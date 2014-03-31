Name Description

P. Murari Shri. P. Murari has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Aban Offshore Ltd., effective November 01, 2012. He is a chairman of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee. He is a Retd. Civil servant and held several senior positions in the Government of India and State Government of Tamil Nadu. His other Directorships include: Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd, Credit Capital Asset Management Co.Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd., HEG Limited, Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd, Moving Picture Company (India) Ltd., South Asian Petrochem Ltd, Xpro India Limited, Great Eastern Energy, Corporation Limited, Adayar Gate Hotel Limited, Bajaj Auto Limited and Strategic Weighing Systems Ltd.

Reji Abraham Mr. Reji Abraham is Managing Director, Executive Director of Aban Offshore Ltd. He is a graduate in Engineering and a Post Graduate in Management Studies. Promoter and has over 1 years of experience in business. His other directorships include: Saipem Aban Drilling Co. Pvt. Ltd, Ratan Plantations Limited, Perunad Plantations Ltd, Dectra Controls (India) Private Limited., Aban Power Company Limited, Aban Energies Limited, Aban Ventures Private Limited, Aban Informatics Private Limited, West Mountain Power Limited, Haryana Aban Power Company Limited, North Chennai Power Company Limited, Mahanadhi Aban Power Company Limited, Hydril Pressure Control Private Limited and Vembanad Estates Private Ltd.

P. Venkateswaran Mr. P. Venkateswaran is Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of Aban Offshore Ltd. He holds a B.Tech. He has experience in Operation and Management. His other directiorships include Aban Energies Limited, Perunad Plantations Limited, North Chennai Power Company Limited and Mahanadhi Aban Power Company Limited.

K. Bharathan Mr. K. Bharathan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Aban Offshore Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant by qualification, is a career Banker with experience in commercial and development banking and insurance and a Director of Tamilnadu Urban Development Fund Ltd.

Ashok Rout Mr. Ashok Kumar Rout is a Non-Executive Independent Director of ABAN OFFSHORE LIMITED., Mr.Rout is a Graduate from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.