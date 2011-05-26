Name Description

Yoshishige Shimatani Mr. Yoshishige Shimatani has been serving as President, Chief Director of Image and Representative Director of TOHO CO., LTD. since May 26, 2011. He joined the Company in April 1975. He previously served as Senior Managing Director, Managing Director and Director of Film Adjustment in the Company. He obtained his bachelor's degree in Literature from Kyoto University in March 1975.

Hiroyasu Matsuoka Mr. Hiroyasu Matsuoka has been serving as Director in TOHO CO., LTD. as well as Chairman of Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Toho Towa Co., Ltd. since May 2015. He used to work for a subsidiary.

Kazuhiko Seta Mr. Kazuhiko Seta has been serving as Director of TOHO CO., LTD., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since May 2012. He joined the Company in April 1984. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in another subsidiary.

Masaharu Takahashi Mr. Masaharu Takahashi has been serving as Director in TOHO CO., LTD., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since May 2014. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Manager of Related Business Contact Office, Managing Director and Senior Managing Director in the Company.

Satoshi Chida Mr. Satoshi Chida has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director of TOHO CO., LTD. since May 26, 2011. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director, Managing Director and Director of Film Sales in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from Keio University in March 1974.

Toshiyuki Urai Mr. Toshiyuki Urai has been serving as Managing Director in TOHO CO., LTD. since May 2009. He is also serving as an auditor in an associated company, TOKYO RAKUTENCHI Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Finance and Director in the Company.

Nobuyuki Tako Mr. Nobuyuki Tako has been serving as Managing Director of TOHO CO., LTD. since May 2014. He joined the Company in April 1988. His previous titles include Director of Business Planning and Director in the Company.

Minami Ichikawa Mr. Minami Ichikawa has been serving as Director of Film Adjustment in Main Image Unit and Director of TOHO CO., LTD. since May 2011. He joined the Company in April 1979.

Keiji Ohta Mr. Keiji Ohta has been serving as Director of Image Business in Main Image Unit and Director in TOHO CO., LTD. since May 2013. He joined the Company in April 1989.

Atsuro Ikeda Mr. Atsuro Ikeda has been serving as Director in TOHO CO., LTD. since May 2013. He is also in charge of Drama of the Company. He joined the Company in May 2013.

Takayuki Ikeda Mr. Takayuki Ikeda has been serving as Director in TOHO CO., LTD. since May 2015. He is also in charge of Advertising in Main Image Unit of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1987 and previously served as Director of Film Sales in Main Image Unit in the Company.

Yasushi Ishizuka Mr. Yasushi Ishizuka has been serving as Director in TOHO CO., LTD. since May 2008. He is also in charge of Human Resource & General Affairs of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1978, and served as Director of Human Resources, Director of Labor and Director of Human Resources & Labor in the Company.

Tomoyasu Okimoto Mr. Tomoyasu Okimoto has been serving as Director in TOHO CO., LTD. since May 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Senior Director of Kansai Office, President of Kansai Office and Director of Real Estate Business in the Company.

Tatsuya Shimada Mr. Tatsuya Shimada has been serving as Director in TOHO CO., LTD. since May 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977 and used to serve as Director of Human Resource.

Makoto Yamashita Mr. Makoto Yamashita has been serving as Director in TOHO CO., LTD. since May 2009. He joined the Company in April 1979 and used to serve as Director of Real Estate Business in the Company.

Satoshi Ando Mr. Satoshi Ando has been serving as Independent Director in TOHO CO., LTD. since May 2016. He is also serving as member of Audit Committee of the Company.

Takashi Kobayashi Mr. Takashi Kobayashi has been serving as Independent Director in TOHO CO., LTD. since May 2016. He is also serving as member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of Palace Hotel.