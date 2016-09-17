Name Description

Charles Sinclair Mr. Charles Sinclair is an Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Associated British Foods PLC. He was appointed a non-executive director in October 2008 and as Chairman in April 2009. With wide business experience of both the UK and overseas, his executive career was latterly with Daily Mail and General Trust plc, where he was chief executive from 1989 until he retired from that role and the board in September 2008.

George Weston Mr. George G. Weston is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Associated British Foods PLC. He was appointed to the board in 1999 and took up his current appointment as Chief Executive in April 2005. In his former roles at Associated British Foods, he was Managing Director of Westmill Foods, Allied Bakeries and George Weston Foods Limited (Australia). He is a non-executive director of Wittington Investments Limited and a trustee of the Garfield Weston Foundation.

John Bason Mr. John George Bason is Finance Director, Executive Director of Associated British Foods PLC. He was appointed as Finance Director in May 1999. He has extensive international business experience and an in-depth knowledge of the industry. He was previously the finance director of Bunzl plc and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He is a non-executive director of Compass Group PLC, a trustee of Voluntary Service Overseas and chairman of the charity FareShare.

Emma Adamo Mrs. Emma Adamo is an Non-Executive Director of Associated British Foods PLC. She was appointed as a director in December 2011. She was educated at Stanford University and INSEAD in France.

Wolfhart Hauser Dr. Wolfhart G. Hauser is an Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed a director in January 2015. Starting his career with various research activities, he went on to establish and lead a broad range of successful international service industry businesses. He was chief executive of Intertek Group plc for ten years until he retired from that role and the board in May 2015. He was previously chief executive officer and president of TÜV Süddeutschland AG for four years and chief executive officer of TÜV Product Services for ten years.

Ruth Cairnie Ms. Ruth Cairnie is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She was appointed a director in May 2014. She has extensive overseas experience including international marketing and supply chain. Ruth was formerly Executive Vice President Strategy & Planning at Royal Dutch Shell Plc. This role followed a number of senior international roles within Shell, including Vice President of their Global Commercial Fuels business. She is a physicist by qualification.

Timothy Clarke Mr. Timothy Clarke is an Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Associated British Foods PLC. He was appointed a director in November 2004 and has been Senior Independent Director since December 2007. Tim has extensive experience of retailing. Until 2009, he was chief executive of Mitchells & Butlers plc, following its demerger from Six Continents PLC where he also held the position of chief executive. Previously he had been a partner of Panmure Gordon & Co before joining Bass PLC in 1990.

Javier Ferran Mr. Javier Ferran is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Associated British Foods PLC. He was appointed a director in November 2006. He spent the earlier part of his career with Bacardi Group, where latterly he served as president and chief executive officer. He has in-depth knowledge of consumer brands on an international basis and in international financing.