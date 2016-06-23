Edition:
India

Sony Financial Holdings Inc (8729.T)

8729.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,893JPY
7:55am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-8 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
¥1,901
Open
¥1,900
Day's High
¥1,900
Day's Low
¥1,886
Volume
410,000
Avg. Vol
1,345,802
52-wk High
¥2,126
52-wk Low
¥1,297

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Shigeru Ishii

63 2016 President, Representative Director

Tomoo Hagimoto

61 2015 President of Subsidiary, Director

Atsuo Niwa

60 2013 President of Subsidiary, Director

Yuichiro Sumimoto

59 2017 President of Subsidiary, Director

Hiroaki Kiyomiya

55 2015 Managing Director

Jun Kobayashi

2017 Executive Officer

Maki Ogawa

2016 Executive Officer

Yutaka Ito

62 2017 Director

Shiro Kambe

55 2015 Director

Shiro Kuniya

60 2013 Independent Director

Isao Yamamoto

60 2011 Independent Director

Kenji Takagi

2017 Director of Accounting
Biographies

Name Description

Shigeru Ishii

Mr. Shigeru Ishii has been serving as President and Representative Director in Sony Financial Holdings Inc. since June 23, 2016. He is also serving as Director in three subsidiaries, including Sony Life Insurance Co., Ltd., Sony Assurance Inc. and Sony Bank, Inc. He used to work for Yamaichi Securities Co., Ltd. and its parent company, Sony Corporation.

Tomoo Hagimoto

Mr. Tomoo Hagimoto has been serving as Director in Sony Financial Holdings Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Sony Life Insurance Co., Ltd., since June 2015. He used to work for KONICA MINOLTA, INC.

Atsuo Niwa

Mr. Atsuo Niwa has been serving as Director in Sony Financial Holdings Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Sony Assurance Inc., since June 2013. He used to work for Aiwa Ltd., Sony Europe Ltd. and its parent company, Sony Corporation.

Yuichiro Sumimoto

Mr. Yuichiro Sumimoto has been serving as Director in Sony Financial Holdings Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Sony Bank Inc., since June 21, 2017. He used to work for its parent company, Sony Corporation.

Hiroaki Kiyomiya

Mr. Hiroaki Kiyomiya has been serving as Managing Director in Sony Financial Holdings Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, Sony Life Insurance Co., Ltd. He used to work for ORIX Life Insurance Corporation and its parent company, Sony Corporation.

Jun Kobayashi

Maki Ogawa

Yutaka Ito

Mr. Yutaka Ito has been serving as Director in Sony Financial Holdings Inc. since June 21, 2017. He is also serving as Director in three subsidiaries, including Sony Life Insurance Co., Ltd., Sony Assurance Inc. and Sony Lifecare Inc. He used to work for its parent company, Sony Corporation.

Shiro Kambe

Mr. Shiro Kambe has been serving as Director in Sony Financial Holdings Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in its parent company, Sony Corporation. He used to work for Sony Europe Ltd.

Shiro Kuniya

Mr. Shiro Kuniya has been serving as Independent Director in Sony Financial Holdings Inc. since June 2013. He is also serving as Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, NEXON Co., Ltd. and Ebara Corporation, and working for Oh-Ebashi LPC & Partners.

Isao Yamamoto

Mr. Isao Yamamoto has been serving as Independent Director in Sony Financial Holdings Inc. since June 2011. He is also serving as Director in BILCOM, Inc., as well as Representative Director in Enterprising Investment, Inc. He used to work for Nomura Research Institute, Ltd., Merrill Lynch Japan Securities, Japan CableCast Inc. and other companies.

Kenji Takagi

