Name Description

Hirofumi Nomoto Mr. Hirofumi Nomoto has been serving as Executive President, President and Representative Director of TOKYU CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1971. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director, Managing Director, Executive Officer, Chief Director of City Life Creation and Chief Director of Development Business in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Science from Waseda University in March 1971.

Setsu Hamana Mr. Setsu Hamana has been serving as Director in TOKYU CORPORATION, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Tokyu Facility Service Co., Ltd., since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Urban Creation, Director of Development Business in Main Urban Creation Unit, Director of Building Business in Urban Life Creation Unit and Director of Building Business in Urban Development Business Unit in the Company.

Toshio Imamura Mr. Toshio Imamura has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in TOKYU CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Vice President, Senior Managing Director, Managing Director, Assistant Manager of Business Supervision Office, Executive Officer and Manager of Operation Supervision Office in the Company.

Masao Tomoe Mr. Masao Tomoe has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in TOKYU CORPORATION since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Manager of Human Resources Strategy Office, Assistant Manager of Finance Strategy Office, Chief Director of Finance Unit in Main Finance Strategy Promotion Unit, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer and Manager of Financial Strategy Office in the Company.

Toshiyuki Hoshino Mr. Toshiyuki Hoshino has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of International Business and Director in TOKYU CORPORATION since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Senior Director of Business Planning, Senior Manager of Business Office, Senior Director of Business, Director of International Business, Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer, Executive officer and Chief Director of International Business in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in SAN FRANCISCO 109, INC. and TOKYU CANADA CORPORATION.

Kazuo Takahashi Mr. Kazuo Takahashi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Planning Office and Director in TOKYU CORPORATION since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Manager of Human Resources & Labor Relations Office, Manager of Business Administration Office, Executive Officer, Managing Director and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, TOKYU BUS CORPORATION.

Isao Watanabe Mr. Isao Watanabe has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Urban Creation, Director of Strategy Business in Main Urban Creation Unit and Director of TOKYU CORPORATION since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Urban Life Creation, Chief Director of Urban Life Creation, Managing Director, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Urban Development Business and Director of Urban Development Business and Urban Strategic Business in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in Its communications Inc.

Toshiyuki Ichiki Mr. Toshiyuki Ichiki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Life Creation, Director of Life Service Business in Main Life Creation Unit and Director in TOKYU CORPORATION since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Retail Business in Main Life Creation Unit in the Company. He used to work for Its Communications Inc.

Hirohisa Fujiwara Mr. Hirohisa Fujiwara has been serving as Executive Officer, Manager of Finance Strategy Office and Director in TOKYU CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Assistant Manager of Business Strategy Office, Deputy Director of International Business and Deputy Chief Director of International Business in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Tokyu Facility Service Co., Ltd.

Masahiro Horie Mr. Masahiro Horie has been serving as Executive Officer, Director of Retail Business in Main Life Creation Unit and Director of TOKYU CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. He used to work for Tokyu Real Estate Investment Management Inc. and TOKYU REIT, Inc.

Tsuneo Kihara Mr. Tsuneo Kihara has been serving as Executive Officer, Director of Sales Promotion Business and Director in TOKYU CORPORATION since July 2014. He joined the Company in April 1980. He previously served as Chief Director of Sales in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Tokyu Facility Service Co., Ltd.

Fumiaki Shiroishi Mr. Fumiaki Shiroishi has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Railway Business, Chief Engineer and Director in TOKYU CORPORATION since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1980. He used to work for a subsidiary, TRI.

Toshiyuki Takahashi Mr. Toshiyuki Takahashi has been serving as Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Urban Creation, Director of Development Business in Main Urban Creation Unit and Director in TOKYU CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Assistant Manager of Business Strategy Office, Deputy Director of International Business, Director of International Business and Director of Urban Strategy Business in Main Urban Development Business Unit in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Tokyu Facility Service Co., Ltd.

Toshiaki Koshimura Mr. Toshiaki Koshimura has been serving as Director of TOKYU CORPORATION June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1964. His previous titles include Chairman of the Board, President, Director of Human Resources, Manager of Business Administration Office, Managing Director and Senior Managing Director in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Law from Waseda University in March 1964.

Kiyoshi Kanazashi Mr. Kiyoshi Kanazashi has been serving as Independent Director of TOKYU CORPORATION since June 2012. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in two associated companies, including TOKYU LAND CORPORATION and Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation.

Reiko Kanise Ms. Reiko Kanise has been serving as Independent Director of TOKYU CORPORATION since June 2015. She is also serving as Representative Director in LENAJAPON INSTITUTE CO., LTD. and KEI Associates Inc., and working for Japan Retailers Association, JAPAN COUNCIL OF SHOPPING CENTERS and Consumer Commission. She is also a guest professor of Showa Women's University. She used to work for Hakuhodo Inc. and The Body Shop International plc.

Keiichi Konaga Mr. Keiichi Konaga has been serving as Independent Director of TOKYU CORPORATION, since June 2008. He used to work for Research Institute of Economy, Trade and Industry, AOC Holdings, Inc. and ARABIAN OIL CO., LTD.