Osaka Gas Co Ltd (9532.T)

9532.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,232JPY
7:59am IST
Change (% chg)

¥12 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
¥2,220
Open
¥2,230
Day's High
¥2,248
Day's Low
¥2,230
Volume
299,800
Avg. Vol
1,074,211
52-wk High
¥2,348
52-wk Low
¥2,056

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Hiroshi Ozaki

67 2015 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Takehiro Honjo

63 2015 President, Executive President, Representative Director

Masataka Fujiwara

59 2016 Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Business Planning, Representative Director

Hidetaka Matsuzaka

59 2015 Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Tetsuo Setoguchi

60 2015 Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Toshimasa Fujiwara

60 2015 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Takeshi Matsui

56 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Resources & Overseas Business, Director

Tadashi Miyagawa

58 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Hideaki Nishikawa

59 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Pipeline Business, Director

Kazuhisa Yano

58 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Energy Business, Director

Shinya Nishioka

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Takayuki Tasaka

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Living Business

Hisaichi Yoneyama

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Gas Manufacturing & Electric Power Generation Business

Tsuyoshi Nakamura

Executive Officer, Director of Corporate Development Sales in Living Business Unit

Masakazu Nakazawa

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Wide Area Energy 1st Sales in Energy Business Unit

Shigeru Chikamoto

Executive Officer, Director of Resources Trading in Resources & Overseas Business Unit

Nobushige Goto

Executive Officer, Director of Planning in Gas Manufacturing & Electric Power Generation Business Unit

Tetsuo Ishikawa

2016 Executive Officer, Director of Supply in Circuit Pipe Business Unit

Ichiro Miura

2017 Executive Officer

Fumitoshi Takeguchi

Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs

Kei Takeuchi

Executive Officer

Hideo Miyahara

74 2013 Independent Director

Shunzo Morishita

72 2009 Independent Director

Takayuki Sasaki

70 2016 Independent Director

Yoshihiro Shinhama

2017 President of Tokyo Office
Biographies

Name Description

Hiroshi Ozaki

Mr. Hiroshi Ozaki has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in May 1972. His previous titles include Director of Raw Materials, Director of Gas Production and Power Generation Business, Executive President, President, Managing Director and Director of Energy Business in the Company. He used to work for The Japan Gas Association. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from The University of Tokyo.

Takehiro Honjo

Mr. Takehiro Honjo has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director in Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Vice President, Executive Officer, Director of Energy Business, Director of Living Business, Director of Planning and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kyoto University in March 1978.

Masataka Fujiwara

Mr. Masataka Fujiwara has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Business Planning and Representative Director in Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Keiji Sales in Energy Business Unit and Director of Energy Development in Energy Business Unit in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Hidetaka Matsuzaka

Mr. Hidetaka Matsuzaka has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Information Communication, Chief Director of Business Planning and Director of Northeast Living Sales in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Operations from Kobe University in March 1980.

Tetsuo Setoguchi

Mr. Tetsuo Setoguchi has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Living Business, Director of Living Sales in Living Business Northeast Unit and Director of Metropolitan Energy Sales in Energy Business Unit in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Metallurgy from Kyoto University in March 1981.

Toshimasa Fujiwara

Mr. Toshimasa Fujiwara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Living Business, Director of Resources & Overseas Business and Director of Human Resources in the Company.

Takeshi Matsui

Mr. Takeshi Matsui has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Resources & Overseas Business and Director in Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Finance and Director of Human Resources in the Company.

Tadashi Miyagawa

Mr. Tadashi Miyagawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in January 2015. He used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.

Hideaki Nishikawa

Mr. Hideaki Nishikawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Pipeline Business and Director of Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Pipeline in Pipeline Business Unit in the Company.

Kazuhisa Yano

Mr. Kazuhisa Yano has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Energy Business and Director of Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Resources & Overseas Business, Executive Officer and Director of Osaka Energy Sales in Energy Business Unit in the Company.

Shinya Nishioka

Takayuki Tasaka

Hisaichi Yoneyama

Tsuyoshi Nakamura

Masakazu Nakazawa

Shigeru Chikamoto

Nobushige Goto

Tetsuo Ishikawa

Ichiro Miura

Fumitoshi Takeguchi

Kei Takeuchi

Hideo Miyahara

Mr. Hideo Miyahara has been serving as Independent Director of Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since June 2013. He is also serving as Director in West Japan Railway Company, and working for KNOWLEDGE CAPITAL and NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation). He is a Specially Appointed Professor of Osaka University.

Shunzo Morishita

Mr. Shunzo Morishita has been serving as Independent Director in Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since June 26, 2009. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Hanshin Expressway Company Limited, and working for NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE WEST CORPORATION and Osaka Prefectural Public Safety Commission and NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation). He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation. He obtained his Master's degree from Nagoya University in March 1970.

Takayuki Sasaki

Mr. Takayuki Sasaki has been serving as Independent Director of Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as Director in West Japan Railway Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways and WEST JAPAN RAILWAY SERVICE NET Co., Ltd.

Yoshihiro Shinhama

