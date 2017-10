Name Description

Makoto Kigawa Mr. Makoto Kigawa has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 2005. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Director and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President, Executive President and Representative Director in a subsidiary. He also used to work for The Fuji Bank, Limited and Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

Masaki Yamauchi Mr. Masaki Yamauchi has been serving as Executive President, President and Representative Director of YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include President of Tokyo Office and Director of Human Resources and General Affairs in the Company. He used to serve as President, Executive President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, YAMATO LOGISTICS CO., LTD.

Haruo Kanda Mr. Haruo Kanda has been serving as Executive Vice President, Vice President and Representative Director in YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in January 1985. His previous titles include Director of Human Resources and Executive Officer in the Company.

Hitoshi Kanamori Mr. Hitoshi Kanamori has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 23, 2017. He used to serve as Executive Officer in the Company.

Kenji Minaki Mr. Kenji Minaki has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer of YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 23, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Director of General Affairs, Director of Business Planning, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President, Executive President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Yamato System Development Co., Ltd.

Yutaka Nagao Mr. Yutaka Nagao has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. as well as President, Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Yamato Transport Co., Ltd. since June 23, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1988.

Toshitaka Hagiwara Mr. Toshitaka Hagiwara has been serving as Independent Director in YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 2009. He is also working for Komatsu Ltd.

Masakatsu Mori Mr. Masakatsu Mori has been serving as Independent Director in YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 2013. He is also working for International University of Japan. He used to work for Accenture Japan Ltd. and International University of Japan.