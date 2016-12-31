Name Description

Kelvin Dushnisky Mr. Kelvin P. M. Dushnisky, J.D., is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Acacia Mining PLC. He was appointed Chairman of the Board in February 2013, having served as a Director since July 2012. Mr Dushnisky has more than 25 years of international mining industry experience. He was appointed President of Barrick Gold Corporation in August 2015 with overall responsibility for execution of Barrick’s strategic priorities, and was appointed to the Board of Directors of Barrick in February 2016. Mr Dushnisky represents Barrick at the World Gold Council (Chair, Investment Committee), and the International Council on Mining and Metals (‘ICMM’). He is a director of the Canadian Council for the Americas, and The Business Council of Canada. He is a member of the International Advisory Board of the Shanghai Gold Exchange and the Accenture Global Mining Executive Council. Mr Dushnisky holds an Honors Bachelor of Science (Hon.) degree from the University of Manitoba, in addition to a Master of Science degree and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of British Columbia. He is a member of the Law Society of British Columbia and the Canadian Bar Association.

Brad Gordon Mr. Bradley Austin Gordon is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Acacia Mining PLC. He was appointed as Acacia’s Chief Executive Officer in August 2013. He was previously the CEO of Intrepid Mines, a Canadian and Australian listed precious metals exploration and development company with primary operations in Indonesia. Prior to his time at Intrepid, Mr Gordon was the CEO of Emperor Mines, the Australasian subsidiary of DRDGold before it merged with Intrepid. Before that, he held a series of progressively senior positions with Placer Dome. Mr Gordon has a proven ability to deliver the maximum potential from the operations he has managed, from reducing costs and increasing production to achieving operational efficiencies and extending mine lives. Mr Gordon holds a Mining Engineering degree from the Western Australia School of Mines and an Executive MBA from INSEAD, France.

Andrew Wray Mr. Andrew M. Wray is Chief Financial Officer of Acacia Mining PLC. He was appointed as CFO in September 2013, having spent three years as Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations at Acacia. Previously he was employed by JP Morgan Cazenove where he was a Director in the Corporate Finance team. Andrew has over 15 years of experience in advising a range of mining and other companies in their capital-raising activities and in other strategic objectives. Prior to joining JP Morgan, Andrew worked for the Kuwait Investment Office in London, dealing with their portfolio of investments in Spain. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree in Modern Languages from University College London.

Mark Morcombe Mr. Mark Morcombe is Chief Operating Officer of the Company., since May 2016. He is a professional Mining Engineer with more than 20 years of industry experience, primarily in the underground mining environment. He started his mining career in Australia where he worked in various project and operational roles in Australia and Africa before being appointed as General Manager of Agnew Gold Mine in Western Australia. In 2009, he relocated to South Africa in the role of Vice President and Head of Operations for Gold Fields at the South Deep Gold Mine and from 2010 onwards held various senior positions for AngloGold Ashanti’s Continental Africa Region, supporting mines in Mali, Namibia, Tanzania, DRC, Guinea and Ghana. Mark brings with him a wealth of experience in underground mining, projects and turnaround management, business development and JV management and has extensive experience across the African mining industry. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining Engineering) and a Masters of Engineering Sciences (Mining Geomechanics) from Curtin University in Australia.

Deodatus Mwanyika Mr. Deodatus Mwanyika is Vice President - Corporate Affairs of Acacia Mining PLC. He joined Acacia in March 2010, having been previously employed by Barrick which he joined in 1999 and where he occupied various managerial positions over 12 years, culminating in his appointment in 2008 as Executive General Manager, Tanzania. Deo holds a Bachelor of Law degree with Honours from the University of Dar es Salaam and a Masters in Law from the University of Cambridge. Deo is a member of the Tanganyika Law Society and the East African Law Society.

Peter Geleta Mr. Peter Geleta is Head of People of Acacia Mining PLC. He joined Acacia in May 2012 and has extensive experience on the African continent, having worked across a number of African countries in various operational and corporate roles. Prior to joining Acacia he held a number of roles at Barrick, including Organisational Effectiveness Director for Barrick Africa, Human Resources Director for the Australia Pacific Region and General Manager for Barrick’s Cowal Gold Mine in New South Wales. Before joining Barrick, Peter worked for AngloGold Ashanti for 25 years, where he held a number of roles including Head of Human Resources and Sustainability for AngloGold Ashanti’s Africa Operations and General Manager of the Navachab Mine in Namibia. Peter holds an Executive MBA qualification from the University of Cape Town.

