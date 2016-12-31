Name Description

Henk Scheffers Mr. Henk S. Scheffers serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Aalberts Industries N.V. He is former Management Board Member of SHV Holdings NV. He has served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Flint Holding NV, Member of the Supervisory Boards of Royal BAM Group NV and Heineken N.V., among others.

Wim Pelsma Mr. Wim A. Pelsma has been Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board of Aalberts Industries N.V. since April 26, 2012. He was Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board of Aalberts Industries NV from September 2008 until April 26, 2012. He joined the Group in 1999.

John Eijgendaal Mr. John Eijgendaal has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of Aalberts Industries N.V. since 1999. He joined the Company in 1989.

Jan van der Zouw Mr. Jan van der Zouw has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Aalberts Industries N.V. since 2015. He is former Chairman of the Management Board of Eriks Group N.V. and Transmark International. He was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Grontmij N.V. Moreover, he has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Van Wijnen Holding N.V.