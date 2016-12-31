Name Description

Sebastien Bazin Mr. Sebastien Bazin has been Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of ACCOR S.A. since August 27, 2013. He also acts as Chairman of the Company's Commitments Committee. He additionally holds the post of Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fondation Gustave Roussy. He was previously Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company as from April 23, 2013, after having served as Director of the Company from January 9, 2006. He became Member of the Supervisory Board of Accor SA on May 3, 2005, the function he held until January 9, 2006. Until his nomination to Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Colony Capital Europe. Prior to joining Colony Capital SAS in 1997, he served as Vice President of the mergers and acquisitions group of PaineWebber in London and New York, Director of Hottinguer Rivaud Finances, and Group Director and General Manager of Immobiliere Hoteliere. During his professional career, he was also appointed to several other mandates, including Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Societe d'Exploitation Sports & Evenements and Holding Sports & Evenements, Member of the Supervisory Board of ANF (Les Ateliers du Nord de la France), President of Colfilm SAS and Bazeo Europe SAS; Chief Executive Officer of Toulouse Canceropole SAS and ColSpa SAS, and Director of Edenred and Carrefour, among others. He holds a Masters degree in Management from La Sorbonne University.

Sven Boinet Mr. Sven Boinet serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Group Procurement, Audit, Legal and Security & Safety of ACCOR S.A. He was Deputy Chief Executive Officer & CEO HotelServices, Latin America, Member of the Executive Committee of ACCOR S.A. from December 2, 2013. A graduate of Ecole Centrale de Paris and Stanford University (M.Sc. in Regional Planning), he started his career in the oil industry at Schlumberger and Coflexip before becoming a consultant for SRI International and then working with Accor.

Laurent Picheral Mr. Laurent Francois Picheral serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer HotelInvest of ACCOR S.A. since January 1, 2017. He was Chief Executive Officer of HotelServices, Central and Eastern Europe, Member of the Executive Committee of ACCOR S.A. from July 2014. He started his career in 1989 as an auditor with KPMG before moving to Salustro Reydel in 1995 as Senior Operating Director in charge of Development. He joined AccorHotels’ Financial Department in 1997 where he held various positions in Internal Audit, including Director of Internal Group Audit from 2000. In 2003, he was appointed Finance Director of AccorHotels Deutschland GmbH and in 2006 he became Managing Director in charge of Finance, Tax, Legal Affairs and IT for Germany. He has been CEO of Poland since 2010. He is a graduate of EDHEC Business School.

Jean-Jacques Morin Mr. Jean-Jacques Morin is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of ACCOR S.A. He began his career at Deloitte, where he spent 5 years in Audit and Consulting in Paris and Montreal. Then he spent 13 years in the international high-tech sector, first with Motorola, and then with ON Semiconductor, where he worked on the NASDAQ stock market listing. He went on to work as CFO for Communicant AG, a German start-up. He joined Alstom in 2005 and notably held the positions of CFO for the “Transport” sector in Paris and the “Power Service” sector in Zurich,

Jean-Jacques Dessors Mr. Jean-Jacques Dessors serves as Chief Executive Officer HotelServices, Europe (excl. France and Switzerland) of ACCOR S.A. since 2017. he was Chief Executive Officer of HotelServices, Mediterranean, Africa and the Middle East, Member of the Executive Committee of ACCOR S.A. since November 2013. He worked in France and in international positions before joining Compagnie Generale d’Hotellerie et des Services, a subsidiary of Vivendi Group, in 1992 as Director of Operations Westin Demeure Hotels and Libertel. Jean-Jacques Dessors joined AccorHotels in 1999 as Director of Business & Leisure Operations, Paris Ile de France. In 2002, he later joined the United Kingdom and Ireland teams as Managing Director Economy Hotels and went on to become Chief Operating Officer United Kingdom & Ireland in 2005. In 2012, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer Africa, Middle East, Indian Ocean and Caribbean Islands. He is a graduate of the Universite de Toulouse.

Michael Issenberg Mr. Michael Issenberg serves as Chief Executive Officer of HotelServices, Asia-Pacific, Member of the Executive Committee at ACCOR S.A. since 2015. He graduated from Cornell University with a B.Sc. degree in Hotel Administration, and has worked for Westin Hotels & Resorts, Laventhol and Horwath & Horwath Services Pty Limited in San Francisco and Sydney then for Merlin Properties. After five years of experience as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of the Hotels division for Mirvac Pty Limited, Mr. Issenberg joined Accor Asia Pacific in 1994 as Regional General Manager before being promoted as Chief Executive Officer of Accor's hotels and tourism operations in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific in 1995. In 1998, he was appointed as Managing Director for the Pacific region, which later included Japan. He was involved in the development and establishment of Accor Premiere Vacation Club, a point based timeshare business, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. He was then appointed as Chief Executive Officer for the entire Asia Pacific region in 2003. In 2008, he was appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Accor Asia Pacific, Accor Hospitality.

