Chubu Electric Power Co Inc (9502.T)

9502.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,456JPY
5:48am IST
Change (% chg)

¥21 (+1.46%)
Prev Close
¥1,435
Open
¥1,445
Day's High
¥1,458
Day's Low
¥1,442
Volume
440,800
Avg. Vol
1,723,110
52-wk High
¥1,779
52-wk Low
¥1,381

Name Age Since Current Position

Akihisa Mizuno

64 2015 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Satoru Katsuno

63 2015 President, Executive President, Representative Director

Akinori Kataoka

59 2017 Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Chiyoji Kurata

62 2017 Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Nuclear Power, Representative Director

Yoshinori Masuda

61 2016 Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Group Business Strategy, Representative Director

Masanori Matsuura

63 2016 Executive Vice President, President of Electrical Power Network Company, Representative Director

Kozo Ban

62 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Power Generation Company, Director

Hiromu Masuda

57 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Hamaoka Nuclear Power General Business Center, Director

Taisuke Misawa

59 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Shigenobu Shimizu

62 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Marketing Company, Director

Kazuhiko Okabe

2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology Development

Hiroshi Watanabe

58 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Group Business Strategy

Kunio Hattori

59 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Nuclear Power, Director of Civil Engineering

Shunichiro Ise

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Shizuoka Branch

Takayuki Hashimoto

63 2016 Independent Director

Naoko Nemoto

57 2016 Independent Director

Yoshinobu Sanzi

2017 President of Tokyo Office
Biographies

Name Description

Akihisa Mizuno

Mr. Akihisa Mizuno has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive President, Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Business Strategies, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Master's degree of Civil Engineering from The University of Tokyo in March 1978.

Satoru Katsuno

Mr. Satoru Katsuno has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director of Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated since June 2015. He is also serving as Chairman in The Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, Director of Engineering Work, Chief Director of Business Strategy, Manager of Okasaki Office, Manager of Tokyo Office and Director of Facility and Investment Planning Group in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree of Electrical Engineering from Keio University in March 1977.

Akinori Kataoka

Mr. Akinori Kataoka has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director of Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Accounting and Manager of Mie Office in the Company.

Chiyoji Kurata

Mr. Chiyoji Kurata has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Nuclear Power and Representative Director in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Hamaoka Area Business Center in the Company.

Yoshinori Masuda

Mr. Yoshinori Masuda has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Group Business Strategy and Representative Director of Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Information Communication Business Group, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Strategy and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Masanori Matsuura

Mr. Masanori Matsuura has been serving as Executive Vice President, President of Electrical Power Network Company and Representative Director of Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in March 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Construction Work and Director of System Operation in the Company. He graduated from Kyoto University with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering in March 1978.

Kozo Ban

Mr. Kozo Ban has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Power Generation Company and Director in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated since July 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of Generation in the Company.

Hiromu Masuda

Mr. Hiromu Masuda has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Hamaoka Nuclear Power General Business Center and Director in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated since June 28, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Nuclear Energy in Main Nuclear Energy Unit in the Company.

Taisuke Misawa

Mr. Taisuke Misawa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated since June 28, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Gifu Office and Director of Human Resources in the Company.

Shigenobu Shimizu

Mr. Shigenobu Shimizu has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Marketing Company and Director of Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Nagoya Office and Chief Director of Customer in the Company.

Kazuhiko Okabe

Hiroshi Watanabe

Kunio Hattori

Shunichiro Ise

Takayuki Hashimoto

Mr. Takayuki Hashimoto has been serving as Independent Director in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated since June 2016. He is also working for IBM Japan, Ltd.

Naoko Nemoto

Ms. Naoko Nemoto has been serving as Independent Director of Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated since June 2016. She is also working for Asian Development Bank Institute. She used to work for Bank of Japan and another company.

Yoshinobu Sanzi

