Name Description

John Thornton Mr. John Lawson Thornton serves as Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board of Barrick Gold Corp. Mr. Thornton was appointed Executive Chairman of Barrick on April 30, 2014. From June 5, 2012 to April 29, 2014, Mr. Thornton was Co-Chairman of Barrick. He is also Chairman of Silk Road Finance Corporation, an Asian Investment firm, and Non-Executive Chairman of PineBridge Investments, a global asset manager. He is a Professor, Director of the Global Leadership Program, and a Member of the Advisory Board of the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management in Beijing. He is also CoChairman of the Board of Trustees of the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C. Mr. Thornton is also a director of Ford Motor Company. He retired in 2003 as President and a member of the board of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Mr. Thornton is a trustee, advisory board member or member of, the China Investment Corporation (CIC), The Hotchkiss School, McKinsey Advisory Council, Morehouse College, and the African Leadership Academy. Mr. Thornton holds an undergraduate degree from Harvard College, a degree in jurisprudence from Oxford University and a Master's degree from the Yale School of Management.

Kelvin Dushnisky Mr. Kelvin P. M. Dushnisky, J.D., serves as President, Director of the Company. Mr. Dushnisky joined Barrick in 2002 as Director of Regulatory Affairs and was appointed President of Barrick on August 17, 2015. He has more than 25 years of international mining industry experience, with a focus on project development, government relations and public affairs. As President of Barrick, he has overall responsibility for execution of the Company's strategic priorities. Mr. Dushnisky is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Acacia Mining plc and represents Barrick at the World Gold Council, the International Council on Mining and Metals, and the Business Council of Canada. Prior to joining Barrick, he held management positions at EuroZinc Mining Corporation, Sutton Resources, and Rescan Consultants. Mr. Dushnisky is also a director of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. Mr. Dushnisky holds an Honours Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Manitoba, in addition to a Master of Science degree and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of British Columbia.

Catherine Raw Ms. Catherine Philippa Raw serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company since April 26. 2016. She is an ideal successor who will carry forward and strengthen this important work. Prior to joining Barrick in May, 2015, Ms. Raw was co-manager of BlackRock's flagship mining funds, where she spent years leading in-depth financial analysis and evaluation of every major mining company in the world. Her experience as one of the largest investors in the mining sector gives her an intimate knowledge of the global industry, an understanding of the fundamental drivers of superior performance and an innate focus on the experience of the owner. She holds the chartered financial analyst designation, a master's degree in natural sciences, with first class honours, from Downing College, University of Cambridge, and a master of science in mineral project appraisal from Imperial College London.

Richard Williams Mr. Richard J.E Williams serves as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Prior to August 2015, he was Chief of Staff and prior to February, 2015, he was Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff. Prior to October 2014, he was Chief Executive Officer of Afghan Gold and Minerals Company Limited.

Robert Krcmarov Mr. Robert L. (Rob) Krcmarov serves as Executive Vice President - Exploration and Growth of Barrick Gold Corporation. Prior to March 2016, he was Senior Vice President, Global Exploration. He is a seasoned mining industry leader with nearly 30 years of experience in geology and exploration. For the past 10 years, he has led a global team of geoscientists and exploration professionals at Barrick who are responsible for the discovery of a number of the largest gold deposits in recent decades, including Lagunas Norte and Goldrush, in addition to Alturas, an equally promising new discovery in Chile. Mr. Krcmarov joined Barrick in 2001 with the merger of Homestake Mining Company and was appointed Vice President, Global Exploration in 2005. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Honors) degree from the University of Adelaide and a Master's degree in Economic Geology from the University of Tasmania.

Darian Rich Mr. Darian Kevin Rich serves as Executive Vice President - Talent Management of Barrick Gold Corp. He is Executive Vice President, Talent Management; prior to July, 2014, Senior Vice President, Human Resources; prior to July 2013, Vice President, Human Resources; prior to February 2012, Vice President, Human Resources of Albemarle Corporation.

Kevin Thomson Mr. Kevin James Thomson serves as Senior Executive Vice President - Strategic Matters of Barrick Gold Corporation. He is Senior Executive Vice President, Strategic Matters, prior to October 2014, he is Senior Partner at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP.

Mark Hill Mr. Mark Hill serves as Chief Investment Officer of the Company effective September 12th 2016. Mr. Hill has more than 25 years of experience in the mining industry. He re-joins Barrick after four years at Waterton Global Resource Management, where he is currently a partner and Head of Mining. In this role, Mr. Hill leads Waterton's Evaluations group, and works with a multi-disciplinary team to conduct asset evaluations and due-diligence reviews. Prior to Waterton, Mr. Hill's positions at Barrick included Vice President, Evaluations, and Vice President, Capital Projects. He has also held senior positions with BHP Billiton, AngloGold Ashanti, Placer Dome, and WMC Ltd. Mr. Hill holds a Bachelor's degree in Mining Engineering, and a Graduate Diploma in Mineral Economics.

Kathy Sipos Ms. Kathy Sipos serves as Chief of Staff of the Company. Prior to September 2015, she was Senior Vice President, Business Process Integration; prior to January 2015, she is Vice President of Investor and Stakeholder Relations at Teranga Gold Corporation.

