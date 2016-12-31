Name Description

T. Richard Turner Mr. T. Richard Turner, ICD.D, serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustee of Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust. Mr. Turner is President and Chief Executive Officer of TitanStar Investment Group Inc., a private company engaged in the provision of private equity capital to midmarket businesses and capital for real estate developments and acquisitions. Mr. Turner currently serves on the board of a number of private and public companies, including Board Chair of TitanStar Properties Inc.; director of WesternOne Inc.; lead director and Audit Committee Chair of Mainstreet Health Investments Inc.; and director and Audit Committee Chair of Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. Mr. Turner was director of the Organizing Committee of the Vancouver 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (VANOC) and served as Chair of its Audit Committee; Governor of the B.C. Business Council; Board Chair and director of the Insurance Corporation of BC; Board Chair and director of the British Columbia Lottery Corporation; trustee of Healthlease Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ; Chair and Governor of the Vancouver Board of Trade; and director, President and Chief Executive Officer of the operating subsidiary of IAT Air Cargo Facilities Income Fund, a business involved in the development and management of real estate at airports. Mr. Turner serves as the Honorary Consul for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Vancouver. In 2003, Mr. Turner received H.R.H. Queen Elizabeth's Golden Jubilee Award for public service in Canada. Mr. Turner holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from the University of British Columbia and holds the ICD.D designation.

Kevan Gorrie Mr. Kevan S. Gorrie, P. Eng, ICD.D, serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee of the Company. Mr. Gorrie is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Trust, responsible for strategy, acquisitions and the day-to-day business of the Trust. Since Mr. Gorrie’s arrival in October 2012, the Trust has raised over $860 million in equity financing and completed over $1.5 billion in acquisitions. Prior to joining the Trust, Mr. Gorrie led the Industrial business for Oxford Properties Group, the real estate investment arm of a major Canadian pension fund, where he built a platform comprising 13 million square feet of income-producing properties and development projects across multiple Canadian industrial markets, encompassing acquisition, asset management, leasing, operations and development. Mr. Gorrie has over 15 years of real estate experience and has been involved in transactions totaling over $2.5 billion in Canada, the U.S. and Germany. A graduate of the Civil Engineering program at the University of Toronto, Mr. Gorrie is a licensed Professional Engineer in the Province of Ontario. Mr. Gorrie is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Stephen Evans Mr. Stephen J. Evans serves as Co-Founder, Trustee of the Company. Mr. Evans co-founded Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust for the purposes of acquiring, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of income-producing industrial properties in leading markets and served as its Co-Chief Executive Officer until May 2015 having grown the Trust from its $21 million IPO to in excess of $900 million market capitalization. Mr. Evans CoFounded and is the Chief Executive Officer of Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (“Pure Multi-Family”), established for the purposes of acquiring, owning and operating quality multi-family real estate properties in major markets in the United States. He is also the President of and indirectly owns 50% of the shares in Sunstone Realty Advisors Inc. (“Sunstone Realty”, and together with its direct and indirect subsidiaries, “Sunstone Funds”). In addition, Mr. Evans is the acting Chief Financial Officer of REALnorth Opportunities Fund, an unincorporated, open-ended investment trust which indirectly invests in revenue producing real estate assets and development properties. Mr. Evans is a director of WesternOne Inc. and from September 15, 2008 to December 31, 2009, was a director of IAT Air Cargo Facilities Income Fund and director of International Aviation Terminals Inc. Mr. Evans commenced as a director of Huntingdon Capital Corporation (formerly Huntingdon Real Estate Investment Trust) on January 1, 2010 until September 26, 2012 and is currently a director of the general partner of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP. Mr. Evans is also a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Teresa Neto Ms. Teresa Neto serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective Sept. 26, 2016. Ms. Neto is the Chief Financial Officer of the Trust and is responsible for all aspects of financial management: formulating financing policy and plans; providing overall direction for accounting, financial reporting, tax, and budget activities; treasury and currency management; overseeing mortgage and corporate financing; and providing leadership to strategy and business planning. Ms. Neto joined the Trust in September 2016. Prior to joining the Trust, Ms. Neto was the Chief Financial Officer of NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT and its predecessor entity NorthWest International Healthcare Properties REIT from October 2013 to September 2016. Prior to that, Ms. Neto was the Chief Financial Officer of KEYreit from September 2011 to May 2013, and prior to that, Retrocom REIT (now known as OneREIT), from June 2010 to August 2011. From 2006 to 2010, Ms. Neto was Vice President, Financial Reporting for the Real Property Association of Canada. Ms. Neto spent nine years in the telecommunications industry from 1997 to 2005 where she held various senior finance and accounting positions at MTS Allstream Inc. and predecessor entities. Prior to that, she worked in the consumer packaged goods and communications industries. Ms. Neto commenced her career at Touche Ross & Co. (a predecessor company of Deloitte). Ms. Neto holds a Chartered Professional Accountant, C.A. designation and has a B.A. from Laurentian University.

