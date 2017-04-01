Name Description

Koichi Miyata Mr. Koichi Miyata has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, since April 1, 2017. He previously served as Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Mitsui Bank.

Takeshi Kunibe Mr. Takeshi Kunibe has been serving as Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. His previous titles include Director of Planning and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for The Sumitomo Bank, Limited.

Jun Ohta Mr. Jun Ohta has been serving as Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Group Chief Scientific Officer, Group CDIO and Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. effective June 2017. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Tetsuya Kubo Mr. Tetsuya Kubo has been serving as Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., since June 2016. He used to work another subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Kozo Ogino Mr. Kozo Ogino has been serving as Executive Vice President, Group Chief Risk Officer and Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Director and Executive Vice President in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Yasuyuki Kawasaki Mr. Yasuyuki Kawasaki has been serving as Executive Vice President and Manager of International Business Unit in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Director and Executive Vice President of a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Manabu Narita Mr. Manabu Narita has been serving as Executive Vice President and Manager of Wholesale Business Unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Director and Executive Vice President of a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. He used to be Managing Executive Officer of the Company.

Katsunori Tanizaki Mr. Katsunori Tanizaki has been serving as Group Chief Information Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of IT Planning in the Company.

Toshikazu Yaku Mr. Toshikazu Yaku has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Yukihiko Ohnishi Mr. Yukihiko Ohnishi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Retail Business Unit in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Hiroshi Munemasa Mr. Hiroshi Munemasa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Market Business Unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Toru Mikami Mr. Toru Mikami has been serving as Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He used to work for a subsidiary.

Makoto Takashima Mr. Makoto Takashima has been serving as Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also working for a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Toshiyuki Teramoto Mr. Toshiyuki Teramoto has been serving as Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also working for a subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Masaharu Kono Mr. Masaharu Kono has been serving as Independent Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2015. He used to work for Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Masayuki Matsumoto Mr. Masayuki Matsumoto has been serving as Independent Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also working for Central Japan Railway Company.

Arthur Mitchell Mr. Arthur M. Mitchell has been serving as Independent Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2015. He is also working for White & Case LLP. He used to work for Asian Development Bank.

Eriko Sakurai Ms. Eriko Sakurai has been serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2015. She is also serving as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Dow Corning Toray Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director in another company.

Katsuyoshi Shinbo Mr. Katsuyoshi Shinbo has been serving as Independent Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also working for a Law Firm.

Yoshinobu Tsutsui Mr. Yoshinobu Tsutsui has been serving as Independent Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as President and Representative Director of Nippon Life Insurance Company.