J. Brett Harvey Mr. J. Brett Harvey serves as Lead Independent Director of Barrick Gold Corporation. Mr. Harvey is Chairman Emeritus of CONSOL Energy Inc., a coal, gas, and energy services company. He was CONSOL Energy Inc.'s Chairman from January 2015 to May 2016, Executive Chairman from May 2014 to January 2015, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from June 2010 to May 2014, and Chief Executive Officer from January 1998 to June 2010. From January 2009 to May 2014, he was also the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CNX Gas Corporation, a subsidiary of CONSOL Energy Inc. He began his business career in mining, joining the Kaiser Steel Company in 1979 at the Sunnyside Mine in Utah, and, in 1984, he was appointed as Vice President and General Manager of Kaiser Coal of New Mexico. Mr. Harvey also served as Vice President, Mining for PacifiCorp. In 2016, he received the Charles F. Rand Memorial Gold Medal, awarded by the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration for distinguished achievement in mining administration. Mr. Harvey is the former Chair of the National Mining Association and of the Coal Industry Advisory Board to the International Energy Agency. He is a member of the National Executive Board of the Boy Scouts of America and a director and past chairman of the Laurel Highlands Council of the Boy Scouts. Mr. Harvey is also a director of Allegheny Technologies Inc. Mr. Harvey holds an undergraduate degree in mining engineering from the University of Utah.

Anthony Munk Mr. Anthony Munk serves as Non-Independent Director of Barrick Gold Corporation. Mr. Munk has been a Senior Managing Director of Onex Corporation, a leading North American private equity firm, since 2013. Prior to 2013 he was a Managing Director of Onex Corporation. In his capacity with Onex Corporation, Mr. Munk has worked on numerous private equity transactions and served on the boards of a number of portfolio companies. Mr. Munk currently serves on the boards of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., Jack's Family Restaurants, Inc., Save-A-Lot, Clarivate Analytics and Cineplex Inc. Mr. Munk holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree from Queen's University.

Gustavo Cisneros Mr. Gustavo Alfredo Cisneros serves as Independent Director of Barrick Gold Corporation. Mr. Cisneros is the Chairman of the Cisneros Group of Companies, a privately-held media, entertainment, technology, and consumer products organization. Mr. Cisneros is a member of Barrick’s International Advisory Board. He is also a senior advisor to RRE Ventures LLC, a venture capital firm. Mr. Cisneros is a member of the advisory boards of a number of organizations and universities, including the United Nations Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Task Force, Haiti Presidential International Advisory Board, The Americas Society, and Harvard University. Mr. Cisneros holds an undergraduate degree from Babson College.

Graham Clow Mr. Graham G. Clow serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Clow is the Chairman and Principal Mining Engineer of Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. (RPA), a consulting firm providing reserves and resources services to the mining industry at all stages of project development. He has more than 40 years of experience in all aspects of mining, including acquisitions, exploration, feasibility, finance, development, construction, operations, and closure. Prior to joining RPA in 2001, Mr. Clow spent more than 20 years in senior executive and operating positions, including with publicly listed mining companies. For a number of years, Mr. Clow served as an Adjunct Professor at the Lassonde Mineral Institute, University of Toronto, where he lectured in resource and reserve estimation. He was formerly the Chairman of the Metal Mining Division of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum (CIM) and was a member of the committee on ore reserve definitions that established the requirements for the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43- 101. Mr. Clow is a Fellow of the CIM and has been awarded the Vale Medal and the CIM Metal Mining Award for his contributions to the industry. Mr. Clow is also a director of Dominion Diamond Corporation. He holds degrees in geology and mining engineering from Queen's University.

Gary Doer Mr. Gary Albert Doer serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Doer was Canada's ambassador to the United States from October 2009 until January 2016, a jurisdiction that represents a very significant portion of Barrick's business. Prior to that, he was Premier of Manitoba for 10 years. In 2005, Business Week magazine named Mr. Doer as one of the top 20 international leaders on climate change. Mr. Doer is also a director of GreatWest Lifeco Inc., IGM Financial Inc., Power Corporation of Canada and Power Financial Corporation.

J. Michael Evans Mr. J. Michael (Mike) Evans serves as Independent Director of Barrick Gold Corporation. Mr. Evans is the President of Alibaba Group Holding Limited, a position he has held since August 2015. Prior to becoming President, Mr. Evans was an independent director and member of the audit committee of Alibaba Group Holding Limited with responsibility, among other things, for the oversight and evaluation of operating and financial risk and internal controls. He served as Vice Chairman of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from February 2008 until his retirement in December 2013. Mr. Evans was Chairman of Goldman Sachs' Asia operations from 2004 to 2013 and held various leadership positions within the firm's securities business, including global head of equity capital markets. As the co-head of Goldman Sachs' securities division for seven years, Mr. Evans was responsible, with the other division co-heads, among other things, for the continuous review of risk including operating and financial risk. He is a board member of City Harvest. He is also a trustee of the Asia Society and a member of the Advisory Council for the Bendheim Center for Finance at Princeton University. Mr. Evans holds an undergraduate degree from Princeton University. Mr. Evans won a gold medal for Canada at the 1984 summer Olympics in men's eight rowing.

