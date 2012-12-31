Name Description

Alain Moussy Mr. Alain Moussy has served as the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of AB Science since July 11, 2001. He is an engineer (ENSTA), and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Wharton University since 1993. He is a former strategic consultant at Booz, Allen & Hamilton and former head of Corporate Development at Carrefour. He is currently the Chairman of AFIRMM, association of mastocytosis patients, and President of AMY SAS.

Laurent Guy Mr. Laurent Guy serves as the Chief Financial Officer of AB Science SA. He has business and finance education. He gained his Master of Business Administration degree from Universite Paris Dauphine. He had a career in the banking industry at Societe Generale and Paribas and in strategy consulting at Accenture. He joined the Company in 2002.

Albert Ahn Mr. Albert Ahn serves as President for USA region at AB Science SA. He is a Veterinary Medicine Doctor (VMD), and Certified in Internal Medicine. He is the former Managing Director of Summit Vetpharm in the United States.

Tom Chapuis Mr. Tom Chapuis serves as the Commercial Director Europe of AB Science SA. He is a Doctor in Veterinary Medicine (DVM) and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from HEC. Former General Manager of Mexico and Central America for Servier and former International Marketing Director of Vetoquinol.

Jean-Pierre Kinet Mr. Jean-Pierre Kinet has served as a Director of AB Science SA since July 11, 2001. He is also the Chairman of the Company's Nominating and Remuneration committee and Co-Chairman of the Scientific committee. He is a Doctor and Professor of Pathology at Harvard Medical School, and Director of the Immunology and Allergy laboratory at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He is also a Director of UCB Pharma, Genewave and Qualist, and Chairman of Theravectys, IXlife and Vaxon. In addition to that, he is a Member of international committees, including the panel of experts from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States. He has experience in research and development of molecules.

Patrick Moussy Mr. Patrick Moussy serves as Director at AB Science SA since July 11, 2001. He is also the Commercial Director of Etablissement Blin. He is an Engineer graduated from ENSCI - Les Ateliers (Ecole Nationale Superieure de Creation Industrielle) and a pilot instructor.

Guy Paillaud Mr. Guy Paillaud has served as a Director of AB Science SA since June 29, 2005. He is also the Chairman of the Company's Finance Committee. He is the Chairman of Befive, Beviguen and Neptis, Director of Ceprodi, Cold Pack System, Wagram Finance and Alizeo. He graduated from the Universite Paris Dauphine, holds an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from HEC and is a Certified Public Accountant. He is a former Deputy Finance director of Promodes Group.

Pierre Chambon Mr. Pierre Chambon has served as an Independent Director of AB Science SA since December 31, 2009. He is also a Member of the Company's Scientific committee. He is a doctor, biochemist, geneticist, Member of the Academy of Science, honorary professor at College de France, Director of l'Institut Clinique de la Souris (ICS), and elected to the National Academy of Sciences in the United States. In 1979, he received a Gold medal of the CNRS, and in 2004 the Lasker award for fundamental medical research, for the discovery of a nuclear receptor binding hormones, vitamins and other molecules involved in cell signaling.