Equipment, and was a postgraduate student in macroeconomics of the University of Zurich in Switzerland.

Qunyao Gao Dr. Gao Qunyao has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of AGTech Holdings Limited., effective 6 May 2015. He has extensive experience in information technology (“IT”), media and entertainment, and venture capital. He is currently the founder and president of Gao Entertainment LLC; an independent director of AirMedia Group Inc. (the American depositary shares (“ADSs”) of which are listed on NASDAQ under the symbol: AMCN); and an independent director of (Vantone Holdings Co., Ltd.#). Dr. Gao was a director of Bona Film Group Limited (the ADSs of which are listed on NASDAQ under the symbol: BONA); and an alternate director of Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange under stock code: 2008) in the last three years. Dr. Gao is also the adjunct professor of the Business School of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is the author of the book titled “(Experience Microsoft)” which has a wide readership in China IT communities. Previously, Dr. Gao held various major positions in a number of renowned companies, including senior vice president of News Corporation (a company listed on NASDAQ under the symbol: NWS); chief executive officer of News Corporation China Investments and STAR (China) Limited; chief representative of News Corporation, Beijing representative office; vice president of Autodesk China; general manager of Microsoft (China) Co., Ltd.; and general partner, executive vice president and country head (China) of Walden International, a leading venture capital firm in the United States of America (“USA”). Dr. Gao holds a doctorate degree in Engineering from Harbin Institute of Technology, China.