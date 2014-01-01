Name Description

Takashi Kawamura Mr. Takashi Kawamura has been serving as Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee, and a member of Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He used to work for Hitachi, Ltd.

Tomoaki Kobayakawa Mr. Tomoaki Kobayakawa has been serving as President, Representative Executive Officer, Manager of Nuclear Reform Special Taskforce and Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1988. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and President of Customer Service Company in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Tokyo Institute of Technology in March 1988.

Naomi Hirose Mr. Naomi Hirose has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Executive Board in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Managing Director, Deputy Chief Director of Fukushima Nuclear Power Victim Support Policy and Manager of Kanagawa Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Social Science from Hitotsubashi University in March 1976, and his Master of Business Administration from Yale University, the United States in May 1983.

Yoshinori Kaneko Mr. Yoshinori Kaneko has been serving as Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, TEPCO Power Grid, Incorporated, since June 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1988. His previous titles include Director of Equipment in Saitama Office and President of Musashino Office in Tama Office in the Company.

Toshihiro Kawasaki Mr. Toshihiro Kawasaki has been serving as Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, TEPCO Energy Partner, Incorporated, since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1988.

Seiji Moriya Mr. Seiji Moriya has been serving as Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, TEPCO Fuel & Power, Incorporated, since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986.

Seiichi Fubasami Mr. Seiichi Fubasami has been serving as Vice President and Representative Executive Officer in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also serving as Non-Executive Director in three subsidiaries, including TEPCO Fuel & Power, Incorporated, TEPCO Power Grid, Incorporated and TEPCO Energy Partner, Incorporated. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Tokyo Metropolitan University in March 1985.

Shigenori Makino Mr. Shigenori Makino has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Nuclear & Location and Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1992. His previous titles include Manager of Equipment Technology Group in Nuclear Equipment Management Unit and Manager of Nuclear Human Resources Development Center in the Company.

John Crofts Mr. John Crofts has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Nuclear Power Security Monitor Office in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since April 2015. He used to work for Central Electricity Generating Board, UK Atomic Energy Authority, SBB Nuclear and NNB Generation Company.

Shinichiro Kengaku Mr. Shinichiro Kengaku has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Manager of New Growth Taskforce in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1988. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Assistant Manager of Social & Communication Office in the Company.

Masaya Kitta Mr. Masaya Kitta has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Niigata and Deputy Chief Director of Nuclear Power & Location in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Director of Planning & Public Relations and Deputy Chief Director of Niigata in the Company.

Naohiro Masuda Mr. Naohiro Masuda has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and President of Fukushima 1st Decommissioning Promotion Company of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since April 2014. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Manager of Fukushima 2nd Nuclear Power Generation Center in Main Nuclear Power & Location Unit and Assistant Manager of Nuclear Power Security Monitor Office in the Company.

Yoshihito Morishita Mr. Yoshihito Morishita has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also serving as Non-Executive Director in three subsidiaries, including TEPCO Fuel & Power, Incorporated, TEPCO Power Grid, Incorporated and TEPCO Energy Partner, Incorporated. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Manager of Accounting Office in Business Planning Unit and Director of Accounting in the Company.

Makoto Ohkura Mr. Makoto Ohkura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Fukushima and Deputy Chief Director of Nuclear Power & Location in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Reconstruction Accommodation in Main Fukushima Unit in the Company.

Mitsushi Saiki Mr. Mitsushi Saiki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Nuclear Power &Location in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Manager of General Affairs & Legal Affairs Office in Business Planning Unit and Director of General Affairs in the Company.

Tomomichi Seki Mr. Tomomichi Seki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Manager of System Planning Office in Business Planning Unit in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986.

Keita Nishiyama Mr. Keita Nishiyama has been serving as Manager of Nuclear Power Damage Compensation & Decommissioning Support Organization Liaison Coordination Office and Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He used to work for Innovation Network Corporation of Japan and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.

Noriaki Taketani Mr. Noriaki Taketani has been serving as Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company. He used to serve as Non-Executive Director in three subsidiaries, including TEPCO Fuel & Power, Incorporated, TEPCO Power Grid, Incorporated and TEPCO Energy Partner, Incorporated.

Junji Annen Mr. Junji Annen has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also a Professor of Chuo University. He used to work for Hokkaido University and Seikei University.

Hideko Kunii Ms. Hideko Kunii has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2014. She is also Chairman of Compensation Committee, as well as a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. She is also a Professor of Shibaura Institute of Technology. She used to work for Ricoh IT Solutions Co., Ltd. and RICOH Company, Ltd.

Hideo Takaura Mr. Hideo Takaura has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also Chairman of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to work for PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Kazuhiko Toyama Mr. Kazuhiko Toyama has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Industrial Growth Platform, Inc. He used to work for The Boston Consulting Group and Corporate Directions, Inc.