Edition:
India

Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (8802.T)

8802.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,038JPY
7:58am IST
Change (% chg)

¥6 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
¥2,032
Open
¥2,020
Day's High
¥2,039
Day's Low
¥2,020
Volume
994,200
Avg. Vol
3,650,472
52-wk High
¥2,443
52-wk Low
¥1,825

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Hirotaka Sugiyama

68 2017 Chairman of the Board

Junichi Yoshida

59 2017 Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, Director

Jo Kato

63 2016 Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Director

Junichi Tanisawa

59 2017 Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Naoto Aiba

62 2016 Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Tetsuji Arimori

60 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer

Kenichi Iwata

62 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer

Atsuo Kyono

61 2016 Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Hiroshi Katayama

58 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Noboru Nishigai

57 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Kenji Hosokane

56 2017 Managing Executive Officer

Hisashi Komada

58 2017 Managing Executive Officer

Tetsuo Yuasa

57 2016 Managing Executive Officer

Yutaro Yotsuzuka

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Accounting

Futoshi Chiba

2016 Group Executive Officer

Yuji Fujioka

2016 Group Executive Officer

Soichiro Hayashi

63 2017 Group Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Toru Kimura

Executive Officer

Masaharu Miyajima

2016 Group Executive Officer

Bunroku Naganuma

Group Executive Officer

Atsushi Nakajima

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Overseas Operation Planning

Akinori Nakajo

2016 Group Executive Officer

Tetsuya Ohkusa

Group Executive Officer

Ikuo Ohno

Executive Officer, Director of 1st Urban Development

Nobuhiro Okumoto

58 Group Executive Officer

Yutaka Tajima

59 2017 Group Executive Officer

Keiji Takano

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Investment Management Business

Hidemi Waki

2016 Group Executive Officer

Akihiko Watanabe

2016 Group Executive Officer

Masaki Yamagishi

Executive Officer, Director of Public Relations

Toru Ohkusa

62 2016 Director

Yutaka Yanagisawa

66 2016 Director

Shin Ebihara

69 2015 Independent Director

Setsuko Egami

67 2015 Independent Director

Isao Matsuhashi

84 2007 Independent Director

Shin Nagase

67 2016 Independent Director

Masaaki Shirakawa

67 2016 Independent Director

Iwao Taka

61 2016 Independent Director

Shu Tomioka

69 2006 Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Hirotaka Sugiyama

Mr. Hirotaka Sugiyama has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since April 1, 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, Director of Group Planning, Director of Accounting, Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs, Managing Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Junichi Yoshida

Mr. Junichi Yoshida has been serving as Executive President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Director of Building Asset Business, Director of Human Resources and Director of Human Resources Planning in the Company.

Jo Kato

Mr. Jo Kato has been serving as Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Director of Overseas Business in the Company. He also used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary.

Junichi Tanisawa

Mr. Junichi Tanisawa has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since April 1, 2017. He is also a member of Compensation Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Director of Building Asset Development and Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Naoto Aiba

Mr. Naoto Aiba has been serving as Representative Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Building Development and Planning, Director of Building Asset Development and Director of Building Business Planning Main Building Business Unit in the Company.

Tetsuji Arimori

Mr. Tetsuji Arimori has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary, Mitsubishi Jisho Investment Advisors, Inc.

Kenichi Iwata

Mr. Kenichi Iwata has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Building Sales and Director of Leasing Sales in the Company. He also used to serve as Executive President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, MITSUBISHI JISHO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT CO., LTD., as well as President and Director in another subsidiary.

Atsuo Kyono

Mr. Atsuo Kyono has been serving as Representative Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Leisure Business Office, Director of Development Operation and Director of Housing Planning Operation in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, MITSUBISHI JISHO RESIDENCE Co., Ltd.

Hiroshi Katayama

Mr. Hiroshi Katayama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Investment Management Business Promotion Office in the Company. He also used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary, Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation.

Noboru Nishigai

Mr. Noboru Nishigai has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs and Director of CSR Promotion in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary, MITSUBISHI ESTATE HOME Co., Ltd.

Kenji Hosokane

Mr. Kenji Hosokane has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in July 1990. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Yokohama Office, Manager of Urban Project Business Office, Director of Marunouchi Development and Director of Building Asset Development in the Company.

Hisashi Komada

Mr. Hisashi Komada has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Tohoku Office and Director of Legal Affairs & Compliance in the Company.

Tetsuo Yuasa

Mr. Tetsuo Yuasa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Building Sales and Director of Building Management Planning in the Company.

Yutaro Yotsuzuka

Futoshi Chiba

Yuji Fujioka

Soichiro Hayashi

Toru Kimura

Masaharu Miyajima

Bunroku Naganuma

Atsushi Nakajima

Akinori Nakajo

Tetsuya Ohkusa

Ikuo Ohno

Nobuhiro Okumoto

Yutaka Tajima

Keiji Takano

Hidemi Waki

Akihiko Watanabe

Masaki Yamagishi

Toru Ohkusa

Mr. Toru Ohkusa has been serving as Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since April 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company.

Yutaka Yanagisawa

Mr. Yutaka Yanagisawa has been serving as Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He is also Chairman of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning in Main Planning Administration Unit, Manager of Internal Auditing Office, Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Planning Administration, Director of Business Planning, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company.

Shin Ebihara

Mr. Shin Ebihara has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2015. He is also Chairman of Compensation Committee of the Company. He used to work for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan.

Setsuko Egami

Ms. Setsuko Egami has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2015. She is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. She is a Professor of Musashi University. She used to work for East Japan Railway Company and another company.

Isao Matsuhashi

Mr. Isao Matsuhashi has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2007. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also working for JTB Corp. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Japan Travel Bureau Foundation, as well as Chairman of the Board in NARITA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CORPORATION.

Shin Nagase

Mr. Shin Nagase has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to work for ANA HOLDINGS INC., ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD. and ANA Strategic Research Institute Co., Ltd.

Masaaki Shirakawa

Mr. Masaaki Shirakawa has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He used to serve as President in Bank of Japan, and a professor in Kyoto University.

Iwao Taka

Mr. Iwao Taka has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also a Professor of Reitaku University.

Shu Tomioka

Mr. Shu Tomioka has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited since June 2006. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to work for Morgan Stanley and another company.

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading