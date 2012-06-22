Name Description

Satoshi Miura Mr. Satoshi Miura has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation since June 22, 2012. He is also serving as Director in Hiroshima Bank, Ltd. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1967. His previous titles include Director of Human Resources, Director of Human Resources and Labor, Managing Director, Vice President and President in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE EAST CORPORATION.

Hiroo Unoura Mr. Hiroo Unoura has been serving as President and Representative Director in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation since June 22, 2012. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Director of 5th Division in Holding Company Transit Main Unit, Manager of New Business Promotion Office, Director of 1st Division and Vice President in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary.

Jun Sawada Mr. Jun Sawada has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2016. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation and another subsidiary, NTT Communications Corporation.

Hiromichi Shinohara Mr. Hiromichi Shinohara has been serving as Vice President, Manager of Research Planning and Representative Director in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation since June 2016. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Managing Director and Director of Information Distribution Basis Research Institute in the Company.

Mitsuyoshi Kobayashi Mr. Mitsuyoshi Kobayashi has been serving as Managing Director and Manager of Technology Planning in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation since June 2014. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, NTT COMWARE Corporation. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1982. He used to work for another subsidiary, NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE WEST CORPORATION.

Akira Shimada Mr. Akira Shimada has been serving as Managing Director and Manager of General Affairs in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation since June 2015. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE WEST CORPORATION. He joined the Company in April 1981. He previously served as Director of General Affairs & Human Resources in the Company. He used to work for another subsidiary, NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE EAST CORPORATION.

Takashi Hiroi Mr. Takashi Hiroi has been serving as Manager of Finance and Director in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Director in charge of Middle Period Business Strategy Promotion Office, Director in charge of 1st Unit and Director in charge of Business Planning Unit in the Company.

Hiroki Kuriyama Mr. Hiroki Kuriyama has been serving as Manager of New Business Promotion Office and Director in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Director in charge of 1st Unit and Director in charge of Business Planning Unit in the Company.

Tsunehisa Okuno Mr. Tsunehisa Okuno has been serving as Manager of Global Business Promotion Office and Director in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation since June 2012. He is also serving as Director in two subsidiaries, including Dimension Data Holdings plc. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Director in charge of Middle Period Business Strategy Promotion Office and Manager of New Business Promotion International Office in the Company.

Eiichi Sakamoto Mr. Eiichi Sakamoto has been serving as Manager of Business Planning and Director in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE EAST CORPORATION. He joined the Company in April 1986. He previously served as Manager of Public Relations Office in Business Planning Unit in the Company. He used to work for another subsidiary, NTT DOCOMO, INC.

Sadayuki Sakakibara Mr. Sadayuki Sakakibara has been serving as Independent Director in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation since June 2012. He is also serving as Director in Hitachi, Ltd., and working for Toray Industries, Inc. and Japan Business Federation. He used to work for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.