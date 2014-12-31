Name Description

Bruno Keller Mr. Bruno Keller serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ANF Immobilier SA, effective May 7, 2015. He has also been the Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board of Eurazeo since May 2002. He joined Eurazeo in 1990 as the Chief Financial Officer and then was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer in June 1998. He previously served as an auditor at PriceWaterhouse between 1976 and 1982. He then moved to Elf Aquitaine as responsible for finance between 1982 and 1989, and to Banque Indosuez, where he worked as Asset Manager between 1989 and 1990. He also holds other mandates, including Director of Europcar Groupe, Chairman and CEO of Societe Francaise Generale Immobiliere (SFGI), Member of the Supervisory Board of Eurazeo PME and Foncia Groupe and Member of the Supervisory Committee of Foncia Holding. Mr. Keller has a degree from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Rouen.

Renaud Haberkorn Mr. Renaud Haberkorn is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of ANF Immobilier SA. Previously Chief Operating Officer of Societe de la Tour Eiffel from 2012 to 2014, Mr. Haberkorn began his professional career in 1996 at Goldman Sachs. He then joined Soros Real Estate Partners as a Partner until 2005 and Grove International Partners as a Senior Partner in charge of Europe until 2011. Mr. Haberkorn is an engineer with a degree from the ESTP and a master of finance from the ESSEC.

Xavier de Lacoste Lareymondie Mr. Xavier de Lacoste Lareymondie serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board of ANF Immobilier SA. He worked for 12 years with AGF as the head of real estate assets valuation, appraisals and investments. He also spent approximately 10 years serving in the fi nancial and operational management of real estate developers. He also serves as the Manager of ANF Immobilier Republique and SNC Les Bassins a Flots, and Director of Fonciere Habitat et Humanisme and Habitat et Humanisme Developpement.

Ghislaine Seguin Ms. Ghislaine Seguin serves as a Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board of ANF Immobilier SA and joined the Company in 2008 as Real Estate Director. She began her career in 1989 in real estate development, and she then spent 13 years at AGF Immobilier as head of Investments, then head of Arbitration and Investments. In 2006, she joined ING Real Estate as Deputy Director of Development. Ms. Seguin is also a Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (MRICS).

Patrick Sayer Mr. Patrick Sayer has served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ANF Immobilier SA since February 16, 2012 and also served in the same capacity between May 4, 2005 until May 17, 2011. He then became Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company and served in that capacity until February 16, 2012. He is also Chairman of the Company's Assets Commitee. He has been the Chairman of the Management Board of Eurazeo since May 2002. He graduated from Centre de Formation des Analystes Financiers, part of Societe Francaises des Analystes Financiers, Ecole Polytechnique (1980) and Ecole des Mines (1982). He worked as Associated Manager of Lazard Freres et Cie and as Managing Director of Lazard Freres & Co. in New York. He participated in the creation of Fonds Partenaires between 1989 and 1993. He then moved to Gaz et Eaux, which became Eurazeo. In addition to his duties within Eurazeo, he holds various other mandates, including Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rexel, Member of the Advisory Board of APCOA Parking Holdings GmbH, Director of Accor, Apcoa, Europcar Groupe, and Grand Theatre de Provence, Member of the Board of Gruppo Banca Leonardo, Tech Data Corporation and Moncler. In addition to that, he is the former Chairman (2006-2007) of the French Private Equity Association (AFIC).

Philippe Audouin Mr. Philippe Audouin has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of ANF Immobilier SA since May 4, 2005. He graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales and began his career by starting his own company, and then became the Financial Director and Deputy Managing Director in Germany of the first joint venture of France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom. From 1996 to 2000, he was in charge of finance, human resources and administration at France Telecom’s multimedia division, and was also a Member of the Supervisory Board of Pages Jaunes. From April 2000 to February 2002, he was the Financial Director of Europ@Web (part of Groupe Arnault). He taught for five years at Hautes Etudes Commerciales, including a position as Senior Lecturer for third-year students in the Entrepreneurs program. Mr. Audouin is currently a Member of the Management Board and Administrative and Financial Director of Eurazeo. He holds several other mandates, including Member of the Board of Directors of Holdelis and Europcar Group, Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of APCOA Parking AG and Managing Director of Perpetuum MEP Verwaltung GmbH among others.

Philippe Brion Mr. Philippe Brion is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of ANF Immobilier SA. He is a graduate from the Paris Institute of Political Science and holds a Master’s in Business law from the University of Paris Assas and a Bachelor of Letters from Paris Sorbonne. From 1976 to 1981, Mr. Brion was Relationship Manager to the Managing Director of CNPF (currently MEDEF), in charge of trade and competition issues. From 1984 to 1986, he was Executive Assistant to the Corporate Secretary of the Rocher Habitat Group (Pelege Group). From 1986 to 1991, he managed the department in charge of business loan analysis and grants, then Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Societe Financiere Sodecco (listed on the Paris Stock Exchange), a regional development company with the status of financial institution. At the same time, since 1988, he has been the Chief Operating Officer of Baticentre, a property leasing company subsidiary of Sodecco. From 1991 to 2005, he was Corporate Secretary then Chief Operating Officer responsible for asset management in the Fonciere SOPHIA (a SBF 120 company) and, from 2003, in General Electric Real Estate. At the same time, Mr. Brion has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gesnov (an SCPI management company and subsidiary of the Societe Generale Group) since 2001.

