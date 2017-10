Name Description

Tadashi Onodera Mr. Tadashi Onodera has been serving as Chairman of the Board in KDDI CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also serving as Director in KYOCERA Corporation and Daiwa Securities Group Inc. He joined the Company in June 1989. His previous titles include Managing Director, Vice President and President in the Company.

Takashi Tanaka Mr. Takashi Tanaka has been serving as President, Chief Senior Director of External Affairs & Communication and Representative Director in KDDI CORPORATION since June 2013. His previous titles include Director of e-Business System in Main IP Business Supervision Unit, Director of 1st Platform Technology in Main Solution Technology Unit, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Solution Product Development in Main Solution Business Unit, Chief Director of Mobile Solution Product Development in Main Mobile Solution Business Unit, Chief Director of Mobile Solution Business, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Senior Director of Solution Business in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in an associated company, UQ Communications Inc.

Yuzo Ishikawa Mr. Yuzo Ishikawa has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Consumer Business and Representative Director in KDDI CORPORATION since April 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Hirofumi Morozumi Mr. Hirofumi Morozumi has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Senior Director of Corporate and Representative Director in KDDI CORPORATION since June 2010. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Senior Director of Consumer Business in the Company.

Makoto Takahashi Mr. Makoto Takahashi has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Value Business, Chief Director of Business Strategy and Representative Director in KDDI CORPORATION since April 2017. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Yoshiaki Uchida Mr. Yoshiaki Uchida has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Technology and Director in KDDI CORPORATION since June 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Keiichi Mori Mr. Keiichi Mori has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business IoT Promotion, Deputy Chief Director of Solution Business and Director in KDDI CORPORATION since June 2017. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Shinichi Muramoto Mr. Shinichi Muramoto has been serving Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Senior Director of Corporate and Director of KDDI CORPORATION since June 2016. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Takashi Shoji Mr. Takashi Shoji has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Solution Business and Director in KDDI CORPORATION since April 2017. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Shinji Fukukawa Mr. Shinji Fukukawa has been serving as Independent Director in KDDI CORPORATION since June 18, 2014. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Japan Industrial Partners, Inc., as well as Director in Kanamic Network Co., Ltd., and working for Global Industrial and Social Progress Research Institute and Toyo University.

Nobuyori Kodaira Mr. Nobuyori Kodaira has been serving as Independent Director in KDDI CORPORATION since June 19, 2013. He is also working for Aichi Steel Corporation. He used to work for Toyota Motor Corporation, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan and Agency for Natural Resources and Energy.

Yoshiaki Nemoto Mr. Yoshiaki Nemoto has been serving as Independent Director in KDDI CORPORATION since June 2016. He used to work for Tohoku University and National Institute of Information and Communications Technology.

Kuniko Tanabe Ms. Kuniko Tanabe has been serving as Independent Director in KDDI CORPORATION since June 2015. She is also working for Daido Metal Co., Ltd. and Tanabe Partners.