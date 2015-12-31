Name Description

Kelvin Lim Mr. Kelvin Lim is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the company. He is primarily responsible for our Company’s strategic planning and long term business planning, overall business development and operation management, and other significant matters arising from our business operations. Mr. Lim was appointed to our Board in 17 March 2016. Mr. Lim is also the director of MBMW, KBS and MBMI. He has over 15 years of experience in the automobile industry, with extensive industry and technical experiences. Before setting out to establish our Group, Mr. Lim was a technician with Cycle & Carriage, Singapore, a member of the Jardine Cycle & Carriage Group in August 1999. Mr. Lim accumulated his experience and honed his expertise within the automobile industry since his time at Cycle & Carriage. Mr. Lim graduated from Ngee Ann Polytechnic of Singapore with a diploma in mechanical engineering in August 1997. Mr. Lim was a director of The Modern Carriage Pte. Ltd. which was incorporated on 18 March 2010 in Singapore, prior to its dissolution. Due to cessation of business and the lack of any significant business operations since its incorporation, The Modern Carriage Pte. Ltd. was struck off on 5 July 2012. Mr. Lim did not hold directorships in any public listed companies in the last three years.

Tiang Soon Lee Mr. Lee Tiang Soon is Chief Financial Officer of the company since January 2016. He has over 19 years of experience in the fields of accounting and auditing as well as business and financial advisory and is responsible for the corporate financial function of our Group and matters relating to accounting, financial administration and the compliance and reporting obligations of our Group. Mr. Lee is currently an executive director of CW Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1322) (“CW Group”) which is listed on the Main Board. He joined CW Group in April 2008 as the chief financial officer and was appointed as an executive director to CW Group in April 2013. Mr. Lee entered into an employment contract with us for a term of employment commencing on 4 January 2016. According to Mr. Lee’s terms of employment with us, he is required to ensure availability for our Company’s meetings and perform all assignments required of him as the chief financial officer of our Group. He will be required to make regular on-site visits to review work and progress with supervisors, and to meet with co-workers and stakeholders of our Group. Further, Mr. Lee has confirmed that he will devote sufficient time, resources and attention to his duties as a chief financial officer of our Group notwithstanding his appointment as an executive director of CW Group. In addition, Mr. Lee will be supported by our finance team led by Ms. Karen LEE Peay Jang who has been with our Group since March 2011. Based on the roles and responsibilities required, as well as the scale of our operations, Mr. Lee estimates that approximately 20% of his time and resources will be allocated to our Group’s business upon the Listing. Considering the foregoing factors, Mr. Lee’s extensive management experience and his role as an executive director of CW group which is listed on the Main Board, our Directors are of the view, and the Sponsor concurs.

Boon Hou Chua Mr. Chua Boon Hou (Cai Wenhao) is Chief Operating Officer, Compliance Officer, Executive Director of the company. He is primarily responsible for the management and operation of our Group such as implementing strategic management and monitoring key performance indicators of our Group. His other responsibilities include the day-to-day management of the operational aspects of both KBS and MBMW. He currently heads the human resource department of our Group and is responsible for the recruitment of new talents into our Group. Mr. Chua was appointed to our Board in 13 April 2016. He has over 8 years of experience in the automobile industry. Mr. Chua graduated from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, in January 1997 with a degree of bachelor of business. Shortly after his graduation, Mr. Chua obtained a diploma in life insurance from the Singapore College Insurance in May 1999. Besides being a Fellow to the Life Management Institute (FLMI) in May 1997, he also became an associate to the Academy of Life Underwriting (AALU) on July 2006. Prior to joining our Group in April 2008, Mr. Chua had experience with several insurance companies including Great Eastern Life Insurance, Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Limited and NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative Limited.

Kong Joo Lim Mr. Lim Kong Joo is Executive Director, Director of Sales, Director of Marketing of the company. He is primarily responsible for the sales and marketing strategy of our Group. Mr. KJ Lim was appointed to our Board in 13 April 2016. He has over 8 years of experience in the automotive industry, with extensive industry experience. Mr. KJ Lim joined our Group in June 2007 and was responsible for the sales of our Group’s services. He steadily rose through the ranks within our Group over the years and was appointed as our sales manager in June 2012. Mr. KJ Lim graduated with a bachelor of science degree in biotechnology in August 2007 from the University of Tunku Abdul Rahman, Malaysia. Mr. KJ Lim did not hold directorships in any public listed companies in the last three years.

Zelong So Mr. So Zelong is an Executive Director of the Company. He is a holder of bachelor's degree in business management from King's College London and master's degree in banking and finance from Queen Mary University of London. Mr. So is experienced in the banking industry in commercial and corporate projects. He worked in corporate banking department at Wing Lung Bank. He is currently the managing director of Global Finance Investment Management Limited, a member of Chinese Financial Association of Hong Kong and a member of Hong Kong Shaanxi Youth Association. Save as disclosed above, Mr. So has not held any other major appointment and qualifications or directorships in public companies listed in Hong Kong or any other major exchanges in the last three years preceding the date of this announcement. In addition, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. So does not hold any other position with the Company or any members of the Group.

