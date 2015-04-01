T&D Holdings Inc (8795.T)
8795.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,729JPY
1,729JPY
Change (% chg)
¥-6 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
¥1,734
Open
¥1,732
Day's High
¥1,736
Day's Low
¥1,720
Volume
858,300
Avg. Vol
3,081,125
52-wk High
¥1,925
52-wk Low
¥1,134
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tetsuhiro Kida
|64
|2015
|President, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Minoru Kudo
|61
|2015
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kazuyoshi Shimada
|63
|2011
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Katsuhide Tanaka
|62
|2011
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Sonosuke Usui
|63
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Director
|
Hirohisa Uehara
|55
|2017
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Koichi Seike
|60
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Terunori Yokoyama
|62
|2014
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Masahiro Ueda
|63
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Chikahiro Tsuboi
|59
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Hotaka Nagai
|54
|2015
|Executive Officer, Director of Business Administration
|
Tomoyasu Isobe
|53
|2015
|Executive Officer, Director of Business Promotion
|
Yoshihisa Tanaka
|55
|2015
|Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning
|
Ryuji Hori
|73
|2012
|Independent Director
|
Haruka Matsuyama
|49
|2013
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Tetsuhiro Kida
|Mr. Tetsuhiro Kida has been serving as President and Representative Director in T&D Holdings, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Daido Life Insurance Company, since April 1, 2015. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his LLB from Keio University in March 1976.
|
Minoru Kudo
|Mr. Minoru Kudo has been serving as Director in T&D Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Daido Life Insurance Company, since June 2015. He used to work for another Japan-based company.
|
Kazuyoshi Shimada
|Mr. Kazuyoshi Shimada has been serving as Director in T&D Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, T&D FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, since June 2011. He used to work for another subsidiary, T&D Asset Management Co., Ltd. and another Japan-based company.
|
Katsuhide Tanaka
|Mr. Katsuhide Tanaka has been serving as Director in T&D Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, TAIYO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, since June 2011. He used to work for another company.
|
Sonosuke Usui
|Mr. Sonosuke Usui has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director in T&D Holdings, Inc. since April 2015. He is also serving as Director in three subsidiaries, including T&D Asset Management Co., Ltd., T&D Financial Life Insurance Company and DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY. He used to work for two other companies. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Business from Waseda University in March 1976.
|
Hirohisa Uehara
|Mr. Hirohisa Uehara was named Vice President and Representative Director of T&D Holdings, Inc. effective June 28, 2017. He used to work for Daito Life Insurance Co. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Gakushuin University in March 1984.
|
Koichi Seike
|Mr. Koichi Seike has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in T&D Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Terunori Yokoyama
|Mr. Terunori Yokoyama has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in T&D Holdings, Inc. since April 2014. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, TAIYO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Masahiro Ueda
|Mr. Masahiro Ueda has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in T&D Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY.
|
Chikahiro Tsuboi
|Mr. Chikahiro Tsuboi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in T&D Holdings, Inc. since June 2016. He is also serving as Director in two subsidiaries, including T&D Asset Management Co., Ltd. and T&D FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY. He used to work for another subsidiary, TAIYO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY.
|
Hotaka Nagai
|Mr. Hotaka Nagai has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Business Administration in T&D Holdings, Inc. since April 2015. He used to work for a subsidiary, DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY.
|
Tomoyasu Isobe
|Mr. Tomoyasu Isobe has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Business Promotion in T&D Holdings, Inc. since April 2015. He used to work for a subsidiary, DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY.
|
Yoshihisa Tanaka
|Mr. Yoshihisa Tanaka has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in T&D Holdings, Inc. since April 2015. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, T&D Asset Management Co., Ltd.
|
Ryuji Hori
|Mr. Ryuji Hori has been serving as Independent Director in T&D Holdings, Inc. since June 2012. He used to work for two other companies, a subsidiary, Daido Life Insurance Company and Waseda University.
|
Haruka Matsuyama
|Ms. Haruka Matsuyama has been serving as Independent Director in T&D Holdings, Inc. since June 2013. She is a lawyer. She used to work for Supreme Court of Japan, Tokyo.
