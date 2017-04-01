Edition:
India

ANA Holdings Inc (9202.T)

9202.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,368JPY
5:46am IST
Change (% chg)

¥3 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
¥4,365
Open
¥4,365
Day's High
¥4,378
Day's Low
¥4,359
Volume
125,900
Avg. Vol
1,278,950
52-wk High
¥4,416
52-wk Low
¥2,780

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Shinichiro Ito

66 2017 Chairman of the Board

Shinya Katanozaka

62 2015 President, Representative Director

Osamu Shinobe

64 2017 Vice Chairman of the Board

Yuji Hirako

59 2017 President of Subsidiary, Director

Toyoyuki Nagamine

61 2017 Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Koji Shibata

2016 Senior Executive Officer, Director of Global Business Development, Manager of Group Business Strategy Office

Takayoshi Sugawara

2016 Senior Executive Officer, Director of Group Legal Affairs

Naoto Ishizaka

60 2017 Executive Officer, Director

Naoto Takada

58 2017 Executive Officer, Manager of Corporate Communication Office, Director

Ichiro Fukuzawa

Executive Officer Manager of Group Accounting & Finance Office

Izumi Kobayashi

58 2013 Independent Director

Shosuke Mori

76 2006 Independent Director

Ado Yamamoto

68 2013 Independent Director

Hiroshi Sakazume

2017 Director of Group General Affairs in Corporate Communication Office
Biographies

Name Description

Shinichiro Ito

Mr. Shinichiro Ito has been serving as Chairman of the Board in ANA Holdings Inc. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Vice President, Director of Human Resources, Deputy Chief Director of Sales Promotion, Manager of Marketing Office, Managing Director and Senior Managing Director in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kyushu University in March 1974.

Shinya Katanozaka

Mr. Shinya Katanozaka has been serving as President and Representative Director in ANA Holdings Inc. since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Human Resources, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Vice President, Chief Director of Sales Promotion and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.

Osamu Shinobe

Mr. Osamu Shinobe has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in ANA Holdings Inc. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Technology in Main Maintenance Unit, Senior Executive Officer, Senior Managing Director, Manager of B787 Introduction Project and Deputy Chief Director of Sales Promotion in the Company.

Yuji Hirako

Mr. Yuji Hirako has been serving as Director in ANA Holdings Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD., since April 2017. He is also working for ALL JAPAN AIR TRANSPORT AND SERVICE ASSOCIATION. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Sales Promotion and Director of Planning in Planning Office in the Company.

Toyoyuki Nagamine

Mr. Toyoyuki Nagamine has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in ANA Holdings Inc. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Labor in the Company.

Koji Shibata

Takayoshi Sugawara

Naoto Ishizaka

Mr. Naoto Ishizaka has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in ANA Holdings Inc. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer and Director of Investigation in the Company.

Naoto Takada

Mr. Naoto Takada has been serving as Executive Officer, Manager of Corporate Communication Office and Director in ANA Holdings Inc. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer, Manager of Public Relations Office Director of Group Public Relations in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD.

Ichiro Fukuzawa

Izumi Kobayashi

Ms. Izumi Kobayashi has been serving as Independent Director in ANA Holdings Inc. since July 1, 2013. She is also serving as Independent Director in MITSUI & CO., LTD. and Osaka Securities Exchange, Inc., and working for NHK(Japan Broadcasting Corporation). She used to work for other companies, including a company now known as Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. She used to serve as President and Representative Director of Merrill Lynch Japan Securities. She graduated from Seikei University with a Bachelor's degree in Literature in March 1981.

Shosuke Mori

Mr. Shosuke Mori has been serving as Independent Director in ANA Holdings Inc. since June 2006. He is also serving as Independent Director in Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc. and THE ROYAL HOTEL, LIMITED, and working for THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

Ado Yamamoto

Mr. Ado Yamamoto has been serving as Independent Director in ANA Holdings Inc. since June 2013. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Nagoya Railroad Co., Ltd., as well as Independent Director in YAHAGI CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Political Economy from Waseda University in March 1971.

Hiroshi Sakazume

