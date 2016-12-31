Name Description

Olga Zoutendijk Ms. Olga Zoutendijk has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at ABN AMRO Group NV since May 18, 2016. Prior to this, she was Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the Company from August 20, 2015. She has been Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company since July 1, 2014. She is Member of the Company's Audit Committee. Ms. Zoutendijk began her career in 1986 with Algemene Bank Nederland N.V. in the International Career Bankers program. During 15 years with the bank, she was based in New York as a Client Banker to the US pharmaceutical industry, in Dublin as Deputy CEO of ABN AMRO Ireland, in Sydney as Deputy CEO of the combined operations of ABN AMRO and BZW Australia and in Lisbon as CEO of ABN AMRO Portugal. In 2001, Ms. Zoutendijk joined Westpac Banking Corporation in Australia as General Manager of Business & Consumer Banking Products and a member of the Retail Banking Executive Committee. In 2002, Ms. Zoutendijk was appointed Group General Manager of Corporate & Institutional Banking and member of the Westpac IB global Executive Committee. Ms. Zoutendijk obtained a Bachelor of Science (International Business) from San Jose State University, USA and a Master of International Management (Finance) from Thunderbird School of Global Management, USA.

Kees van Dijkhuizen Mr. Kees van Dijkhuizen has been Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer at ABN AMRO Group N.V. since January 1, 2017. Prior to this, he was Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer at the Company from June 1, 2013. He held various positions at the ministries of Finance and Economic Affairs. In 1999 he became Director General of the Budget at the Ministry of Finance. From 2000 to 2005, Mr. van Dijkhuizen was appointed Treasurer General. He was Chief Financial Officer of NIBC Bank NV from 2005 to 2013, as well as its Vice Chairman from September 2009 to 2013. Furthermore, Mr. van Dijkhuizen was Member of the Supervisory Council of TNO from November 2009 to November 2014. Currently, Mr. van Dijkhuizen is Member of the Supervisory Council of Museum Meermanno, Member of the Board at Stichting Duisenberg School of Finance, Member of the Board of Stichting Bewind (Protector and administrator, testamentary duties, regarding separated capital for part of the House of Oranje-Nassau), Member of the AFM Capital Market Committee, Chairman of the Committee on Supervision of the Dutch Banking Association and Chairman of the Government Committee on Export, Import and Investment Guarantees. Mr. van Dijkhuizen holds a Masters degree in General Economics from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.

Steven ten Have Prof. Dr. Steven ten Have has served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at ABN AMRO Group N.V. since May 18, 2016. Prior to this, he was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from March 30, 2010. He is Chairman of the Company’s Remuneration, Selection and Nomination Committee. He began his career with Berenschot Groep as an advisor in strategy and management. He further held the positions of managing director, Director Berenschot Corporate and Vice-Chairman of Berenschot Groep. He is currently Partner with Ten Have Change Management; full professor of Strategy & Change Management/Director of the MSc. Change Management program at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. He is also Chairman Supervisory Board, Software Improvement Group (SIG) B.V., Member of the Education Council of the Netherlands (Onderwijsraad); Board Member, Dutch Quality Institute (Stichting Instituut Nederlandse Kwaliteit, or INK, until March 2016); Chairman, Stichting Center for Evidence-Based Management. He graduated with Masters degrees in Law and Psychology in 1992 from Universiteit Utrecht. He obtained also Master of Science in Business Administration from Nijenrode University in 1994 and PhD in Business Administration from Universiteit Twente in 2002.

Johan van Hall Mr. Johan van Hall has served as Vice Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Operating Officer of Abn Amro Group NV since June 1, 2013. He has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Operating Officer at the Company from December 18, 2009. He joined ABN AMRO in 1982, where he started his career in Audit. In the following 12 years, he accepted various responsibilities within IT Audit, both in and outside the Netherlands. His last role was Global Head of IT Audit, reporting to the Director of Group Audit. He subsequently changed to the role of Division Information Manager within the domestic division of the bank. As of 1999, he took responsibility for the development of the Multi Channel Platform, focusing on the development and integration of new distribution channels (including internet and mobile) and customer relationship management systems. Early 2004, Johan van Hall became member of the Management Team of Business Unit Netherlands, responsible for Business Solutions & Services. He also serves as Member Supervisory Board, Equens SE (pan-European Payment Processor); Vice-Chairman, Central Committee for Statistics (CCS); Member Supervisory Council, Christelijk Voortgezet Onderwijs Baarn/Soest, Board Member, Nyenrode International Advisory Board; Member, NBA Signaleringsraad (Dutch professional organisation for accountants); Chairman, Stichting ABN AMRO Support for SUPPORT. He graduated from Koninklijk Nederlands Instituut voor Registeraccountants in 1987 and obtained a PMD from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in 1989.

