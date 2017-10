Name Description

Shuzo Sumi Mr. Shuzo Sumi has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since April 2016. He is also working for a subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. He previously served as President in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering Sciences from Waseda University in March 1970.

Tsuyoshi Nagano Mr. Tsuyoshi Nagano has been serving as President, Group Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd., since April 2016. His previous titles include Executive Vice President, Vice President, Managing Director, Director of Overseas Business Planning, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning, Executive Officer and Director of 3rd Nagoya Sales in the Company.

Toshifumi Kitazawa Mr. Toshifumi Kitazawa has been serving as Director in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd., since June 2016. He previously served as Executive Vice President in the Company. He used to work for another Japan-based subsidiary.

Katsumi Nakazoto Mr. Katsumi Nakazoto has been serving as Director in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2017. He used to work for another company.

Kunihiko Fujii Mr. Kunihiko Fujii has been serving as Executive Vice President, Vice President and Director in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. His previous titles include Director of Overseas Business Planning, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Director and Senior Managing Director in the Company.

Ichiro Ishii Mr. Ichiro Ishii has been serving as Executive Vice President, Vice President and Representative Director in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. His previous titles include Director of Overseas Business Planning, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Kenji Iwasaki Mr. Kenji Iwasaki has been serving as Executive Vice President, Vice President and Director in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. He previously served as Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Hirokazu Fujita Mr. Hirokazu Fujita has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director in a subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. His previous titles include Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company.

Takayuki Yuasa Mr. Takayuki Yuasa has been serving as Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since June 2016. He is also serving as Managing Director of a subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

Ian Brimecome Mr. Ian Brimecome has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since April 2015. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Shozo Mori Mr. Shozo Mori has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director in a subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Yasunobu Fukuda Mr. Yasunobu Fukuda has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He used to work for a subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

Tadashi Handa Mr. Tadashi Handa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He used to work for a subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

Akira Harashima Mr. Akira Harashima has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Shinichi Hirose Mr. Shinichi Hirose has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He previously served as Managing Director in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary.

Shigeru Inaba Mr. Shigeru Inaba has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Managing Director in a subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

Satoru Komiya Mr. Satoru Komiya has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in the Company. He used to work for another company.

Kazuhiko Nakamura Mr. Kazuhiko Nakamura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Director in a subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

Makoto Okada Mr. Makoto Okada has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since June 1, 2014. He used to work for a subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

Charles Franks Mr. Charles Franks has been serving as Executive Officer in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., as well as Group Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, Tokio Marine Kiln Group, and Chief Executive Officer of another subsidiary, Tokio Marine Kiln Syndicates, since April 1, 2014.

Susumu Harada Mr. Susumu Harada has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of IT Planning in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He used to work for another company.

Hisanobu Koga Mr. Hisanobu Koga has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Business Strategy in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in a subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

Robert O'Leary Mr. Robert O'Leary has been serving as Executive Officer in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, Philadelphia Insurance Companies, since June 2017.

Donald Sherman Mr. Donald A. Sherman has been serving as Executive Officer of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Chief Operating Officer of a subsidiary, Delphi Financial Group, Inc., since August 1, 2016.

Yuichi Takeda Mr. Yuichi Takeda has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in a subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

Masahiko Tamamura Mr. Masahiko Tamamura has been serving as Executive Officer in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since April 2015. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. He previously served as Director of Risk Management in the Company.

Narimasa Tokugawa Mr. Narimasa Tokugawa has been serving as Executive Officer in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

Christopher Williams Mr. Christopher Williams has been serving as Executive Officer in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., as well as Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, Tokio Marine HCC, since June 2017.

Kichiichiro Yamamoto Mr. Kichiichiro Yamamoto has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since April 1, 2017. He used to work for a subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

Masako Egawa Ms. Masako Egawa has been serving as Independent Director in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. She is also serving as Independent Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. and Asahi Glass Company, Limited. She is also a Professor of Hitotsubashi University. She used to work for Citibank, N.A., Tokyo Branch, Salomon Brothers Inc, New York Head Office, Salomon Brothers Asia Limited, Tokyo Branch, S.G. Warburg Securities, Tokyo Branch, Japan Research Center of Harvard Business School and The University of Tokyo.

Akio Mimura Mr. Akio Mimura has been serving as Independent Director in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since June 2010. He is also serving as Honorary Chairman of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Independent Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd., Development Bank of Japan Inc., Innovation Network Corporation of Japan and Nisshin Seifun Group Inc., as well as Chairman of The Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and The Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He used to work for Fuji Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. and Nippon Steel Corporation.

Takashi Mitachi Mr. Takashi Mitachi has been serving as Independent Director in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Partner and Managing Director of The Boston Consulting Group, as well as Independent Director in Rakuten, Inc., DMG Mori Co., Ltd. and Unicharm Corporation. He used to work for Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.