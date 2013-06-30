Name Description

Glen Ibbott Mr. Glen Ibbott is Chief Financial Officer of the company. He is a seasoned senior health care executive with over 20 years of experience providing financial leadership to various public entities, including management of Canadian and international capital market strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and tax and finance, predominantly within the life sciences sector. An innovative, decisive and insightful professional, he has excelled in delivering revenue and profitability growth, both domestically and internationally, strategy execution and shareholder value creation, including key contributions to numerous corporate transactions. Most recently, Mr. Ibbott was CFO at QLT Inc, a Nasdaq Stock Market- and Toronto Stock Exchange-listed biopharmaceutical company, and played a key role in QLT's $500-million merger with Aegerion Pharmaceuticals to form Novelion Therapeutics. Prior to his time at QLT, Mr. Ibbott held various senior finance positions, including with globally operating companies such as Nordion, International Forest Products, Angiotech Pharmaceuticals, Aspreva Pharmaceuticals and Inex Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in his career, he worked within the technology practice of KPMG. Mr. Ibbott completed MBAs at Cornell University and at Queen's University, is a Canadian chartered professional accountant (CPA, CA), as well as a U.S. CPA, and holds a bachelor of business administration from Simon Fraser University.

Allan Cleiren Mr. Allan Cleiren is Chief Operational Officer of the company. He has nearly three decades of leadership experience in finance and operations management with both privately and publicly held companies in the life sciences, insurance, rail, construction, oil and gas service, and other sectors. Through various senior positions, he has held responsibility for all aspects of operations, including manufacturing, logistics, human resources, IT, and marketing. As a senior financial executive, Mr. Cleiren also has considerable experience in M&A and restructuring. Throughout his career, Mr. Cleiren's focus has been on achieving operational excellence and efficiency, contributing to significant revenue and profitability growth. Most recently, Mr. Cleiren was COO with Jardine Lloyd Thompson Canada Inc. (JLT), one of the world's leading providers of insurance, reinsurance and employee benefits related advice, brokerage and associated services. Prior to joining JLT, he served as Executive Vice President and formerly CFO for Universal Rail Systems Inc, and as Senior Vice President of Operations and CFO for Afexa Life Sciences. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Universal Rail Services Inc., Metalogic Inspection Services Inc., and is Chair of the Board for the Alberta Automobile Insurance Rate Board. Mr. Cleiren is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA), holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta, and has a Diploma in Management Sciences from the Grant MacEwan College in Alberta. Mr. Cleiren also holds a ICD.D designation through the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Cam Battley Mr. Cam Battley serves as Executive Vice President of the Company. In this new role, Mr. Battley, who previously held the position of senior vice-president, communications and medical affairs, will take on responsibilities for Aurora's organizational effectiveness and corporate development, in addition to his current responsibilities related to business development, communications, investor relations, and medical, patient and other stakeholder initiatives. Mr. Battley, who has more than 15 years of international experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, currently serves on the board of directors of Cannabis Canada, the trade association for licensed producers of medical cannabis, where he chairs the advocacy committee. Before joining Aurora in March, 2016, he was vice-president, communications and corporate development, for another leading licensed producer.

Neil Belot Mr. Neil Belot serves as Chief Global Business Development Officer of the Company. He was Chief Brand Officer of the Company. Mr. Belot has held the position of Chief Brand Officer at Aurora since 2015, pre-sales license, with operational oversight of brand, sales, marketing, client care, and digital technology. In his new role, he will focus on developing business opportunities that drive the Company's international growth. Mr. Belot has been deeply involved with Canada's medical cannabis industry and community for more than seven years under three different federal sets of regulations known as the MMAR, MMPR and the ACMPR. Prior to joining Aurora, Mr. Belot was the Executive Director of the trade association for commercial licensed producers known as the Canadian Medical Cannabis Industry Association. He earned an international finance-focused MBA while studying at Dalhousie University and Copenhagen Business School. Before joining the industry association he managed one of Canada's largest programs for the legislated bulk trading, pricing, hedging, transporting, and supply of energy to a portfolio of over 40 municipal corporate clients with over 15,000 points of distribution.

Andrea Paine Mrs. Andrea Paine is Director - Quebec affairs of the company. She has over 20 years of experience working for cabinet ministers in both the Quebec provincial and federal governments, including the Federal Minister of Health, whom she supported as director of parliamentary affairs. In this position, she was responsible for developing new legislation, steering this through the House of Commons, as well as negotiating with opposition parties and other stakeholder groups.

