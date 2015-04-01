Name Description

Tetsuhiro Kida Mr. Tetsuhiro Kida has been serving as President and Representative Director in T&D Holdings, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Daido Life Insurance Company, since April 1, 2015. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his LLB from Keio University in March 1976.

Minoru Kudo Mr. Minoru Kudo has been serving as Director in T&D Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Daido Life Insurance Company, since June 2015. He used to work for another Japan-based company.

Kazuyoshi Shimada Mr. Kazuyoshi Shimada has been serving as Director in T&D Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, T&D FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, since June 2011. He used to work for another subsidiary, T&D Asset Management Co., Ltd. and another Japan-based company.

Katsuhide Tanaka Mr. Katsuhide Tanaka has been serving as Director in T&D Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, TAIYO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, since June 2011. He used to work for another company.

Sonosuke Usui Mr. Sonosuke Usui has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director in T&D Holdings, Inc. since April 2015. He is also serving as Director in three subsidiaries, including T&D Asset Management Co., Ltd., T&D Financial Life Insurance Company and DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY. He used to work for two other companies. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Business from Waseda University in March 1976.

Hirohisa Uehara Mr. Hirohisa Uehara was named Vice President and Representative Director of T&D Holdings, Inc. effective June 28, 2017. He used to work for Daito Life Insurance Co. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Gakushuin University in March 1984.

Koichi Seike Mr. Koichi Seike has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in T&D Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Terunori Yokoyama Mr. Terunori Yokoyama has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in T&D Holdings, Inc. since April 2014. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, TAIYO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Masahiro Ueda Mr. Masahiro Ueda has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in T&D Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY.

Chikahiro Tsuboi Mr. Chikahiro Tsuboi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in T&D Holdings, Inc. since June 2016. He is also serving as Director in two subsidiaries, including T&D Asset Management Co., Ltd. and T&D FINANCIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY. He used to work for another subsidiary, TAIYO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY.

Hotaka Nagai Mr. Hotaka Nagai has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Business Administration in T&D Holdings, Inc. since April 2015. He used to work for a subsidiary, DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY.

Tomoyasu Isobe Mr. Tomoyasu Isobe has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Business Promotion in T&D Holdings, Inc. since April 2015. He used to work for a subsidiary, DAIDO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY.

Yoshihisa Tanaka Mr. Yoshihisa Tanaka has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in T&D Holdings, Inc. since April 2015. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, T&D Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Ryuji Hori Mr. Ryuji Hori has been serving as Independent Director in T&D Holdings, Inc. since June 2012. He used to work for two other companies, a subsidiary, Daido Life Insurance Company and Waseda University.