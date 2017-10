Name Description

Tadashi Yanai Mr. Tadashi Yanai has been serving as Chairman of the Board, President, Group Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in FAST RETAILING CO., LTD., as well as Chairman of the Board, President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, UNIQLO CO., LTD., and Chairman of the Board of another subsidiary, G.U. CO., LTD., since September 2008. He is also serving as Independent Director in Softbank Corporation and Nippon Venture Capital Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in August 1972. He previously served as Senior Managing Director of the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board and President in other subsidiaries, including FR FRANCE S.A.A., and UNIQLO FRANCE S.A.A.

Toru Hambayashi Mr. Toru Hambayashi has been serving as Independent Director in FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. since November 2005. He is also serving as Independent Director in UNITIKA Ltd., MAEDA CORPORATION and Daikyo Incorporated. He is also working for THE ASSOCIATION FOR THE PROMOTION OF INTERNATIONAL TRADE, JAPAN. He previously worked for a few other companies which later became Sojitz Corporation.

Nobumichi Hattori Mr. Nobumichi Hattori has been serving as Independent Director in FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. since November 2005. He is also serving as Independent Director in MIRACA HOLDINGS Inc. and Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc., and working for Frontier Management Inc. He is also a Guest Professor of Waseda University and Hitotsubashi University. He used to work for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Goldman, Sachs & Co. previously. He obtained his Master's degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in May 1989.

Toru Murayama Mr. Toru Murayama has been serving as Independent Director in FAST RETAILING CO., LTD., since November 2007. He is also serving as Independent Director in Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., as well as Representative Director in Murayama Office. He is also a Guest Professor of Waseda University. He used to work for Meiji University and a company that is under the new name SPARX Group Co., Ltd.

Takashi Nawa Mr. Takashi Nawa has been serving as Independent Director in FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. since November 2012. He is also serving as Independent Director in Ajinomoto Co., Inc., NEC Capital Solutions Limited and DENSO Corporation, Representative Director in Genesis Partners and Next Smart Lean Co., Ltd. , as well as Senior Advisor in Boston Consulting Group. He is also a Professor of Hitotsubashi University. He used to work for Mitsubishi Corporation and McKinsey & Company.