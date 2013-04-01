Name Description

Tetsuro Okamoto Mr. Tetsuro Okamoto has been serving as Chairman of the Board of Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since April 1, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Manager of Yokohama Office, Manager of Tokyo Office, Managing Director and President in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University.

Akio Matsui Mr. Akio Matsui has been serving as President and Representative Director in Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since April 1, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Assistant Manager of Nagoya Office, Director of Human Resources and Managing Director in the Company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Economy from Waseda University.

Masao Fujikura Mr. Masao Fujikura has been serving as Managing Director and Manager of Osaka Office in Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. He previously served as Manager of International Operation Office in the Company.

Noboru Hiraoka Mr. Noboru Hiraoka has been serving as Managing Director of Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in October 1979. His previous titles include Manager of Fukuoka Office, Manager of Osaka Office Director of Business Warehouse in the Company.

Takanori Miyazaki Mr. Takanori Miyazaki has been serving as Managing Director in Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since April 2014. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Assistant Manager of Nagoya Office, Assistant Manager of Osaka Office, Assistant Manager of Kobe Office and Manager of Kobe Office in the Company.

Yoshiji Ohara Mr. Yoshiji Ohara has been serving as Managing Director in Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in October 1977. He previously served as Director of Harbor Transportation Business in the Company.

Fumihiro Shinohara Mr. Fumihiro Shinohara has been serving as Managing Director and Representative Director of Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of General Affairs and Manager of Public Relations Office in the Company.

Hitoshi Wakabayashi Mr. Hitoshi Wakabayashi has been serving as Managing Director in Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. He previously served as Director of Warehouse Business in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board in a China-based subsidiary.

Shinji Kimura Mr. Shinji Kimura has been serving as Director of Human Resources, Director of General Affairs, Manager of Public Relations Office and Director in Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981.

Yasushi Saito Mr. Yasushi Saito has been serving as Director of Accounting and Director of Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982.

Tomohiko Takami Mr. Tomohiko Takami has been serving as Director of International Transportation Business and Director of Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981.

Minoru Makihara Mr. Minoru Makihara has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since June 1993. He is also serving as Senior Corporate Advisor in Mitsubishi Corporation.

Shigemitsu Miki Mr. Shigemitsu Miki has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since June 2009. He is also working for The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. He used to work for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., The Bank of Tokyo- Mitsubishi, Ltd. and The Mitsubishi Bank, Ltd.