SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc (9412.T)

9412.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

530JPY
7:59am IST
Change (% chg)

¥3 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
¥527
Open
¥527
Day's High
¥531
Day's Low
¥524
Volume
322,600
Avg. Vol
662,710
52-wk High
¥570
52-wk Low
¥460

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Shinji Takada

64 2011 President, Executive President of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Shinji Yokomizu

62 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Director

Jiro Komaki

58 2015 President of Subsidiary, Director

Koki Koyama

62 2014 President of Subsidiary, Director

Mitsunoru Komori

64 2015 Chief Technology Officer, Director

Masao Nito

62 2008 Executive Director

Kazuhiko Aoki

2017 Executive Officer, Director of New Business Promotion

Atsuhiko Oe

58 2017 Executive Officer

Kazunobu Iijima

70 2007 Non-Executive Independent Director

Kiyoshi Kosaka

65 2016 Non-Executive Independent Director

Yoshinobu Kosugi

63 2017 Non-Executive Independent Director

Iwao Nakatani

74 2007 Non-Executive Independent Director

Michiaki Ogasawara

62 2015 Non-Executive Independent Director

Tatsushi Shingu

53 2017 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Shinji Takada

Mr. Shinji Takada has been serving as President and Representative Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., as well as Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, since April 2011. He previously served as Vice President in the Company. He used to work for PRESENTCAST inc. and Nippon Television Network Corporation.

Shinji Yokomizu

Mr. Shinji Yokomizu has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, as well as Director and Treasurer in another subsidiary, JSAT International Inc. He used to work for an affiliated company, ITOCHU Corporation.

Jiro Komaki

Mr. Jiro Komaki has been serving as Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, SKY Perfect Entertainment Corporation, since June 2015. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in another subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation. He used to work for FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. and mmbi, Inc.

Koki Koyama

Mr. Koki Koyama has been serving as Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2014. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Absolute & Satellite Business in Absolute & Satellite Business Division, Manager of Absolute & Satellite Business and Director in another subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, as well as Director in another subsidiary, Satellite Network, Inc. He used to work for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. and JSAT IOM Limited.

Mitsunoru Komori

Mr. Mitsunoru Komori has been serving as Chief Technology Officer and Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Satellite Technology, Manager of Technology Operation and Director in a subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, NTT DOCOMO, INC. and DOCOMO CS, Inc.

Masao Nito

Mr. Masao Nito has been serving as Executive Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since June 2008. He is also in charge of Business Strategy and Internal Control of the Company. He is also serving as Executive Vice President, Manager of Business Strategy and Director in a subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, as well as Director in an associated company, NIKKATSU CORPORATION. He used to work for Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., JSAT CORPORATION, Data Network Center Corporation, OptiCast Inc., Index Corporation and OptiCast Marketing Inc.

Kazuhiko Aoki

Atsuhiko Oe

Mr. Atsuhiko Oe has been serving as Executive Officer of SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since February 1, 2017. He used to work for SKY Perfect Customer Relations Co., Ltd.

Kazunobu Iijima

Mr. Kazunobu Iijima has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since April 2007. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Cool Japan Fund Inc., President and Representative Director in The Sankei Building Company, Limited, as well as Director in WOWOW Inc. and Gree Inc. He used to work for Mitsubishi Corporation, SPACE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION and SKY Perfect Communications Inc.

Kiyoshi Kosaka

Mr. Kiyoshi Kosaka has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since June 2016. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE WEST CORPORATION and NTT BUSINESS ASSOCIE Corporation.

Yoshinobu Kosugi

Iwao Nakatani

Mr. Iwao Nakatani has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director of SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since April 2007. He is also serving as Director in WDI Corporation, and working for Mitsubishi UFJ Research & Consulting Co., Ltd. and Fushiki-an. He used to work for Hitotsubashi University, TAMA University, Sony Corporation and a company that is under the new name, SKY Prefect JSAT Corporation.

Michiaki Ogasawara

Mr. Michiaki Ogasawara has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Director in Daiwa Securities Group Inc., and working for Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. and The ITU Association of Japan.

Tatsushi Shingu

