T&D Holdings Inc (8795.T)

8795.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,729JPY
7:55am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-6 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
¥1,734
Open
¥1,732
Day's High
¥1,736
Day's Low
¥1,720
Volume
858,300
Avg. Vol
3,081,125
52-wk High
¥1,925
52-wk Low
¥1,134

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Tetsuhiro Kida

64 2015 President, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Minoru Kudo

61 2015 President of Subsidiary, Director

Kazuyoshi Shimada

63 2011 President of Subsidiary, Director

Katsuhide Tanaka

62 2011 President of Subsidiary, Director

Sonosuke Usui

63 2015 Executive Vice President, Director

Hirohisa Uehara

55 2017 Vice President, Representative Director

Koichi Seike

60 2015 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Terunori Yokoyama

62 2014 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Masahiro Ueda

63 2015 Senior Managing Executive Officer

Chikahiro Tsuboi

59 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Hotaka Nagai

54 2015 Executive Officer, Director of Business Administration

Tomoyasu Isobe

53 2015 Executive Officer, Director of Business Promotion

Yoshihisa Tanaka

55 2015 Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning

Ryuji Hori

73 2012 Independent Director

Haruka Matsuyama

49 2013 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Tetsuhiro Kida

Mr. Tetsuhiro Kida has been serving as President and Representative Director in T&D Holdings, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Daido Life Insurance Company, since April 1, 2015. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his LLB from Keio University in March 1976.

Minoru Kudo

Mr. Minoru Kudo has been serving as Director in T&D Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Daido Life Insurance Company, since June 2015. He used to work for another Japan-based company.

Kazuyoshi Shimada

Mr. Kazuyoshi Shimada has been serving as Director in T&D Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, T&D FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, since June 2011. He used to work for another subsidiary, T&D Asset Management Co., Ltd. and another Japan-based company.

Katsuhide Tanaka

Mr. Katsuhide Tanaka has been serving as Director in T&D Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, TAIYO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, since June 2011. He used to work for another company.

Sonosuke Usui

Mr. Sonosuke Usui has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director in T&D Holdings, Inc. since April 2015. He is also serving as Director in three subsidiaries, including T&D Asset Management Co., Ltd., T&D Financial Life Insurance Company and DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY. He used to work for two other companies. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Business from Waseda University in March 1976.

Hirohisa Uehara

Mr. Hirohisa Uehara was named Vice President and Representative Director of T&D Holdings, Inc. effective June 28, 2017. He used to work for Daito Life Insurance Co. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Gakushuin University in March 1984.

Koichi Seike

Mr. Koichi Seike has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in T&D Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Terunori Yokoyama

Mr. Terunori Yokoyama has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in T&D Holdings, Inc. since April 2014. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, TAIYO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Masahiro Ueda

Mr. Masahiro Ueda has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in T&D Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY.

Chikahiro Tsuboi

Mr. Chikahiro Tsuboi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in T&D Holdings, Inc. since June 2016. He is also serving as Director in two subsidiaries, including T&D Asset Management Co., Ltd. and T&D FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY. He used to work for another subsidiary, TAIYO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY.

Hotaka Nagai

Mr. Hotaka Nagai has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Business Administration in T&D Holdings, Inc. since April 2015. He used to work for a subsidiary, DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY.

Tomoyasu Isobe

Mr. Tomoyasu Isobe has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Business Promotion in T&D Holdings, Inc. since April 2015. He used to work for a subsidiary, DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY.

Yoshihisa Tanaka

Mr. Yoshihisa Tanaka has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in T&D Holdings, Inc. since April 2015. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, T&D Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Ryuji Hori

Mr. Ryuji Hori has been serving as Independent Director in T&D Holdings, Inc. since June 2012. He used to work for two other companies, a subsidiary, Daido Life Insurance Company and Waseda University.

Haruka Matsuyama

Ms. Haruka Matsuyama has been serving as Independent Director in T&D Holdings, Inc. since June 2013. She is a lawyer. She used to work for Supreme Court of Japan, Tokyo.

