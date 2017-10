Name Description

Satoshi Seino Mr. Satoshi Seino has been serving as Chairman of the Board in East Japan Railway Company since April 1, 2012. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Director of General Affairs in Main Tohoku Region Office, Director of Finance, Director of Human Resources, Director of Human Resources Development, Managing Director, Chief Director of General Planning and President in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.

Tetsuro Tomita Mr. Tetsuro Tomita has been serving as President and Representative Director in East Japan Railway Company since June 22, 2012. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Director of Station Operation in Main Tokyo Operation Unit, Director in Main Business Creation Unit, Director of Business Administration in Main General Planning Unit, Director of IT Business in Main General Planning Unit and Managing Director in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.

Masaki Ogata Mr. Masaki Ogata has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in East Japan Railway Company since June 2011. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Chief Director of Railway Business, Director of Transport Vehicle in Main Tokyo Region Office, Director of Safety Measure in Main Railway Business Unit, Director of Publicity, Director of Transport Vehicle in Main Railway Business Unit, Deputy Chief Director in Main Railway Business Unit and Vice President in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.

Yuji Fukasawa Mr. Yuji Fukasawa has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in East Japan Railway Company since June 22, 2012. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of General Affairs in Mito Office, Director of General Affairs in Tohoku Region Main Office, Director of Investment Planning in Main General Planning Unit, Director of Human Resource and Manager of JR East Japan General Training Center in the Company. Prior to joining the Company, he worked for Japanese National Railways.

Osamu Kawanobe Mr. Osamu Kawanobe has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of Railway Business and Representative Director in East Japan Railway Company since June 23, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Director of Transport Vehicle in Main Railway Business Unit, Director of General Affairs in Morioka Office and Director of Public Relations in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.

Masao Hino Mr. Masao Hino has been serving as Managing Director and Deputy Chief Director of Railway Business in East Japan Railway Company since June 23, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer, President of Yokohama Office, Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Railway Business in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.

Toshiro Ichinose Mr. Toshiro Ichinose has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Business Creation in East Japan Railway Company since June 24, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Director of General Affairs in Sendai Office and Director of Business Planning in Main General Planning Unit in the Company. Prior to joining the Company, he worked for Japanese National Railways.

Akihiko Ishikawa Mr. Akihiko Ishikawa has been serving as Managing Director in East Japan Railway Company since June 23, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs and President of Chiba Office in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.

Tadao Maekawa Mr. Tadao Maekawa has been serving as Managing Director and President of Tokyo Office in East Japan Railway Company since June 23, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs, Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Railway Business in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.

Yuji Morimoto Mr. Yuji Morimoto has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of General Planning in East Japan Railway Company since June 24, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Director of General Affairs in Akita Office, Director of General Affairs in Tokyo Office, Director of General Affairs, Director of Human Resource and Manager of JR East Japan General Training Center in the Company. Prior to joining the Company, he worked for Japanese National Railways.

Masahiko Nakai Mr. Masahiko Nakai has been serving as Managing Director and Deputy Chief Director of Railway Business in East Japan Railway Company since June 21, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Business Improvement Promotion in Koikawa Power Plant of Main Railway Business Unit and Director of Construction Works in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.

Takao Nishiyama Mr. Takao Nishiyama has been serving as Managing Director in East Japan Railway Company since June 24, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of International Business in Main General Planning Unit in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.

Yoshihiro Kumamoto Mr. Yoshihiro Kumamoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in East Japan Railway Company since June 23, 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Reconstruction Planning in Main General Planning Unit in the Company.

Takashi Eto Mr. Takashi Eto has been serving as Manager of Tokyo Station in Tokyo Office and Director in East Japan Railway Company since June 24, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer and President of Takasaki Office in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.

Reiko Amano Ms. Reiko Amano has been serving as Independent Director in East Japan Railway Company since June 23, 2016. She is also working for National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Prevention. She used to work for KAJIMA CORPORATION.

Tomokazu Hamaguchi Mr. Tomokazu Hamaguchi has been serving as Independent Director in East Japan Railway Company since June 2010. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation and NTT DATA CORPORATION.