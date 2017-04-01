Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (8316.T)
8316.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,452JPY
7:55am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Koichi Miyata
|63
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary
Takeshi Kunibe
|63
|2017
|Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Director
Jun Ohta
|59
|2017
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Group Chief Scientific Officer, Group CDIO, Director
Tetsuya Kubo
|63
|2016
|Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
Kozo Ogino
|59
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Group Chief Risk Officer, Director
Fumiaki Karuhara
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Assistant Manager of Wholesale Business Unit
Yasuyuki Kawasaki
|58
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Manager of International Business Unit
Manabu Narita
|58
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Manager of Wholesale Business Unit
Katsunori Tanizaki
|60
|2017
|Group Chief Information Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
Toshikazu Yaku
|55
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
Yukihiko Ohnishi
|58
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Retail Business Unit
Hiroshi Munemasa
|55
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Market Business Unit
Toru Mikami
|56
|2017
|Director
Makoto Takashima
|59
|2017
|Director
Toshiyuki Teramoto
|58
|2017
|Director
Masaharu Kono
|68
|2015
|Independent Director
Masayuki Matsumoto
|73
|2017
|Independent Director
Arthur Mitchell
|70
|2015
|Independent Director
Eriko Sakurai
|56
|2015
|Independent Director
Katsuyoshi Shinbo
|62
|2017
|Independent Director
Yoshinobu Tsutsui
|63
|2017
|Independent Director
Shozo Yamazaki
|68
|2017
|Independent Director
Shin Kikuchi
|2016
|Deputy Director of Finance
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Koichi Miyata
|Mr. Koichi Miyata has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, since April 1, 2017. He previously served as Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Mitsui Bank.
Takeshi Kunibe
|Mr. Takeshi Kunibe has been serving as Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. His previous titles include Director of Planning and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for The Sumitomo Bank, Limited.
Jun Ohta
|Mr. Jun Ohta has been serving as Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Group Chief Scientific Officer, Group CDIO and Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. effective June 2017. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
Tetsuya Kubo
|Mr. Tetsuya Kubo has been serving as Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., since June 2016. He used to work another subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.
Kozo Ogino
|Mr. Kozo Ogino has been serving as Executive Vice President, Group Chief Risk Officer and Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Director and Executive Vice President in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
Fumiaki Karuhara
Yasuyuki Kawasaki
|Mr. Yasuyuki Kawasaki has been serving as Executive Vice President and Manager of International Business Unit in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Director and Executive Vice President of a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.
Manabu Narita
|Mr. Manabu Narita has been serving as Executive Vice President and Manager of Wholesale Business Unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Director and Executive Vice President of a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. He used to be Managing Executive Officer of the Company.
Katsunori Tanizaki
|Mr. Katsunori Tanizaki has been serving as Group Chief Information Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of IT Planning in the Company.
Toshikazu Yaku
|Mr. Toshikazu Yaku has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.
Yukihiko Ohnishi
|Mr. Yukihiko Ohnishi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Retail Business Unit in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.
Hiroshi Munemasa
|Mr. Hiroshi Munemasa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Market Business Unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.
Toru Mikami
|Mr. Toru Mikami has been serving as Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He used to work for a subsidiary.
Makoto Takashima
|Mr. Makoto Takashima has been serving as Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also working for a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.
Toshiyuki Teramoto
|Mr. Toshiyuki Teramoto has been serving as Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also working for a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.
Masaharu Kono
|Mr. Masaharu Kono has been serving as Independent Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2015. He used to work for Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Masayuki Matsumoto
|Mr. Masayuki Matsumoto has been serving as Independent Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also working for Central Japan Railway Company.
Arthur Mitchell
|Mr. Arthur M. Mitchell has been serving as Independent Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2015. He is also working for White & Case LLP. He used to work for Asian Development Bank.
Eriko Sakurai
|Ms. Eriko Sakurai has been serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2015. She is also serving as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Dow Corning Toray Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director in another company.
Katsuyoshi Shinbo
|Mr. Katsuyoshi Shinbo has been serving as Independent Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also working for a Law Firm.
Yoshinobu Tsutsui
|Mr. Yoshinobu Tsutsui has been serving as Independent Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as President and Representative Director of Nippon Life Insurance Company.
Shozo Yamazaki
|Mr. Shozo Yamazaki has been serving as Independent Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also working for Japan Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a Professor in Tohoku University.
Shin Kikuchi