Amir Nahai Mr. Amir Nahai is Chief Executive Officer Group Food & Beverage, Member of the Executive Committee of ACCOR S.A. since September 2015. Amir Nahai was previously a partner at Bain and Company’s New York office. He has more than 15 years of experience with the strategy and management consulting firm in the hospitality, gaming, media/entertainment and technology sectors. Throughout his career, he has supported clients across the globe and has worked out of multiple offices in the US (Boston, New York, Los Angeles), Asia (Singapore, Thailand, India, China) and Europe (Paris, London). He holds a BA in Government from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

Sophie Stabile Ms. Sophie Stabile serves as Chief Executive Officer HotelServices, France & Switzerland of ACCOR S.A. since 2017. She is Chief Executive Officer HotelServices France, Member of the Executive Committee of ACCOR S.A. since October 2015. She was Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee since August 2010. She was appointed as Global Chief Financial Officer in May 2010. She is also in charge of the Company's information systems. Ms. Stabile is a graduate of Ecole Superieure de Gestion et Finances, part of ESG Paris. She began her career with Deloitte, before joining Accor SA in 1999 to head the Company's Consolidation and Information System Department. In 2006, she was appointed as Group Controller-General, a post in which she supervised the consolidation process, international Finance Departments and the Financial Control, Internal Audit, Group Holding Company and Financial Back-office Departments. Since May 2010, she has also in been charge of the Investor Relations, Cash Management and Tax Affairs Departments.

Francois Pinon Mr. Francois Pinon is Group General Counsel, Secretary of ACCOR S.A.

John Ozinga Mr. John Hiljo Ozinga is Chief Operating Officer of HotelInvest, Member of the Executive Committee of ACCOR S.A. since June 2014. John Ozinga has over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry in France and internationally. He started his career in 1991 with Accor Hotels as Development Director for the United Kingdom, Ireland and Benelux. In 2001, he joined Dolce hotel group as Vice President of Development in Europe. He went on to become Executive Vice President in charge of international real estate activities for Groupe Casino in 2004. In 2008, he joined Carrefour as Director of Carrefour Property France. Since 2012, he has been CEO of the French platform and Head of Separate Accounts Continental Europe of CBRE Global Investors, a world leader in real estate investment management.

Arantxa Balson Ms. Arantxa Balson is Chief Talent & Culture Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of ACCOR S.A. since May 4, 2015. Arantxa Balson started her career in 1994 at France Telecom where she was in charge of international training. In 1998, she joined Lucent Technologies (now Alcatel-Lucent) where she held various positions including HR Director for Corporate Business (BCS) in Western Europe, then in Spain and Portugal, and HR Director for Lucent Worldwide Services EMEA, a position she combined with another role as HR support for the transformation of the Supply Chain and Corporate Centers in the region. In 2004, she joined Endesa, the leading electricity utility in Spain and Latin America, as Director of Development and HR Innovation. Ever since 2010, she has been Director of Human Resources at Adeo, Europe’s leading DIY and home improvement retailer. In this capacity, she notably accompanied the digital transformation and equipped the group’s companies with learning and open innovation platforms.

Steven Daines Mr. Steven D. Daines serves as CEO New Businesses and CEO HotelServices, Africa and the Middle East of ACCOR S.A. since 2017. He was Chief Executive Officer of HotelServices, United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, Switzerland, Russia and CIS, Member of the Executive Committee of ACCOR S.A. from July 2014. He started his career with AccorHotels by joining Compagnie des Wagons-lits where he held various operational positions in France and internationally between 1994 and 2005 before being appointed Managing Director for the economy brands in Latin America. He has been Managing Director ibis Budget and hotelF1 France since 2012. Steven Daines is a graduate of the University of Geneva and holds an MBA in Hospitality Administration/Management from ESSEC Business School.

Nawaf Al-Thani Sheikh Nawaf B.J.B.J. Al-Thani serves as Director of ACCOR S.A. since March 21, 2017. He started his career in Qatar Airways before joining Katara Hospitality as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He is Chairman of the investment company Al Hosn S.A.O.C based in the Sultanate of Oman and Deputy President of the Sheikh Jassim Bin Jabor Charitable Foundation whose object Is the setting up and supervision of charitable and development.

