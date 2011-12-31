Name Description

Florentino Perez Rodriguez Mr. Florentino Perez Rodriguez serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since May 11, 2017. He has been Member of the Company's Board since June 28, 1989. He also acts as Chairman of the Company's Executive Committee. In addition, he acts as Chairman of the Board of ACS Servicios Comunicaciones y Energia SA, Vice Chairman of Abertis Infraestructuras SA and Administrator of Inversiones Vesan SA. He started his professional career in 1971 as Director of the Spanish Road Association. He was also Lecturer in Physical Foundations of Technology at the Higher Technical School of Civil Engineering in Madrid. In 1976, he joined the Civil Service as Director of Drainage and the Environment for Madrid City Council, Deputy General Manager of the Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI) of the Ministry of Industry, General Manager of Transport Infrastructure for the Ministry of Transport and Under Secretary and Chairman of the Institute for Agrarian Reform and Development (IRYDA) of the Ministry of Agriculture. He returned to the private sector in 1983 as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Construcciones Padros SA. He graduated in Civil Engineering form Universidad Politecnica de Madrid.

Marcelino Fernandez Verdes Mr. Marcelino Fernandez Verdes serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since May 11, 2017. Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Construction, Concessions and Environment Business Unit of Acs Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, effective on April 15, 2012. He joined the Group in 1987 and was appointed General Manager in 1994. In 1998, he became the CEO of ASC Proyectos, Obras Y Construcciones SA and in 2000 was appointed Chairman of the same company. He holds a degree in Engineering from Universitat de Barcelona.

Antonio Garcia Ferrer Mr. Antonio Garcia Ferrer serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. He has been on the Company's Board since October 14, 2003, and was appointed to his current post in December 2003. He also serves as Member of the Company’s Executive Committee. He is currently Member of the Board at Abertis Infraestructuras SA, ACS Servicios y Concesiones SL, ACS Servicios Comunicaciones y Energia SL and Dragados SA. His professional career began in 1970 in the Dragados Group, where he started as Project Manager, later progressing to Works Manager, Manager, Regional Director, Construction Director for the building company, General Manager of the Services and Industrial Divisions, as well as Member of the Executive Committee. In April 2002, he became Chairman of Grupo Dragados SA. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Escuela Tecnica Superior de Ingenieros de Caminos, Canales y Puertos de Madrid in 1971.

Jose Maria Loizaga Viguri Mr. Jose Maria Loizaga Viguri serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since July 29, 2016. He started his career from Banco Vizcaya where he held various executive posts. In 1968, he became Managing Director of Zardoya and played a role in the merger with Schneider Otis in 1972. He was Head of Otis Elevator for Southern Europe until 1980. In this same year he founded the Banco Hispano Industrial (BHA Group) and in 1982 was appointed as Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Banco Union which merged with Banco Urquijo where he remained until 1985. In his professional career, he held positions such as Chairman of Bodegas Baron de Ley and Member of the Boards of Banque Privee Edmond de Rothschild, Suez International, Otis International, Amorim Investment, Lacteas Garcia Baquero and Union Fenosa, among others. He is currently Chairman of Cartera Industrial Rea, Bodegas Lan and Vice Chairman of Zardoya Otis and ACS’ Executive Committee, as well as a Member of the Board of Otis Elevadores Portugal and Mecalux.

Cristina Aldamiz-Echevarria Gonzalez de Durana Ms. Cristina Aldamiz-Echevarria Gonzalez de Durana serves as Corporate Director of Finance and Business Development at ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA. Prior to this, she was Director of Investments and Management Control at the Company.

Javier Roman Hernando Mr. Javier Roman Hernando serves as General Director of Clece SA at ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA. Prior to this, he was Director of Spain and Portugal - Clece, S.A.

Angel Manuel Garcia Altozano Mr. Angel Manuel Garcia Altozano serves as Corporate General Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. He started his professional career in the construction sector. In the past, he was General Manager of the Instituto National de Industria (INI) and President of Bankers Trust for Spain and Portugal. In 1997, he joined the ACS Group as Corporate General Manager with responsibility over the economic-financial areas, corporate development and affiliates. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad de Madrid and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Dayton University.

Agustin Batuecas Torrego Mr. Agustin Batuecas Torrego serves as Executive Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since June 29, 1999. He served as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Continental Auto until 2007. In addition to his current duties at the company, he occupies the post of Representative of Vias y Construcciones SA, Chairman and CEO of Continental Rail SA; Representative of Iridim Conceciones de Infraestructuras SA, Chairman and CEO of Intercambiador de Transportes Plaza de Castilla SA, Chairman and CEO of Intercambiador de Transportes Principe Pio SA; Vice Chairman of Dragados Servicios Portuarios y Llogisticos SL, as well as Member of the Board of Construrail SA and Chairman of Intercambiador de Transportes Avenida de America SA, among others. He is Civil Engineer.

Alejandro Emilio Canga Bottegheiz Mr. Alejandro Emilio Canga Bottegheiz serves as Director of Europe - Dragados SA at ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA. Prior to this, he was Director of Western America - Dragados SA at the Company.

Ricardo Martin de Bustamante Vega Mr. Ricardo Martin de Bustamante Vega serves as Contracting Director - Dragados SA at ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA. Prior to this, he was Director of North America - Dragados SA at the Company and until then Director of Europe - Dragados SA, at the Company.

Gonzalo Gomez-Zamalloa Baraibar Mr. Gonzalo Gomez-Zamalloa Baraibar serves as Director of Latin America - Dragados SA at ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer of Vias y Construcciones SA.