Brian Greenspun Mr. Brian L. Greenspun serves as Independent Director of Barrick Gold Corporation. Mr. Greenspun is the Publisher and Editor of the Las Vegas Sun. He is also Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Greenspun Media Group. Mr. Greenspun has been appointed to two U.S. Presidential Commissions. In the early 1990s, he was appointed by President Bill Clinton to the White House Commission on Small Business. In December 2014, he was appointed by President Barack Obama to the Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad. He is a Trustee of The Brookings Institution, the University of Nevada Las Vegas Foundation and the Simon Wiesenthal Museum of Tolerance. He is active in numerous civic and charitable organizations in the Las Vegas community. Mr. Greenspun holds a law degree and an undergraduate degree from Georgetown University.

Nancy Lockhart Ms. Nancy H. O. Lockhart serves as an Independent Director of Barrick Gold Corporation. Ms. Lockhart is a Corporate Director. She was the Chief Administrative Officer of Frum Development Group, a property development and management company, from 1995 to September 2013. She is also a member of the Sotheby's Canada Advisory Board. Ms. Lockhart is a director of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Foundation, the Loran Scholars Foundation, and the Royal Conservatory of Music, and the Chair of Crow's Theatre Company. Ms. Lockhart is also a director of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, Gluskin Sheff & Associates Inc. and Loblaw Companies Limited. She is a past director of the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Pablo Marcet Mr. Pablo Marcet serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Marcet is a seasoned mining professional with nearly 30 years of experience in the exploration, development, and operation of mines across Latin America. His appointment reflects the increasingly important role this region will play in Barrick's long-term growth strategy. Many of Barrick's most significant projects are located in Argentina and Chile, including Pascua-Lama, Alturas, and Cerro Casale, along with the highly prospective El Indio belt, where we are actively exploring for new discoveries in a district already home to multiple world-class gold deposits. Mr. Marcet's deep operational and geopolitical experience in Latin America will be a vital asset as the Company evaluates new investments in the region. During his career, Mr. Marcet has held senior management positions in geology, mining operations, and business development, including 15 years at BHP Billiton. He also served as President of Northern Orion Resources' South American operations before the company's acquisition by Yamana Gold, and later as Chief Executive Officer of Waymar Resources, until its acquisition by Orosur Mining. He also serves on the board of U3O8 Corp., a TSX-listed resource company focused on South America. Mr. Marcet holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California, a Master's degree in Economic Geology from Harvard University, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix.

Dambisa Moyo Dr. Dambisa F. Moyo, Ph.D., serves as an Independent Director of Barrick Gold Corporation. Dr. Moyo is an international economist and author on the global economy. Dr. Moyo worked at the World Bank from 1993 to 1995 and at Goldman Sachs from 2001 to 2008 where she worked in debt capital markets, hedge fund coverage and as an economist in the global macroeconomics team. Dr. Moyo is also a director of Chevron Corporation, Seagate Technology PLC and Barclays Bank PLC. Dr. Moyo holds an undergraduate degree and a Master's degree in Business Administration from American University, a Master's degree from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government and a Doctorate in Economics from Oxford University.

J. Robert Prichard Mr. J. Robert S. (Rob) Prichard serves as Independent Director of Company. Mr. Prichard is Chairman of the Board of Bank of Montreal, a Canadian financial institution, a position he has held since March 2012. Since September 2010, Mr. Prichard has served as non-executive Chairman of Torys LLP, a Canadian law firm. He also serves as Chairman of Metrolinx, the regional transportation agency and operator for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area. Mr. Prichard was formerly President and Chief Executive Officer of Metrolinx, President and Chief Executive Officer of Torstar Corporation, and President of the University of Toronto. Mr. Prichard is a trustee of The Hospital for Sick Children. Mr. Prichard is also a director of George Weston Limited and Onex Corporation. Mr. Prichard holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Chicago and law degrees from the University of Toronto and Yale University. He is an Officer of the Order of Canada, a Member of the Order of Ontario, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and a Fellow of Canada's Institute of Corporate Directors.

Steven Shapiro Mr. Steven J. Shapiro serves as an Independent Director of Barrick Gold Corporation. Mr. Shapiro is a Corporate Director with more than 35 years of experience in the energy and mining business. He spent nine years in the coal and minerals business at ARCO, a producer of copper, molybdenum, uranium and coal, with by-products including gold and silver. Mr. Shapiro was President of ARCO Coal Australia, overseeing four operating mines with 1,100 employees. He was also Manager of Acquisitions for the Anaconda Company (a subsidiary of ARCO at the time) and the Vice President, Finance for ARCO's coal and minerals division. Mr. Shapiro was formerly Executive Vice President, Finance and Corporate Development and a director of Burlington Resources, Inc., an oil and gas exploration and production company. He was also formerly Senior Vice President and a director of Vastar Resources, an oil and gas exploration and production company. Mr. Shapiro holds an undergraduate degree from Union College and a Master's degree in Business Administration from Harvard University.