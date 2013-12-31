Name Description

Francis Duggan Mr. Francis Duggan is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of ABB India Limited since October 2014. He is a graduate Engineer. Frank is the President of Global Markets and Region Manager, India, Middle East and Africa. He is also a member of Executive Committee of the ABB Group.

Bazmi Husain Mr. Bazmi R. Husain has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer of ABB India Limited, with effect from January 1, 2016. Mr. Husain was Managing Director, Director of the Company. Mr. Husain an expert in power and automation who has been with ABB for more than 30 years, will report to CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer. In his new role, he will be based in Bangalore, India, with an office in Switzerland. His successor will be announced in due course. As Chief Technology Officer, Husain will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of ABB’s global R&D, which serves the entire company, its scientists and engineers, and for the R&D activities within ABB’s divisions. Reporting to him will be the heads of R&D at Group and division level as well as ABB’s venture capital arm, ABB Technology Ventures. With locations in seven countries, ABB’s corporate research centers bring together an international team of highly skilled scientists across a variety of disciplines. “Bazmi Husain’s unrivalled know-how will drive technological innovation across multiple disciplines to support our profitable growth ambitions and the paradigm shifts in power and automation,” said CEO Spiesshofer. “Innovation is a key element of our Next Level strategy and Husain brings a unique combination of skills and experience to the role of CTO. He has an in-depth understanding of power and automation technologies, and a solid understanding of marketplace dynamics and customer needs. Under his leadership we will continue to apply and develop the ‘Internet of Things, Services and People’, as well as functional hardware, electronics, software and services to give our customers the full potential of power and automation.” Husain, an Indian citizen, joined ABB in 1981, and managed a variety of local business units and divisions in India and Singapore before taking responsibility for ABB’s Corporate Research Center (CRC) in India in 2002. From 2005 through 2009 he was director of ABB’s CRC in Västeras, Sweden.

B. Gururaj Mr. B. Gururaj is the Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer of ABB India Limited since 2011.

Sanjeev Sharma Mr. Sanjeev Sharma has been appointed as Managing Director of the Company, effective January 01, 2016, Sanjeev Sharma first joined ABB in 1989 and since then has held a number of global senior management roles. He brings extensive experience in industrial automation and electrification across market segments and geographies and has lead several successful change management initiatives across global operations. Prior to this appointment, Sanjeev was the global Managing Director for ABB’s Low Voltage Systems business unit, where he was based in Malaysia. He started his career working for ABB in India and has also lived and worked in Germany and Switzerland.

Priteesh Mahajan Mr. Priteesh Mahajan is the Division Manager, Process Automation of ABB India Limited.

Subir Pal Mr. Subir K Pal is the Division Manager, Discrete Automation and Motion of ABB India Limited.

Raja Radhakrishnan Mr. Raja Radhakrishnan is the Head, Human Resources of ABB India Limited.

Raimondo Salandra Raimondo Salandra is the Division Manager, Low Voltage Products of ABB India Limited.

Pitamber Shivnani Pitamber Shivnani is the Division Manager, Power Products of ABB India Limited since 2011.

Madhav Vemuri Mr. Madhav Vemuri is the Country Service Manager of ABB India Limited since 2012.

N. Venu Mr. N. Venu is the President, Power Systems Division of ABB India Limited since 2011.

Tajinder Vohra Mr. Tajinder Vohra Country Operations Officer of ABB India Limited since 2012.

Tarak Mehta Mr. Tarak Mehta is Non-Executive Director of ABB India Limited since October 2014. Tarak Mehta is Executive Vice President, Global Head of Low Voltage Products division and also a member of Executive Committee of ABB Group.

Renu Karnad Mrs. Renu Sud Karnad is the Non-Executive Independent Director of ABB India Limited since August 2013. Mrs. Karnad is the Managing Director of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, and is a distinguished business leader with 34 years of experience in the Indian Financial Sector with a strong and influential network with the corporate sector and various regulatory bodies. She also has a strong working knowledge of the Indian infrastructure sector and regulatory environment.

Nasser Munjee Mr. Nasser M. Munjee is Independent Non-Executive Director of ABB India Limited. He has done his post graduation in Electronics from the London School of Economics. He also studied at The University of Chicago. He began his career in 1978 as an Executive Director in Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited. In 1997, he joined Infrastructure Development Finance Company Limited as Deputy Managing Director and later held the position of Managing Director and CEO of the aforesaid company. Currently, he is the Chairman of Development Credit Bank Limited. He began his career in 1978 as an Executive Director with Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC). In 1997, he joined the Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC). He was the Managing Director and CEO of IDFC. Directorships held in other companies are: HDFC Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Skanska Cementation India Ltd, Sowil Ltd, Unichem Laboratories Ltd, Securities Trading Corporation of India Ltd, Tata Infotech Ltd, South West Port Pvt Ltd, Repro India Limited, Cummins India Limited, Voltas Limited, Gujarat Ambuja Cement Limited, KPIT Cummins Infosystems Limited.