Name Description

Anna Mokgokong Dr. Anna Theresa Masamo Mokgokong is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. The former President of the SA Women Entrepreneurs Network ("SAWEN") and the International Women’s Forum of SA ("IWFSA"), she is also a Board member for various listed and unlisted companies in South Africa and abroad. She is one of the founding members and Group Executive Chairperson of Community Investment Holdings, a leading black empowerment company. With a medical degree and Doctorate in Economics, she has served in academia and the public sector and is a much sought-after public speaker with a keen interest in community development as well as Women Empowerment. She has received numerous accolades and acknowledgements both locally and internationally.

Antoine Vorster van Buuren Mr. Antoine Vorster van Buuren has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Antoine joins the Company as CEO after serving as CEO to the AfroCentric Health Group Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of AfroCentric since 1 August 2015. Antoine entered the healthcare sector in 2004 when he jointly founded WAD Holdings. He previously served as CEO of WAD subsidiary companies Pharmacy Direct, a courier pharmacy business, and Curasana Wholesalers, a pharmaceutical wholesaler. Prior to founding WAD Holdings, he spent 15 years with Total both in South Africa and internationally, including holding general management positions responsible for logistics and retail. Antoine holds a B.Comm in Accounting from the University of Pretoria and an MBA from the University Of Pretoria Graduate School Of Business.

Hannes Boonzaaier Mr. Hannes Boonzaaier is Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Hannes qualified as a CA (SA) after completing his articles with KPMG in 1999. He then joined the Corporate Finance team at KPMG where he gained experience in valuations, due diligence reviews and commercial structuring of deals. After 3 years in the Corporate Finance environment, he joined the Medscheme group as a financial manager. In 2010 after the AfroCentric purchase of the Lethimvula Group, Hannes was appointed as the General Manager for group financial reporting. His success in leading the financial team and the core business knowledge gained by him resulted in his appointment as CFO from 1 March 2015 for AfroCentric Health Limited, which is the largest subsidiary in AfroCentric.

Willem Britz Mr. Willem Britz is Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 August 2015. As one of the founding members of WAD Holdings, Willem Britz is an admitted attorney and has been involved in numerous business ventures ranging from mining to pharmaceutical, financial services, property, telecommunications and the game breeding industry over the past 12 years. He also acted as an advisor to the medical aid industry for several years.

Jacob Kahn Mr. Jacob Meyer Kahn serves as Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd. Meyer is currently an Independent Non- Executive Director on the Comair Limited Board and Chairman of the Risk Committee for Network Healthcare Holdings. In 2012, he retired as Executive Chairman from SABMiller after a 46 year career within the Group. Meyer has served on the Boards of 16 listed companies, as a trustee of numerous organisations and is a past-president of The South Africa Foundation. He has received a number of awards, amongst others, one of the five Top Businessmen (1983), Marketing Man of the Year (1987), Business Manager of the Year (1990), the Award for Business Excellence from Wits and has been honoured by the University of Pretoria as Professor Extraordinaire by way of an honorary doctorate in Commerce.

Ahmed Banderker Mr. Ahmed Banderker is Non-Executive Director of the comapny. he is a Chartered Accountant and the Chief Executive of Strategic Business Development at Sanlam Personal Finance Mr Banderker is responsible inter alia, for running a group of innovative businesses within Sanlam's retail business. He is also responsible for new group venture opportunities which included the transaction with AfroCentric.

Ian Kirk Mr. Ian M. Kirk is Non-Executive Director of the company. He is a Chartered Accountant, and holds the office of Sanlam Group Chief Executive Officer after the recent retirement of Dr Johan Van Zyl. Ian joined the Sanlam Group in 2006 as Chief Executive of Strategy and Projects, after which he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Santam in June 2007.

M. Joe Madungandaba Mr. M. Joe Madungandaba is Non-Executive Director of AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd., since June 10, 2010. Having received a Bachelor of Commerce from UNISA and studied at the Cranfield School of Management (UK) and Wharton Business School (USA), he also became a member of the Institute of Commercial and Financial Accountants of Southern Africa. A keen businessman, Joe is also an Independent Non-Executive Director for Distell Group, CEO for Community Investment Holdings and a Board member of Jasco Electronic Holdings. He serves on a number of Boards of companies, both listed and unlisted, locally and internationally. He is a recipient of the Black Management Forum ("BMF") Manager of the Year Award and has helped shape government policy on taxation, reconstruction and development.

Nkateko Munisi Dr. Nkateko David Munisi serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 7 December 2015. Nkateko is a qualified and practicing medical doctor with extensive experience in the industry having served on numerous committees, boards and panels throughout his career. He is amongst other things currently the chairman of the medical panel at the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund and the Public Investment Corporation representative in the healthcare infrastructure fund, RH Managers where he currently serves as chairman of the advisory committee. Nkateko is a Director and the current chairman of Golden Pond Trading 175 (Pty) Limited, a joint venture company between SGH and Community Healthcare Holdings (Pty) Limited who are material shareholders in AfroCentric.

Joe Appelgryn Mr. Joe Appelgryn is Non-Executive Independent Director of AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd. Joe Appelgryn is a Chartered Accountant, having served articles at Ernst & Young, with experience in transaction advisory, capital raising and business and project appraisals. He founded Sinergi Corporate Advisors and has since raised more than R2 billion in funding for his clients and has led transactions for a range of businesses. His experience spans a range of industries focusing on Healthcare and Wood & Paper industries. Prior to Sinergi, Joe worked at the Industrial Development Corporation of SA Ltd ("IDC") for 8 years where he was active in the Wood & Paper Business Unit and in the establishment of the Healthcare & Education Business Unit. He has served on a number of boards and as Acting Chairman, Vice-chairman and Trustee of Resolution Health Medical Scheme ("RHMS"). He was also member of RHMS’s Audit and Risk Management Committees.

Lindani Dhlamini Ms. Lindani Dhlamini is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Lindani is a chartered accountant with over 20 years of experience. She is the co-founder and the Chief Executive Officer of SekelaXabiso as well as the Chairperson of SkX Financial Services.

S. Mmakau Mr. S.E. Mmakau is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr Mmakau holds a Master’s degree in Business Leadership (MBL), a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) degree, both from the University of South Africa (UNISA) and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Pretoria. Mr Mmakau offers more than 15 years’ experience in delivering quality services of Information Communication Technology. He currently holds the position of Chief Information Officer at the Airports Company South Africa Limited.

Hlokammoni Motau Ms. Hlokammoni Grathel (Grathel) Motau has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is a Chartered Accountant, she also holds an MPhil in Development Finance degree from the University of Stellenbosch. Grathel has almost 20 years of business and financial experience gained at various organisations in both the public and private sectors where she has worked for organisations that include Blue IQ Investments, the National Treasury and The Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa. She is an Executive Director and Development Economist at Mmoni Advisory Services, where she advises organisations on the development and implementation of sustainable policies and strategies.