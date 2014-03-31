Name Description

Huaqiao Zhang Mr. Zhang Huaqiao is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Oriental City Group Holdings Limited. He was appointed as the non-executive director of the Company in September 2012. He worked at the Equities Department of UBS AG, Hong Kong Branch from June 1999 to April 2006 with last capacity as the co-head of its China research team. From May 2006 to September 2008, Mr. Zhang served as an executive director of Shenzhen Investment Limited, a company whose shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). From September 2008 to June 2011, Mr. Zhang worked with UBS AG, Hong Kong with last capacity as the deputy head of China Investment Banking Department. Mr. Zhang then was the chairman of Guangzhou Wansui Micro Credit Co., Ltd. between June 2011 and July 2012; and an executive director and chief executive officer of Man Sang International Limited, a company whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, between September 2011 and April 2012. Currently, Mr. Zhang is the chairman of China Mezzanine Capital Group, an independent non-executive director of Fosun International Limited and Zhong An Real Estate Limited and a non-executive director of Boer Power Holdings Limited, the shares of the latter three companies are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. In March and October 2013, he was appointed as a director of Nanjing Central Emporium (Group) Stocks Co., Ltd. and an independent non-executive director of China Huirong Financial Holdings Limited, both are companies whose shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Stock Exchange respectively. Mr. Zhang obtained a master’s degree in economics from the Financial Research Institute of the People’s Bank of China in 1986 and a master’s degree of economics of development from the Australian National University in 1991.

Wensen Xiong Mr. Xiong Wensen serves as President, Executive Director of the Company, since June 2014. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering (Computer Science and Technology) from Tsinghua University in July 1990 and a master’s degree in business administration from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in December 2004. Mr. Xiong joined China Merchants Bank from 1990 as the programmer of the computer department at the head office and the deputy general manager until 2003. He was the deputy general manager of (China Union Loyalty Co. Ltd.*) from September 2006 to August 2007; and the president of (Open Union Information Technology Co. Ltd.*) from October 2007 to October 2008 respectively. From October 2008 up to May 2014, Mr. Xiong had been the vice president and the senior vice president, and the director of (Allinpay Network Service Co., Ltd.).

Weichang Fung Mr. Fung Weichang serves as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Oriental City Group Holdings Ltd. He has been appointed as an executive Director since 18 September 2013 and as Chief Executive Officer since 07 November 2013. Mr. Fung entered into a service agreement with the Company for an initial fixed term of 3 years commencing from 18 September 2013 and expiring on 17 September 2016, subject to retirement by rotation and re-election under the Articles of Association of the Company. Mr. Fung receives a director’s fee of HK$30,000 per month subject to the other terms and conditions of the service agreement. Mr. Fung’s remuneration is determined with reference to the prevailing market rate, his role and responsibilities. Mr. Fung obtained a master degree in business administration from the Santa Clara University in California in the US in 1976. He had worked for MasterCard International from October 1992 to December 2008 and his last position was Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Greater China region for MasterCard International, Asia Pacific Region. From January 2009 to December 2010, Mr. Fung was the Senior Consultant of MasterCard International, Asia Pacific Region. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Fung provided consultancy services in respect of mobile payment.

Dinggui Yan Mr. Yan Dinggui is Deputy Chairman of the Board of the company. He obtained a Master degree of Business Administration in 2015. He was appointed as the manager of the production department of (Nanjing Tongchuang Information Industry Group*) from May 1993 to July 1995 and was promoted as the deputy general manager of the Beijing Marketing Area of Nanjing Tongchuang Information Industry Group from July 1995 to December 1997. From January 1998 to December 1999, Mr. Yan served as the deputy director of Nanjing Tongchuang Information Industry Group Shanghai preparatory office. From January 2000 to December 2006, Mr. Yan was appointed as the general manager of (Shanghai Tongtian Information Technology Co., Ltd*). From March 2007 to December 2010, Mr. Yan served as the general manager of the Zhejiang Region of. In September 2015 and October 2016, Mr. Yan was respectively appointed as the chairman and general manager of Shanghai Jiayin Finance Technology Co., Ltd, a company whose shares are listed on The National Enquiries Exchange And Quotations in the PRC. Mr. Yan is currently the chairman and general manager of Shanghai Jiayin Finance Technology Co., Ltd., and the executive director and general manager of Shanghai Niwodai Internet Financial Information Service Limited.

Guoqi Cao Mr. Cao Guoqi serves as an Compliance Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a doctoral degree in political economics from Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences in 2004. He has been the MBA supervisor in Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance, Shanghai Jiaotong University since December 2011, the part-time professor of Hunan University since April 2008, the consultant to the government of Dongli District of Tianjin Municipality since March 2010, the executive director and general manager of Probest Limited in Hong Kong, the executive director and general manager of Master Energy INC in Hong Kong, and was appointed as the general manager of Shanghai Haigang New City Investment and Development Co., Ltd. from April 2002 to April 2005. Mr. Cao is an independent non-executive director of (i) Shanghai Jiaoda Withub Information Industrial Company Limited and (ii) Dongwu Cement International Limited, companies whose shares are listed on the GEM and the Main Board of the Stock Exchange respectively. He is also an independent director of Inner Mongolia Jinyu Group Stock Company Limited, a company whose shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. In April 2014, Mr. Cao was appointed as a chairman of SBI China Capital Holdings Limited.