Jingan Wang Mr. Wang Jingan serves as Corporate Strategy Director, Executive Director of the Company. He holds a degree in Bachelor of Economics from Beijing Technology and Business University. Mr. Wang has about 20 years of experience in corporate management and operation in industries including media, commerce and technology industries. A corporation led by Mr. Wang was granted (in English, for identification purpose only, “Best Investment Value Award for Corporations in China Award”) in 2007. Mr. Wang is capable of commercial innovation and has strong corporate leadership. Mr. Wang is an executive director of Share Economy Group Limited, the shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) (stock code: 1178), and Metro Winner Enterprises Inc.

Peay Jang Lee Ms. Karen Lee Peay Jang is Finance Manager of the company. She joined our Group in March 2011 as its account manager and was appointed as our Group’s finance manager in April 2016. Ms. Lee has over 15 years of experience in the auditing and accounting and is responsible for the management of our Group’s financing and accounting matters. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. Lee worked in Aztech Group Ltd as senior accounts officer from March 1995 to February 2011. Ms. Lee obtained a diploma in financial and management accounting from the Toronto School of Business Inc., Canada in June 1990.

Cheung Ki Wong Mr. Wong Cheung Ki Johnny is Company Secretary of the company. He has more than 10 years of experience in the area of accounting and financial management. Currently, Mr. Wong is the sole proprietor of Jovial Wings CPA Company. From July 2012 to October 2015, Mr. Wong was the finance manager of Taubman Asia Management Limited. Between September 2005 and July 2012, Mr. Wong worked with Ernst & Young, Hong Kong (from September 2006 to March 2010) where he was promoted to senior accountant in 2007 and Ernst & Young Hua Ming, Beijing (from March 2010 to July 2012) as a manager. Since 13 April 2016, Mr. Wong has been serving as a company secretary of China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1268), a company listed on the Main Board. Mr. Wong received a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in November 2005. Mr. Wong is currently a certified public accountant under the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Xianjie Du Mr. Du Xianjie is Non-Executive Director of the company since 13 April 2016 and does not hold any position with other members of our Group. Mr. Du has extensive experiences in corporate financing and strategy, equity investment and capital market work. Mr. Du worked as an associate in the audit and assurance department of Price Waterhouse Coopers Ltd. from September 2008 to October 2010. In January 2011, Mr. Du joined Fuyuan Group Co., Limited as its chief financial officer and left in September 2013. Between November 2012 and October 2014, Mr. Du joined Industrial Securities Co., Ltd. (Southern China Branch) as a director of its corporate and institutional department. Since January 2015, Mr. Du has been the chief investment officer of Duke Capital Management Co., Ltd., responsible for its research and investment in Hong Kong and the PRC capital markets. Mr. Du graduated from the City University of Hong Kong and obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration in accountancy in November 2008. He obtained a master of business administration from The Chinese University of Hong Kong upon completion of the programme (weekend mode) in November 2015.

Yiu Cho Leung Mr. Leung Yiu Cho is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. since 21 October 2016 and does not hold any position with other members of our Group. Mr. Leung has over 10 years of experience financial management and corporate finance. Mr. Leung joined Artini China Co. Ltd. (“Artini”) (Stock Code: 0789), a company listed on the Main Board, as its chief financial officer in December 2013 and has been its investment principal since October 2015. As the investment principal of Artini, Mr. Leung is responsible for monitoring corporate finance transactions and investors relationship. Prior to that, Mr. Leung started his employment with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in June 2005 as a semi-senior accountant before leaving as a senior accountant in July 2006. Between July 2006 and August 2007, he was the assistant financial controller of Ta Yang Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1991), a company listed on the Main Board. From August 2007 to September 2008, Mr. Leung joined CSC Securities (HK) Limited as an executive in the investment banking department. Mr. Leung was the financial controller and board secretary of United Technology Holdings Company Limited in 2011. From March 2012 to August 2013, he joined Highland Asset Management Corporation as its senior deputy finance manager and board secretary. Mr. Leung graduated from Lingnan University in Hong Kong, in December 2001 with a bachelor of business administration degree. He then obtained his masters of corporate finance degree from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in December 2006. He was admitted as a member of the Associate of Chartered Certified Accountants in March 2014.

Ji Liu Mr. Liu Ji is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company since 21 October 2016 and does not hold any position with other members of our Group. Mr. Liu has over twelve years of experience in auditing. He is a member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants. Mr. Liu has been a consultant at Ellis Botsworth Advisory since September 2011 where he provides financial advisory and consultation service to private companies involved in initial public offering or reverse takeovers, public companies’ fund-raisings and secondary debts/equity financing. Prior to joining Ellis Botsworth Advisory Mr. Liu started his employment with Deloitte & Touche LLP in May 2003 before leaving as an audit manager in September 2011. In his capacity as an audit manager, Mr. Liu was assigned to various large-sized audit clients. His duties and responsibilities include managing and monitoring the progress of audit engagements. Mr. Liu was also responsible for the review of audit fieldwork, including reviewing and evaluating of the internal accounting control systems and the preparation of financial statements and reports to management on such findings. In 2003 he obtained a bachelor of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.