Wietze Reehoorn Mr. Wietze Reehoorn has served as Member of the Management Board and Chief Risk and Strategy Officer of Abn Amro Group NV since April 1, 2010. Wietze joined ABN AMRO in 1989 as a trainee and held several senior management positions in Wholesale, Commercial & Corporate Banking and Risk Management in Business Unit Netherlands and Europe. In 2000, he was appointed Corporate Executive Vice-President responsible for Financial Restructuring & Recovery (FR&R) and in 2001 he also became a member of the Management Team of Business Unit Netherlands responsible for Risk Management (including FR&R). In 2002, he became Head of Corporate Development of ABN AMRO Group NV responsible for group strategy and M&A. He rejoined the Management Team of Business Unit Netherlands in 2004, responsible for Corporate Clients, and later became Head of Commercial and Corporate Banking. After the takeover of ABN AMRO by a consortium of banks in October 2007, Wietze Reehoorn was appointed CEO Merchant Banking for the combined commercial and corporate banking businesses in the Netherlands. In 2009, he joined the ABN AMRO and Fortis Bank Nederland Transition Team that was responsible for the integration of ABN AMRO and Fortis Bank Nederland up to 1 April 2010, with a focus on Risk Management & Strategy. In 1986, he received a master's degree in Dutch Law from University of Groningen.

Arjen Dorland Mr. Arjen Dorland has been Member of the Supervisory Board at ABN AMRO Group N.V. since May 18, 2016. He served as Executive Vice President of Technical and Competitive IT at Royal Dutch Shell, as well as Member Supervisory Council at Stichting Naturalis Biodiversity Center.

Frederieke Leeflang Ms. Frederieke Leeflang has been Member of the Supervisory Board at ABN AMRO Group N.V. since May 18, 2016. She serves also as Lawyer (Competition and European law) at Boekel N.V. She acted as Vice Chairperson of Supervisory Council at Onderwijsstichting Zelfstandige Gymnasia (Educational Foundation of Independent Gymnasia); Member of Supervisory Council at Stichting KWF Kankerbestrijding (Dutch Cancer Society); Member of Audit Advisory Committee of the Dutch Court of Audit (Algemene Rekenkamer). In addition, she held such positions as Chairperson of Advisory Council at Centrum Indicatiestelling Zorg (CIZ, Care Assessment Centre); Board Member at De Amsterdamse Kring; Vice Chairperson of the Board at Amsterdam Diner Foundation; Various lectureships at the Nederlandse Orde van Advocaten (Dutch Bar Association), Elsevier, Kluwer and OSR; Board Member at Vereniging voor Mededingingsrecht (Association for Competition law).

Annemieke Roobeek Ms. Annemieke J.M. Roobeek has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Abn Amro Group NV since March 30, 2010. She is Member of the Company’s Risk and Capital Committee. She is currently professor of Strategy and Transformation Management (Nyenrode Business Universiteit, since 1997). She was previously professor of Technology and Economics (Universiteit Nyenrode), held the Wibaut Chair for Metropolitan Affairs and Urban planning (University of Amsterdam) and professor of Complexities in Corporate Strategy and Public Policy (University of Amsterdam) between 1989 and 2002. She is also director and owner of MeetingMoreMinds, and Owner of Open Dialogue B.V.; Co-owner of XL Labs B.V., as well as Member Supervisory Board, Abbott Healthcare Products B.V.; Member Supervisory Board, KLM N.V. She obtained a Master of Science degree in Political Sciences, International Relations from Universiteit van Amsterdam in 1983 and PhD in Economics from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in 1988.

Jurgen Stegmann Mr. Jurgen Stegmann has been Member of the Supervisory Board at ABN AMRO Group N.V. since August 12, 2016. He is also Director and owner of Stegmanagment BV. He acted as Chief Financial Officer at Robeco Groep NV. In addition, he held such positions as Member of the Supervisory Board at Stichting Woonstad Rotterdam; Member of the Supervisory Board at Janssen de Jong Groep BV.