Vivek Badrinath Mr. Vivek Badrinath serves as Director of ACCOR S.A. since October 10, 2016. He was Deputy Chief Executive Officer Marketing, Digital Solutions, Distribution and Information Systems, Member of the Executive Committee of ACCOR S.A. with effect from March 1, 2014. He previously served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Innovation, Marketing and Technologies of Orange. He graduated from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications and also obtained a degree in Engineering from Ecole Polytechnique.

Iliane Dumas Ms. Iliane Dumas is Director - Representing Employees at ACCOR S.A. since May 2, 2014. She joined the Company in 1991 where she was initially part of the sales team in the Distribution Department. She has held several employee representative positions, notably Representative of the Central Works Council on Accor's Board of Directors.

Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo Mr. Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo serves as Director of ACCOR S.A. since July 12, 2016. He founded and managed Idealys SarL, a Industrial simulation before joining Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) in 2007. Appointed Director of Mergers & Acquisitions of QIA. He made a large number of acquisitions between 2007 and 2013, for a total amount of more than 25 billion of US dollars. In January 2014, he was appointed Director of Public Investment Management Department within the Ministry of Finance of Qatar and then, in March 2015, Director of Public Budget Department. Since December 2016, he has been been appointed Under-Secretary of State for Financial Affairs within the same Ministry.

Patrick Sayer Mr. Patrick Sayer is Director of ACCOR S.A. since August 27, 2008. He is also Member of the Company's Compensation, Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee and the Commitments Committee. Mr. Sayer is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines de Paris. He served as Senior Partner of Lazard Freres et Cie in Paris and Managing Director of Lazard Freres & Co in New York. Between 1989 and 1993, he participated in the formation and early ventures of the Fonds Partenaires Private Equity Fund. He then helped redefine the investment strategy of Gaz et Eaux which subsequently became Eurazeo, and has been Chairman of Eurazeo's Management Board since May 2002. He currently also holds other mandates, including Chief Executive Officer of Legendre Holding 19, Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ANF Immobilier and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Holdelis, among others.

Sarmad Zok Mr. Sarmad Nabil Zok serves as Director of ACCOR S.A. since July 12, 2016. Sarmad Zok began his career in hotel development before Create and develop the hotel investment activity within the Kingdom Establishment in Saudi Arabia. He has practiced within the Kingdom Group, including those of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Kingdom Hotel Investment since 2001 and Executive Board Director of Kingdom Holding Company Since 2010. In this capacity, he manages the investment strategy Hoteliers of the Kingdom group and participates in the global strategy Investments and the management of this group. He holds Bachelor of Science in hotel management from University of Surrey and Master of Arts in Property Valuation and Law of the City University

Jean-Paul Bailly Mr. Jean-Paul Bailly is Independent Director of ACCOR S.A. since May 13, 2009 and is also Member of the Company's Audit and Risks Committee and the Compensation, Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee. He is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of La Poste. He has devoted his whole career to the public services through his participation in the management and running of two public companies, first the RATP (Paris Transport Authority) then La Poste (the French Post Office). Between 1970 and 1977, Mr. Bailly held several positions of responsibility within the RATP (Regie Autonome des Transports Parisiens). In 1978, he took over the running of French Technical Cooperation in Mexico. In 1982, he moved back to the RATP, where notably he held the posts of Departmental Manager of bus rolling stock, Manager of the Metro and RER (Paris suburban rail system) and Personnel Manager. In 1990, he was appointed Deputy Managing Director of the RATP then Chairman and Managing Director in 1994. Between 1997 and 2001, he also took on the Chairmanship of the UITP (International Public Transport Union). Since 2006, Mr. Bailly has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of La Banque Postale. He currently also holds several other mandates, including Director of Sopassure, Director of CNP Assurance and Director of Edenred, among others. A graduate of Ecole Polytechnique (M.Sc. in Management) in 1967 and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1970, he is also Member of Conseil Economique, Social et Environnemental (Economic, Social and Environmental advisory committee) since 1995. Mr. Bailly is an Officer of the Legion of Honor and the French Order of Merit.

Mercedes Erra Mrs. Mercedes Erra has been Independent Director of ACCOR S.A. since February 22, 2011. She is also Member of the Company's Commitments Committee. She is Executive President of Havas Worldwide. A graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales and of Universite Paris-Sorbonne (Paris IV), Ms. Erra started her career in the Saatchi & Saatchi group. She successively held the roles of Head of Advertisement, Customers Director, Deputy Managing Director and Managing Director. In 1995, she founded BTEC Euro RSCG, an advertisement agency which she currently chairs. In January 2010, she was appointed as Chairwoman of the Board of Cite nationale de l'histoire de l'immigration. She currently also works as Director of Societe de la Tour Eiffel, Director of Havas and Director of Havas Worldwide Paris.