Eugenio Llorente Gomez Mr. Eugenio Llorente Gomez serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Industrial Services Area of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios SA, which is also a subsidiary of Acs Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA. He started his professional career in Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios SA in 1973. After occupying different positions of responsibility, in 1989 he was named Director of Downtown and in 1998, he was promoted to the post of Corporate General Manager. In 2004 he became its General Manager. He graduated in Industrial Technical Engineering and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from IESEG School of Management.

Epifanio Lozano Pueyo Mr. Epifanio Lozano Pueyo serves as General Director of ACS Servicios Comunicaciones y Energia SL of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. He holds a degree in Economics and Business Administration from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid.

Gustavo Tunell Ayuso Mr. Gustavo Tunell Ayuso serves as Director of Machinery - Dragados SA at ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA. Prior to this, he was Director of Poland - Dragados SA at the Company.

Jose del Valle Perez Mr. Jose Luis del Valle Perez serves as General Secretary, Secretary of the Board, Executive Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. He has been on the Company's Board since June 28, 1989. In addition to his current duties at the Company, he serves as Board Secretary at ACS Servicios y Concesiones SL, Cobra Gestion de Infraestructuras SLU, Dragados SA, Iridium Concesiones de Infraestructuras SA, Sociedad Espanola de Montajes Industriales SA, as well as Member of the Board of Clece SA and Dragados Servicios Portuarios y Logisticos SA, among others. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid in 1971. In addition, he has been State Attorney since 1974.

Manuel Delgado Solis Mr. Manuel Delgado Solis serves as Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since May 20, 2004. In addition to his duties at the Company, he occupies the post of Member of the Board of Dragados SA and Refineria Balboa, as well as Chairman of Profesionales de la Medicina y de la Empresa SA (Hospital de Madrid Group). He holds Bachelors degrees in Pharmacy and Law

Javier Echenique Landiribar Mr. Javier Echenique Landiribar serves as Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since May 20, 2004. In addition, he occupies the post of General Manager of Allianz-Ercos and Managing Director of the BBVA Group. He also serves as Chairman of Banco Guipuzcoano and Member of the Board of REPSOL YPF SA, Abertis Infraestructuras SA, Grupo Empresarial ENCE SA, Telefonica Moviles Mexico and Celistics SL Likewise, as well as Member of the Board of Trustees of Novia Salcedo Foundation and the Altuna Foundation, among others. Moreover, he is Member of Telefonica de Espanas Advisory Board, Director of Telefoica SA in the Basque Country and Board Member of ACS Servicios Comunicaciones y Energia SL. He graduated in Economic and Actuarial Sciences.

Joan David Grima Terre Mr. Joan David Grima Terre has served as Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since April 28, 2015. Prior to this, he was Independent Director at the Company from October 14, 2003. He has also occupied the post of General Manager of Banco Santander SA since 1992. He is currently Head of Santander Asset Management and Member of the Steering Committee. In January of 2002 he was appointed Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Auna Group, a role he performed until November 2005. Moreover, he has been Board Member of TEKA SA. He holds Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics and Business and studied at Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona, the Baylor University and the Harvard Business School.

Pedro Jose Lopez Jimenez Mr. Pedro Jose Lopez Jimenez serves as Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since June 28, 1989. In addition to his duties at the Company, he occupies the post of Vice Chairman of Dragados SA, Board Member of ACS Servicios y Concesiones SA and ACS Servicios Comunicaciones y Energia SL, Chairman of Terratest Group and Member of the Board of Governors of Universidad de Alcala de Henares, among others. During his career, he has been Chairman of ENDESA, Member of the Board of Union Fenosa and ENHER, General Manager of Ports, Under Secretary at the Ministry of Public Works and Urban Planning, Member of the Board of Instituto Nacional de Industria and Board Member and General Manager of Empresarios Agrupados, where he was engaged in the engineering and construction of the Almaraz, Cofrentes, Trillo and Valdecaballeros nuclear power stations, as well as numerous conventional thermal power stations. In addition, he was Construction Director for Thermal Power Stations of Hidroelectrica Espanola. He is a Civil Engineering graduated in 1965 and attended the Advanced Management Program of Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE) in 1996.

Maria Soledad Perez Rodriguez Ms. Maria Soledad Perez Rodriguez serves as Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since November 13, 2014. Currently she is also on the Board of the Company's subsidiaries: ACS Servicios Comunicaciones y Energia, S.L and DRAGADOS, S.A. She graduated in Chemical Sciences and in Pharmacy from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Miguel Roca Junyent Mr. Miguel Roca Junyent has served as Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since April 28, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Independent Director at the Company. He has been on the Company's Board since October 14, 2003. He has also been Secretary to the Board of Directors of Accesos de Madrid Concesionaria Espanola SA since January 2000. In addition, he is Secretary of the Board of Directors of Abertis Infraestructuras SA, Chairman of the Abertis Foundation, as well as Partner and Chairman of the Roca Junyent Law Firm, Board Member of Endesa SA and Chairman of Fundacion Abertis.. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Unviersitat de Barcelona

Antonio Botella Garcia Mr. Antonio Botella Garcia serves as Independent Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since April 28, 2015. He has been a Board Member of the Caja Postal de Ahorros (subsequently Argentaria and then merged with BBVA), of AVIACO (subsequently merged with IBERIA LAE) and ALDEASA and Secretary of the Board of various companies. He holds a degree in Law from the Universidad de Murcia and is State Attorney (Class of 1974).

Emilio Garcia Gallego Mr. Emilio Garcia Gallego serves as Independent Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since November 13, 2014. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering in Channels and Ports, Bachelor of Laws and Doctorate in Philosophy degree, all from Universidad Politecnica de Cataluna.