Fabrice de Gaudemar Mr. Fabrice de Gaudemar served as a Member of the Supervisory Board of ANF Immobier SA. Mr. de Gaudemar has been a Member of the Management Board of Eurazeo since 2010. He joined Eurazeo in 2000 and took part in the investments in or following the investments in Eutelsat, Cegid, Rexel, Europcar, APCOA, Elis and OFI Private Equity (Now Eurazeo PME), as well as Fonroche and 3S Photonics as part of Eurazeo Croissance. Before joining Eurazeo, Mr. de Gaudemar was a project manager at the Ministry of Defense, where he was in charge of developing and deploying new telecommunication networks. Mr. de Gaudemar is, in particular, Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Eurazeo PME, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of 3S Photonics, and the permanent representative of Eurazeo on the Board of Directors of Europcar Groupe. He is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications.

Sebastien Didier Mr. Sebastien Didier has been an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of ANF Immobilier since May 6, 2013. He has been a Member of the Management Board of CEPAC in charge of the regional development banking division since May 2010. He is also a Member of the Supervisory Board of SOCFIM, LOGIREM, SOGIMA, Non-voting Board Member of Treize Developpement and a Director of various institutions. He joined Caisse d’Epargne de Picardie in 2000 within the financial management team and has held various roles, including Head of Financial Management, Financial Director, Director of the Corporate Project “Convergence Client”, and then Member of the Management Board in charge of regional development banking. Prior to that, Mr. Didier worked for Dresdner Kleinwort Benson in Paris and Tokyo where he developed financial models and managed portfolios. He is a graduate of Universite de Technologie de Compiegne with a degree in Computer Engineering.

Philippe Monnier Mr. Philippe Monnier has served as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of ANF Immobilier SA since May 4, 2005. He graduated from ESC Reims. He is currently an Advisor to the Senior Management of Unibail-Rodamco Developpement. As Managing Director of the Simon Ivanhoe group, Mr. Monnier developed shopping malls in France, Spain, Portugal, Poland and Turkey. Before joining the group in 1988, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SMECI (Weil group) from 1975 to 1988, where he developed and managed various shopping malls in Europe. He also holds other mandates, including Manager of SCI La Louviere and SCI IMOFI.

Jean-Pierre Richardson Mr. Jean-Pierre Richardson has served as a Member of the Supervisory Board of ANF Immobilier SA since May 14, 2008. He also serves as the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SA Joliette Materiel, a family holding company acting as Chairman of SAS Richardson. He joined the company in 1962 where he managed its operations from 1969 to 2003. Mr. Richardson served as a judge at the Marseille Commercial Court from 1971 to 1979. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique in 1958.

Sabine Roux de Bezieux Ms. Sabine Roux de Bezieux has been an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of ANF Immobilier SA since May 11, 2012. She graduated from ESSEC in 1986. After two years at the merchant banking unit of CCF (1986-1988), she worked for 14 years at Arthur Andersen, where she carried out audit and consultancy projects for around 10 years before setting up the management team for marketing, communication and business development. She then founded in 2005, Advanceo, a business consultancy firm focusing on business growth issues. She holds an Accounting diploma (DECF). Ms. Roux de Bezieux also serves as a Director of ABC Arbitrage and United Way France, Member of the Supervisory Board of Microfinance Solidaire SAS, and President of Entrepreneurs du Monde.

Marie-Pierre Soury Ms. Marie-Pierre Soury is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of ANF Immobilier SA. With a background in food-processing engineering coupled with specialized training from the French Institute of Petroleum (Institut Francais du Petrole), Ms. Soury began her career in the petroleum industry in 1984. After spending 20 years at Esso France, she joined the Total Group in 2004 where she took over management of Argedis, a subsidiary that directly manages gas stations in the French highway network, before being appointed Vice-Chairman of Marketing Development in 2009. In September 2011, she joined the management of la Croissanterie as Chief Operating Officer before becoming the Chair of the Executive Board of the LGN Group during the summer of 2013.

Isabelle Xoual Ms. Isabelle Xoual has been an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of ANF Immobilier SA since May 17, 2011. She joined Lazard in 1998 and was appointed Senior Partner in 2002. Previously, she was a strategic consultant at Strategic Planning Associates (London, then Paris, 1987-1991). Then she was a Mergers & Acquisitions consultant at Rothschild & Cie (1991-1998). Co-Head of Financial Sponsors Group and head of Financial Investors, she took part in numerous transactions involving financial investors (Spotless, Rexel, Deutsch, Medica, Novasep, Ceva Sante Animale, etc.) or industrial investors (Areva, Thales, Schneider, PPR, etc.). Ms. Xoual is a graduate of ESSEC Business School. As well as being a Senior-Partner of Lazard Freres SAS and Compagnie Financiere Lazard Freres SAS, she also holds other mandates, including Director of Lazard Freres Banque and Managing Director of Lazard Group LLC.