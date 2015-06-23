Name Description

Koichi Muto Mr. Koichi Muto has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Executive Boards and Representative Director in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. since June 23, 2015. He is also Chairman of The Japanese Shipowners' Association. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of Irregular Line, Director of Business Planning, Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Executive President in the Company.

Junichiro Ikeda Mr. Junichiro Ikeda has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. since June 2016. He is also working for The Japan Ship Owners' Mutual Protection & Indemnity Association. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Human Resources, Director of Liner, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Masahiro Tanabe Mr. Masahiro Tanabe has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Director of Product Transport Sales and Representative Director in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of Logistics Business and Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as Managing Director in a subsidiary, MOL (Europe) B.V.

Shizuo Takahashi Mr. Shizuo Takahashi has been serving as Chief Information Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Safety Operation and Director in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Takeshi Hashimoto Mr. Takeshi Hashimoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Energy Transport Sales and Director in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of LNG Ship in the Company.

Takashi Maruyama Mr. Takashi Maruyama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. since June 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Finance in the Company.

Hideto Fujii Mr. Hideto Fujii has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. since June 2016. He is also working for Sumitomo Corporation. He used to work for Development Bank of Japan Inc. and Ministry of Finance, Japan.

Etsuko Katsu Ms. Etsuko Katsu has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. since June 2016. She is also working for Center for Entrance Examination Standardization, International Association of Universities and Japan-U.S. Educational Commission (Fulbright Japan). She is also a Professor of Meiji University. She used to work for THE BANK OF TOKYO Ltd., The Japan Research Institute, Limited and Ibaraki University.