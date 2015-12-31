Name Description

Ming Fai Ma Mr. Ma Gary Ming Fai is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He is the chairman of our Board, a non-executive Director and a Controlling Shareholder. Mr. Ma was appointed as a Director on 4 March 2016 and was re-designated as non-executive Director on 19 December 2016. He is primarily responsible for overseeing the strategic development and the overall business development of our Group. Mr. Ma graduated from the University of Calgary, Canada in June 1985 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario in Canada. He was awarded the ‘‘Young Industrialist Awards of Hong Kong’’ by the Federation of Hong Kong Industries in 2008.

Cong Yi Mr. Yi Cong is Chief Executive Officer, Compliance Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Yi was appointed as a Director on 19 May 2016 and re-designated as an executive Director on 19 December 2016. He is primarily responsible for the overall business strategies, planning and development of our Group, managing key customer relationships and overseeing sales and marketing of our Group. Mr. Yi co-founded Sichuan Greenland, the sole operating subsidiary of our Group, with two Independent Third Parties in 1996. He has over 19 years of experience in the furniture industry. Since the establishment of Sichuan Greenland, Mr. Yi has held various roles in Sichuan Greenland including, among others, vice general manager, director and supervisor. Since June 2009 and up to the Last Practicable Date, Mr. Yi has been the director and general manager of Sichuan Greenland and has been responsible for the overall operation of Sichuan Greenland. Mr. Yi graduated from Chengdu Institute of Radio Engineering (now known as the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China in September 1989 with a college diploma majoring in wireless electronics. Mr. Yi was recognised by the Chengdu Chamber of Commerce for Furniture Industry) as the ‘‘Person of the Year’’ in 2010 and an ‘‘Influential Entrepreneur in China Furniture Industry’’ in 2012.

Xing Jun Liang Mr. Liang Xing Jun is Executive Director of the company since 19 May 2016. And he redesignated as our executive Director on 19 December 2016. He is primarily responsible for the overall production management of the Group. Mr. Liang joined the Group in 1996 and has over 19 years of experience in the furniture industry. Mr. Liang joined Sichuan Greenland in 1996 as the manager of the raw material supply department and was responsible for the supply management of the company. He was later appointed as the manager of the production centre and was responsible for production management. Since January 2014, Mr. Liang has been the head of our production department in charge of the overall production and quality management of our production. Mr. Liang graduated from Chengdu Institute of Radio Engineering (now known as the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China) in July 1984 with a college diploma in vacuum electronic technology. Mr. Liang was the person-in-charge of Wenjiang Tianfu Greenland Office Furniture Sales Department (‘‘Wenjiang Tianfu’’), the business licence of which was cancelled on 4 March 2010 as it ceased to carry on business. Wenjiang Tianfu was principally engaged in the sale of furniture prior to its dissolution.

Fei Chen Mr. Chen Fei is Vice General Manager of the company. He is responsible for the sales function of our Group and the general manager of our Chengdu sales office. He joined our Group in June 1998 as a sales staff and was eventually promoted in December 2011 as the sales director responsible for, inter alia, managing the sales operation of our Chengdu sales office. Since June 2013 and up to the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Chen has been the vice general manager responsible for overseeing the sales department. From June 2013 to November 2014, he also acted as the general manager of our Chongqing branch office. In December 2014, he was re-designated as the general manager of our Chengdu sales office. Mr. Chen received his college diploma) in international trade from Sichuan Radio and TV University in July 1998 and later obtained a bachelor degree in business administration from China Central Radio and TV University (now known as The Open University of China in January 2012.

Lu Ming He Ms. He Lu Ming is Head of Administration Department of the company. She received her master degree from Communist Party of China of Sichuan Province College majoring in regional economics in June 2011. She joined our Group in May 2002 and acted as the administration manager responsible for human resources, administrative and back-office matters. Since October 2010, Ms. He has been in charge of our administration department and has been the chairman of our labour union since October 2015 and up to the Latest Practicable Date. She is responsible for matters such as human resources, company policies and supporting operations.

Hua Rong Zou Ms. Zou Hua Rong is Vice General Manager of the company. She is responsible for the sales function of our Group, and is responsible for sales and marketing management and market development. Ms. Zou joined our Group in 2001 as a sales representative and she served Sichuan Greenland’s Chongqing branch office between 2003 and 2005. She left the company in 2005. In October 2008, Ms. Zou re-joined our Group as a manager and was responsible for the general management of our Chongqing branch office until June 2013. Since 2013, Ms. Zou has been the vice general manager responsible for overseeing the sales department and in charge of sales management and product promotion. Ms. Zou graduated from the Xihe Secondary Vocational School of Chengdu) now known as Chengdu School of Automobile Technology) in marketing in June 1998.

Yuk Yi Leung Ms. Leung Yuk Yi is Company Secretary of the Company. She is responsible for overall company secretarial matters of our Group. She obtained her bachelor of business degree majoring in marketing in July 1993 and later a master of practising accounting degree in October 1998 from Monash University in Australia. Ms. Leung was admitted as a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in May 2003. She was a senior manager at the tax department of Ernst & Young from November 1999 to November 2013. Ms. Leung has been the vice president of Merrytime Capital (Hong Kong) Limited since December 2013 and up to the Latest Practicable Date.

Shao Mu Cao Ms. Cao Shao Mu is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company since 17 December 2016. Her appointment as a member of Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee will take effect on the Listing Date. Ms. Cao completed a selected on-job executive master of business administration course(EMBA) in November 2004 at Yiyuan College, Sun Yat-Sen University. Ms. Cao worked in the sales department of Guangzhou Pepsi-Cola Beverage Co., Ltd from 2001 to 2014 and retired holding the position of senior district development manager.

Wing Kit Chan Mr. Chan Wing Kit CPA., is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company since 17 December 2016. His appointment as the chairman of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee will take effect on the Listing Date. Mr. Chan obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Monash University in February 1996. He is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a certified practicing accountant of CPA Australia. Mr. Chan has over 14 years of experience in the furniture industry. He acted as executive director and the chief executive officer of Jia Meng Holdings Limited (stock code: 8101), a company listed on GEM which is principally engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of mattresses and soft bed products, from September 2013 to January 2016, and has been responsible for the general management and operational decisions of the company.