Sophie Gasperment Ms. Sophie Gasperment has been Independent Director of ACCOR S.A. as of June 29, 2010. She is also Member of the Company's Commitments Committee and the Compensation, Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee. She is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of The Body Shop International. A graduate of ESSEC Business School, Ms. Gasperment started her career in the marketing field at l'Oreal, where she held operational and brand development roles before being appointed as Managing Director and then Chief Executive Officer for the UK. She became an Advisor to Foreign Trade in 2005 and is also Business Advisory Council of Said Business School at the Oxford University.

Qionger Jiang Mr. Qionger Jiang serves as Independent Director of ACCOR S.A. since July 12, 2016. He founded Several companies, particularly in the field of design, before To create the Chinese subsidiary of ArtCurial. In 2008, it joined forces with Hermes to create Shang Xia, China's leading luxury brand, of which he is Managing Director and Artistic Director. In 2013, he was appointed Knight of Arts and Letters by the President Of the French Republic and, in 2016, Chevalier de l'Ordre National of Merit by the President of the French Republic. He graduated from the Design School of Tongji University.

Iris Knobloch Ms. Iris Knobloch is Independent Director of ACCOR S.A. since April 25, 2013. She has a J.D. degree from Ludwig Maximilians University of Munich and an LL.M. degree from New York University. She has spent more than eighteen years with Warner Bros. and the Time Warner Group, holding various different positions, and is currently President of Warner Bros. Entertainment France. Before beginning her career with Warner Bros., Ms. Knobloch was an attorney with Norr, Stiefenhofer & Lutz and O’Melveny & Myers in Munich, New York and Los Angeles.

Bertrand Meheut Mr. Bertrand Meheut is Independent Director of ACCOR S.A. since May 13, 2009 and is also Chairman of the Company's Compensation, Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee. He is Chairman of the Management Board of the Canal+ Group, which he joined in September 2002. He held various senior positions in the life sciences industry. A graduate of Ecole des Mines de Paris, he spent most of his career at Rhone-Poulenc, which he joined in 1984 as Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Europe, in charge of corporate services for the Agro division. He successively was Chief Executive Officer of the company's German affiliate, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Rhone-Poulenc Agro before becoming Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Europe. When Rhone-Poulenc merged with Germany's Hoechst to form Aventis in 1999, Mr. Meheut was appointed Chief Operating Officer of Aventis CropScience, an Aventis and Schering subsidiary involved in agrichemicals and biotechnologies. His last position there before joining Canal+ Group was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He currently also holds other mandates, including Chairman of the Management Board of Canal + France, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of StudioCanal and Chairman of Canal + Regie, among others.

Nicolas Sarkozy Mr. Nicolas Sarkozy serves as Independent Director of ACCOR S.A. since February 21, 2017. Nicolas Sarkozy was the 6th President of the Fifth French Republic (2007-2012). Mayor of Neuilly (1983-2002), deputy of Hautsde-Seine (1988-2002), President of the General Council of the Hauts- Seine (2004-2007), Minister of the Budget (1993-1995) and The Communication (1994-1995), Spokesman for the Government (1993-1995), Minister of the Interior, Internal Security And Local Liberties (2002-2004), Minister of State, Minister Of the Economy, Finance and Industry (2004), Minister Of State, Minister of the Interior and Regional Planning (2005-2007). He was also elected President of the UMP (2004- 2007) and then Republicans (2014-2016). He is the author of several Books including Free, Testimony, France for Life and All for France.

Isabelle Simon Ms. Isabelle Simon serves as Independent Director of ACCOR S.A. since July 12, 2016. She began her career in 1995 in within the Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton law firm, Paris and New York, before joining the merchant banking division Of Goldman Sachs in 2003 as Executive Director. In 2009, she joined the Publicis Group as Senior Vice President President in charge of the M & A and legal departments, Strategy for external development and monitoring of shareholdings minority. In 2011, she became Deputy Chief Executive The Société des Bains de Mer of Monaco, in particular In charge of the real estate, marketing and sales departments, Artistic, communication and legal matters, as well as Internal and external development. Since 2015, it has Secretary General, member of the Executive Committee, Thales Group. She graduated from Sciences-Po and Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC) 1993, Harvard Law School (LL.M.) 1997.