James Bogusz Mr. James K. Bogusz, CPA, CA, ICD.D, serves as Independent Trustee of Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust. Mr. Bogusz is Chief Operating Officer of The Beedie Development Group, responsible for operations and financial management thereof. Mr. Bogusz has extensive experience in real estate mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy and guidance of companies through growth and significant change. Prior to joining The Beedie Development Group, he was the Chief Financial Officer of one of Canada’s largest private real estate lending groups. Prior to that, he was the Vice President Finance for a major real estate development and construction company. Mr. Bogusz also holds numerous board positions including the Simon Fraser University Beedie Business School’s Dean’s External Advisory Board. A graduate of Simon Fraser University, Mr. Bogusz has been a Chartered Professional Accountant, C.A. since 1986 and is also a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Paul Haggis Mr. Paul G. Haggis serves as Independent Trustee of the Company. Mr. Haggis is currently Chairman of the Alberta Enterprise Corporation, a venture capital initiative operating as a Crown Corporation of the Alberta Government. Mr. Haggis is also Chair of the Audit Committee of Advantage Energy of Calgary, a Director of Sunshine Village Corporation, and advisory board member and limited partner in CAI Firehorn Fund and Balfour Pacific. Mr. Haggis is also currently serving on the Board of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. Mr. Haggis recently retired after an extended term from the board of the University of British Columbia’s Investment Management Trust which governs the investment program for its $3 billion endowment and pension programs. In addition, Mr. Haggis has overseen and is actively engaged in the investment program at Insurance Corporation of British Columbia as an advisor to the Investment Committee after completing a four and a half year term as its Investment Committee Chair. Mr. Haggis was President and Chief Executive Officer of Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) and Chairman of Oxford Properties from September 2003 to March 2007, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSPIB) during 2003 and Executive Vice President, Development and Chief Credit Officer of Manulife Financial in 2002. Prior to that Mr. Haggis was the President & Chief Executive Officer of Alberta Treasury Branches from 1996 to 2001. Prior to that Mr. Haggis was Vice President and Treasurer and held various executive and CEO positions in the U.S. and Canada, finishing as Chief Operating Officer of Canadian operations in September 1996 of Metropolitan Life. Mr. Haggis has extensive financial markets and public board experience having served on the Board of Directors of Canadian Tire Bank until March 30, 2012. He was also Chair of the Audit Committee of C.A. Bancorp and Prime Restaurants Royalty Income Fund and the Chair of Canadian Pacific Railway.

Robert King Mr. Robert W. King serves as Independent Trustee of Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust. Mr. King is President of King Pacific Capital Corporation, a private equity firm involved in corporate and real estate investment. Mr. King is also a principal of Westbridge Finance Inc., which is primarily involved in real estate finance in western Canada. Mr. King is a director and chairman of the Board of WesternOne Inc., a director and chairman of the governing general partner of Pure Multi-Family and is a director of Wall Financial Corporation, a real estate investment and development company. Mr. King earned his MBA from Dalhousie University in 1992 and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of British Columbia in 1989. He graduated from the ICD-Rotman Directors Education Program in November of 2015 and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and holds the ICD.D designation.