Xiangping Song Mr. Song Xiangping is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Song graduated from the Faculty of Electrification of Wuhan Institute of Iron and Steel Engineering in November 1983. He also obtained a degree of executive master of business administration from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business in September 2013. Mr. Song joined the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China as engineering in November 1992. From October 2004 to June 2006, Mr. Song was the deputy general manager of the marketing department and the Hong Kong Branch of China Union Loyalty Co. Ltd. and was promoted to the general manager of its Beijing and Hong Kong Branches from July 2006 to December 2007. From December 2007 to November 2010, Mr. Song joined Open Union Information Technology Co. Ltd.*) as the executive vice president and the general manager of the prepaid card business department. Since November 2010, Mr. Song has been the director and the president of Open Union Network Technology Services Limited, which is 90% owned by (Wei Ke Rui Si Online (Beijing) Technology Company Limited*) (“Beijing WeiKe”). The Group has obtained effective control over Beijing WeiKe under the Control Agreements (as defined and detailed in the Company’s circular dated 1 September 2014).

Phuri Khamphidet Mr. Phuri Khamphidet serves as Managing Director of OCG Thailand, a subsidiary of Oriental City Group Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in January 2005. Mr. Khamphidet has experience in credit card business development and marketing with more than 16 years of experience in merchant acquiring business in financial institutions, including Citibank N.A. and Diners Club (Thailand) Co., Ltd. He brings quality local market knowledge, network and working experience to the Group, with a primary focus on merchant relationship building and marketing. Mr. Khamphidet obtained a bachelor degree in political science from Ramkhamhaeng University in Thailand in 1988.

Panthong Limpkittisin Mr. Panthong Limpkittisin serves as Operations Controller of OCG Thailand, a subsidiary of Oriental City Group Holdings Ltd. He joined OCG Thailand in December 2004 as the operation controller who is in charge of the operation process for card acceptance business of OCG Thailand. Mr. Limpkittisin has many years of working experience since 1990 in credit card industry such as SCB Business Service Company Limited, a subsidiary of Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited, Standard Chartered Bank, Citibank N.A,. and AIG Card (Thailand) Company Limited. He has professional knowledge in settlement, fraud analysis, chargeback, customer service, merchant service, card production and transaction processing. Mr. Limpkittisin holds a master of business administration degree in general management from Ramkhamhaeng University in Thailand.

Wai Leung Tang Mr. Tang Wai Leung has been appointed as Company Secretary of Oriental City Group Holdings Limited., with effective from 26 February 2014. Mr. Tang holds a bachelor degree of Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Accounting from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Tang has over 8 years of experience in accounting and auditing.

Zhichun Xie Mr. Xie Zhichun is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has extensive experience in banking, securities and investment fields. Mr. Xie is currently the vice chairman of the consultation committee of Shenzhen Qianhai Shekou Free Trade Zone and Qianhai Shenzhen Hong Kong Cooperation Zone. He is also a professor of China Center for Special Economic Zone Research at Shenzhen University and postgraduate supervisor of PBC School of Finance at Tsinghua University. Mr. Xie currently serves as a chairman and an executive director of China Fortune Financial Group Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) with stock code 290, a non-executive director of Elife Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 223, an independent non-executive director of each of China Taiping Insurance Holdings Company Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 966 and China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd., a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 1988. Mr. Xie graduated from Heilongjiang University in 1982 and received his bachelor’s degree in philosophy. In 1993, he graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology and received his master’s degree in economics. In 2004, Mr. Xie graduated from Nankai University and received his doctor of philosophy in economics.

Dongcheng Lu Mr. Lu Dongcheng serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Oriental City Group Holdings Ltd since August 2, 2013. He has also been appointed as member of the audit committee, the internal control committee and the compliance committee of the Company. He is the chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company effective October 8, 2013. He holds a master degree of business administration from Yale University and a doctor degree from Peking Medical University which has been merged with Peking University. He was the partner of Infinity Group (Peking) Venture Capital Management Co., Ltd. during June 2008 to April 2011 and the chief executive officer of AnPing Capital Management Limited during May 2011 to April 2012. Mr. Lu is currently the chief executive officer of Suzhou Mountain View Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd. and the supervising partner of Mountain View Capital PE Funds.

Yiming Wang Mr. Wang Yiming serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Oriental City Group Holdings Ltd since August 2, 2013. He has also been appointed as member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company. He holds a bachelor degree in electronic and a master degree in business administration from Shanghai Jiao Tong University. He was appointed as an executive director of Shanghai Jiaoda Withub Information Industrial Company Limited, being a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange, in September 2004. Mr. Wang is currently the chief executive officer and the executive director of Shanghai Jiaoda Withub Information Industrial Company Limited.

Shumin Yuan Dr. Yuan Shumin serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, since May 2014. Dr. Yuan is the Company’s compliance officer, the chairman of the Company’s audit committee, remuneration committee and internal control committee, and a member of the Company’s nomination committee and compliance committee. Dr. Yuan was a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He obtained a doctorate degree in Science (part-time doctorate program) in the School of Management from Fudan University in January 1998. Dr. Yuan was the supervisor of teaching department, the assistant supervisor and the assistant dean of the School of Accountancy in Shanghai University of Finance and Economics from 1993 to 2000; and the standing assistant dean and the dean of the School of Adult Education in Shanghai University of Finance and Economics from 2000 to 2005. Dr. Yuan has joined the School of Accountancy in Shanghai Finance University since September 2005 and had been the president of that School of Accountancy until 2013. From 2008 to March 2014, Dr. Yuan was an independent director of Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co., Ltd., whose shares are listed on the Chinext of Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Dr. Yuan is an independent director of (i) Deluxe Family Co., Ltd.; (ii) Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce (Group) Co., Ltd., the shares of these companies are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange; and (iii) Shanghai Morn Electric Equipment Co., Ltd., the shares of this company are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Dr. Yuan is also an independent non-executive director of Shanghai Jiaoda Withub Information Industrial Company Limited, whose shares are listed on the GEM.