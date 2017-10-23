Edition:
Fukuoka Financial Group Inc (8354.T)

8354.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

550JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥550
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,785,719
52-wk High
¥571
52-wk Low
¥412

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Masaaki Tani

74 2014 Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Takashige Shibato

63 2014 President, Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Takashi Yoshikai

63 2012 Vice President, Executive Officer, Representative Director

Masayuki Aoyagi

61 2011 Executive Officer, Director

Eiji Araki

59 2017 Executive Officer, Director

Yasuaki Morikawa

59 2014 Executive Officer, Director

Yuji Shirakawa

60 2014 Executive Officer, Director

Ei Takeshita

66 2014 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director

Koji Yokota

59 2017 Executive Officer, Director

Yasuhiko Yoshida

60 2012 Executive Officer, Director

Shunsuke Yoshizawa

61 2014 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director

Hiroshi Miyoshi

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning

Hisashi Goto

2017 Executive Officer

Osamu Jogo

2017 Executive Officer

Toshimi Nomura

2017 Executive Officer

Shinichi Ohba

58 Executive Officer

Kazuhiro Tamenaga

56 2017 Executive Officer

Yuji Tanoue

56 2017 Executive Officer

Kosuke Yaoki

Executive Officer

Masahiko Fukasawa

56 2016 Independent Director

Toshiya Kosugi

59 2017 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Masaaki Tani

Mr. Masaaki Tani has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, The Bank of Fukuoka, since June 2014. His previous titles include President and Executive Officer in the Company.

Takashige Shibato

Mr. Takashige Shibato has been serving as President, Executive Officer and Representative Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc., as well as President, Executive Officer and Representative Director of a subsidiary, The Bank of Fukuoka, since June 2014. He used to serve as Independent Director in another subsidiary, The Shinwa Bank, Ltd. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1976.

Takashi Yoshikai

Mr. Takashi Yoshikai has been serving as Vice President, Executive Officer and Representative Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since April 2, 2012. He is also serving as Vice President, Executive Officer and Representative Director of a subsidiary, The Bank of Fukuoka. He used to work for another subsidiary, The Kumamoto Bank, Ltd. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from Waseda University in March 1977.

Masayuki Aoyagi

Mr. Masayuki Aoyagi has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since June 2011. He is also serving as Vice President, Executive Officer and Representative Director in a subsidiary, The Kumamoto Bank, Ltd. He used to work for another subsidiary, The Bank of Fukuoka Limited. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Waseda University in March 1978.

Eiji Araki

Mr. Eiji Araki has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, The Bank of Fukuoka Limited. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Seinan Gakuin University in March 1981.

Yasuaki Morikawa

Mr. Yasuaki Morikawa has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since June 2014. He is also serving as Vice President, Executive Officer and Representative Director in a subsidiary, The Shinwa Bank, Ltd. He used to work for another subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.

Yuji Shirakawa

Mr. Yuji Shirakawa has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since June 2014. He is also serving as Vice President, Executive Officer and Representative Director in a subsidiary, The Bank of Fukuoka Limited, as well as Director in another subsidiary, The Kumamoto Bank, Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Doshisha University in March 1981.

Ei Takeshita

Mr. Ei Takeshita has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc., as well as President, Executive Officer and Representative Director of a subsidiary, The Kumamoto Bank, Ltd., since June 2014. He used to serve as Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the subsidiary, The Kumamoto Bank, Ltd.

Koji Yokota

Mr. Koji Yokota has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD., as well as Director in another subsidiary, The Shinwa Bank, Ltd. He used to work for another subsidiary, The Kumamoto Bank, Ltd.

Yasuhiko Yoshida

Mr. Yasuhiko Yoshida has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since June 2012. He is also serving as Vice President, Executive Officer and Representative Director in a subsidiary, The Bank of Fukuoka Limited. He used to work for another subsidiary, The Shinwa Bank, Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1979.

Shunsuke Yoshizawa

Mr. Shunsuke Yoshizawa has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc., as well as President, Executive Officer and Representative Director of a subsidiary, The Shinwa Bank, Ltd., since April 2014. He obtained his LLB from Keio University in March 1978.

Hiroshi Miyoshi

Mr. Hiroshi Miyoshi has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since April 3, 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer and Director of General Planning in a subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.

Hisashi Goto

Mr. Hisashi Goto has been serving as Executive Officer in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since April 3, 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.

Osamu Jogo

Mr. Osamu Jogo has been serving as Executive Officer in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since April 3, 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.

Toshimi Nomura

Mr. Toshimi Nomura has been serving as Executive Officer in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since April 3, 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, The Kumamoto Bank, Ltd.

Shinichi Ohba

Mr. Shinichi Ohba is serving as Executive Officer in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.

Kazuhiro Tamenaga

Mr. Kazuhiro Tamenaga has been serving as Executive Officer in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since April 3, 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.

Yuji Tanoue

Mr. Yuji Tanoue has been serving as Executive Officer in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since April 3, 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD.

Kosuke Yaoki

Mr. Kosuke Yaoki has been serving as Executive Officer in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since April 3, 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, The Shinwa Bank, Ltd.

Masahiko Fukasawa

Mr. Masahiko Fukasawa has been serving as Independent Director of Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since June 2016. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd., and working for Alix Partners Asia LLC. He used to work for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and A.T. Kearney.

Toshiya Kosugi

Mr. Toshiya Kosugi has been serving as Independent Director in Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD., and working for Truth, Human Science and Management Organization Laboratory LLC. He is also a Guest Professor of Ritsumeikan University, and a Specially Appointed Professor of Keio University. He used to work for NEC Corporation, McKinsey & Company, Inc., Uniden Corporation and Apple Inc.