Barry Waisglass Dr. Barry Waisglass serves as Medical Director of the Company. Dr. Waisglass, a general practitioner, is one of Canada's most experienced physicians in the clinical use of medical cannabis and cannabinoids. As Aurora's Medical Director, his responsibilities include advising the Company with respect to emerging issues and opportunities with respect to medical cannabis, representing Aurora at Canadian and global medical and cannabis conferences, liaising with medical associations and colleges, participating in the development of new products and new delivery mechanisms, as well as supporting the Company's international market development initiatives. Prior to his move to Aurora, Dr. Waisglass served as Medical Director for Canadian Cannabis Clinics and CanvasRx, the country's largest network of cannabis medical clinics and cannabis counseling centres. In this role, he provided training to other physicians, and treated patients affected by a wide range of health conditions, including chronic pain, fibromyalgia, mood disorders, spasticity caused by multiple sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced nausea, appetite disorders and epilepsy. Dr. Waisglass, who received his degree in medicine from the University of Ottawa, has undergone additional professional training in psychotherapy and psychiatric medicine. He is currently a member of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, the Canadian Medical Association, and the Ontario Medical Association.

Joseph Del Moral Mr. Joseph Del Moral serves as Director of the Company. He is an innovator in new and emerging industries, Mr. del Moral is co-founder and chief executive officer of Canadian Cannabis Clinics (CCC). Mr. del Moral is also a co-founder of CanvasRx Inc., Canada's leading cannabis outreach and counselling service provider, where he served as CEO until its acquisition by Aurora. Prior to his pioneering work in the cannabis industry, Mr. del Moral held several senior positions in the energy industry, including as founder of Newten Home Comfort, before its acquisition by Just Energy in 2010. He holds a BComm in finance from McGill University.

Jason Dyck Dr. Jason Dyck, Ph.D., has been appointed as Director of Aurora Cannabis Inc., with effect from 10 March 2015. Dr. Dyck is a distinguished research scientist in the department of pediatrics at the University of Alberta, who specializes in the molecular biology of heart disease and metabolism. Dr. Dyck has over 160 peer-reviewed research publications, and has a wealth of experience in establishing and directing large research programs. Dr. Dyck currently directs the University of Alberta's cardiovascular research centre, and co-directs the pan-Alberta program known as Alberta HEART. Dr. Dyck's program and collaborative research is interdisciplinary, translational and influential. This provides the strongest foundation for credible and useful research to reach key stakeholders, and improve health care and health outcomes. At the national/international level, Dr. Dyck is chair of the Heart and Stroke Foundation's scientific review committee, and chair of the Canadian Diabetes Association's scientific review committee. He sits on the editorial boards of four major international journals, reviews manuscripts for over 10 top-tier journals, and reviews grants for the National Institute for Health, the Welcome Trust, the National Health and Medical Research Council of Australia, and the Dutch Diabetes Research Foundation. His world-leading research on resveratrol led to his appointment on the international working group for recommendations for use of resveratrol. Dr. Dyck is also a board member of the premier international cardiovascular metabolism society, the Society for Heart and Vascular Metabolism.

Adam Szweras Mr. Adam Szweras is Director of the Company. Mr. Szweras has practiced corporate and securities law since 1996. In January 2006, he founded Foundation Markets Inc., a brokerage firm licensed as an Exempt Market Dealer, and FMI Capital Advisory Inc., a merchant bank, where he continues as Chairman. In February 2006, Mr. Szweras joined Fogler, Rubinoff LLP as a partner where he continues to practice corporate and securities law. Mr. Szweras has a LLB from the Osgoode Hall Law School at York University.

Barry Fishman Mr. Barry Fishman is a Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Fishman, who will sit as an independent director, has a robust record of accomplishment as CEO of three major pharmaceutical companies, is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), and has more than 30 years of experience in executive management, marketing and finance. Mr. Fishman is the CEO of international specialty pharmaceutical company Merus Labs (TSX: MSL) (NASDAQ: MSLI), where he has led the company to more than tripling sales and EBITDA over the last two fiscal years. Previously, he has served as CEO of both Teva Canada and Taro Canada, and is a past Chair of the Canadian Generic Manufacturers Association. He began his pharmaceutical career at Eli Lilly, where he advanced through several cross-functional leadership roles, including Vice President of Marketing. Mr. Fishman also has critical insights into the development of the cannabis sector, having previously served on the Board of Directors of Canopy Growth Corporation and Bedrocan Cannabis Corp.