Peter Spora Mr. Peter Spora is Head of Discovery of Acacia Mining PLC. He joined Acacia in March 2010 having previously been employed by Barrick, where he served as Principal Geologist, Africa, from 2006 to 2008 and Exploration Manager, Africa, from 2008 to 2010. Peter has over 19 years of experience as a geologist in Australia and Africa. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Geology degree from the University of Technology, Sydney, Australia. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (‘AusIMM’), a member of the Tanzanian Chamber of Minerals and Energy, and is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists.

Charlie Ritchie Mr. Charlie Ritchie is Company Secretary, Head of Legal & Compliance of the Company. He joined Acacia as Head of Legal & Compliance in January 2017. Charlie comes to Acacia after more than 20 years in corporate and private legal practice across Australia, the UK and the USA. His legal career includes 13 years at the Rio Tinto Group, including considerable experience in the African mining sector. Until the end of 2016, he served as Rio Tinto’s General Counsel Diamonds & Minerals and the United States, based initially in London and then Salt Lake City. Prior to this, he was Legal Counsel and Company Secretary for the ASX-listed Energy Resources of Australia Limited (Rio Tinto: 68%) between 2007 and 2010, and he first joined Rio Tinto in 2004 to manage significant disputes and litigation in the Australia-Pacific region. Before joining Rio Tinto, Charlie worked at private law firms in London and Melbourne, specialising in international commercial litigation and dispute resolution. Professionally qualified in both the United Kingdom and Australia, Charlie holds Bachelor of Laws (Hons.) and Bachelor of Arts degrees from the University of Melbourne.

Stephen Galbraith Mr. Stephen Galbraith is Non-Executive Director of Acacia Mining PLC., Since January 19, 2010. He has been employed by Barrick since August 2000 in treasury and finance functions, and is currently Managing Director of Barrick International (Barbados) Corporation. Mr Galbraith previously held the role of Audit Manager for PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr Galbraith holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accountancy from Strathclyde University, is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and is a Chartered Financial Analyst Charterholder.

Rachel English Ms. Rachel English is Independent Non-Executive Director of Acacia Mining PLC., Since October 23, 2013. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants. Ms English has held senior positions in BG Group and Royal Dutch Shell, with responsibilities spanning finance, corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and business development. She began her career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers and subsequently worked for the World Bank Group and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (‘EBRD’), where she was involved in policy development and lending operations. Currently, Ms English is a Non-Executive Director of Kuwait Energy plc, Adam Smith International and Helios Social Enterprise, which she founded to develop renewable energy access projects in rural sub-Saharan Africa. Ms English holds an MA in Politics, Philosophy & Economics from Oxford University.

Andre Falzon Mr. Andre R. Falzon is Independent Non-Executive Director of Acacia Mining PLC., Since February 15, 2010. He is a senior financial executive with over 25 years of financial and management experience within the mining industry, including a period as Vice President and Controller at Barrick between 1994 and 2006. He is a Director of Detour Gold Corporation and was previously a director and Audit Committee chair of a number of publicly listed gold mining companies. Mr Falzon holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto, Canada and is a CPA, CA, CGA (Canada).

Michael Kenyon Mr. Michael Kenyon is Independent Non-Executive Director of Acacia Mining PLC., since February 15, 2010. He has more than 40 years of experience in the mining and mineral exploration industry and is a geologist by training. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Detour Gold Corporation. He has previously been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Troon Ventures Ltd, President and Chief Executive Officer at both Canico Resource Corp and Sutton Resources Ltd, and a Director of Cumberland Resources Ltd until their respective acquisition by third parties. Mr Kenyon holds an MSc degree in Economic Geology from the University of Alberta in Canada. He was also the recipient of the 2005 Developer of the Year award from the Prospector and Developers Association of Canada in recognition of his mining development accomplishments.

Steve Lucas Mr. Steve Lucas is Independent Non-Executive Director of Acacia Mining PLC., Since October 23, 2013. He is a Chartered Accountant with long and wide-ranging financial experience as an executive and non-executive director in the energy and extractive industries. He was finance director at National Grid plc from 2002 to 2010 and previously worked for 11 years at Shell and for six years at BG Group, latterly as group treasurer. He is currently Non-Executive Chairman of Ferrexpo plc and a Non-Executive Director of Tullow Oil plc. Mr Lucas holds a BA in Geology from Oxford University.