Acerinox SA (ACX.MC)
ACX.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
12.44EUR
23 Oct 2017
12.44EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.04 (+0.28%)
€0.04 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
€12.40
€12.40
Open
€12.37
€12.37
Day's High
€12.49
€12.49
Day's Low
€12.35
€12.35
Volume
500,478
500,478
Avg. Vol
1,229,007
1,229,007
52-wk High
€14.18
€14.18
52-wk Low
€10.52
€10.52
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rafael Miranda Robredo
|68
|2014
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Bernardo Velazquez Herreros
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Miguel Ferrandis Torres
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Antonio Moreno Zorrilla
|2016
|Director of Production, Chief Executive Officer of Acerinox Europa SAU, Director of Gibraltar Field
|
Daniel Tomas Azpitarte Zemp
|Commercial Director
|
Luis Gimeno Valledor
|2016
|General Secretary
|
Pedro Ballesteros Quintana
|69
|2011
|Director
|
Ryo Hattori
|2009
|Director
|
Tomas Hevia Armengol
|2016
|Director
|
Santos Martinez-Conde Gutierrez-Barquin
|62
|2002
|Director
|
Yukio Nariyoshi
|64
|2011
|Director
|
Mvuleni Qhena
|2006
|Director
|
Manuel Conthe Gutierrez
|63
|2011
|Independent Director
|
Laura de Baquedano
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Rosa Maria Garcia Pineiro
|2017
|Independent Director
|
George Donald Johnston
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Braulio Medel Camara
|70
|2008
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Rafael Miranda Robredo
|Mr. Rafael Miranda Robredo serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of Acerinox, S.A. He is also President of Fundacion Endesa. He has served as Honorary President of Eurelectric. Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Endesa till 2009. He also acted as Chairman of Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios, S.A. and Board Member of BIP (Brookfield Infrastructure Partners). He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE.
|
Bernardo Velazquez Herreros
|Mr. Bernardo Velazquez Herreros serves as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Acerinox, S.A. since July 27, 2010, He has been on the Company's Board since June 8, 2010. Previously, he served as Planning Director of the Company until December 13, 2007, when he was appointed as General Manager. In addition, he is Member of the Company's Executive Committee. He also acts as Chairman of Bahru Stainless, Acerinox Europa SAU and Inoxcenter SL and Member of the Board of Directors of North American Stainless and Columbus. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE.
|
Miguel Ferrandis Torres
|
Antonio Moreno Zorrilla
|Mr. Antonio Moreno Zorrilla serves as Director of Production, Director of Gibraltar Field of Acerinox, S.A. and Chief Executive Officer of Acerinox Europa SAU, a subsidiary of the Company. He is Industrial Engineer.
|
Daniel Tomas Azpitarte Zemp
|
Luis Gimeno Valledor
|
Pedro Ballesteros Quintana
|Mr. Pedro Ballesteros Quintana serves as Director of Acerinox SA since June 9, 2011. He is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He is also Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of March-JLT, having served as Executive Chairman until May 2010. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration and Management from Universidad Complutense.
|
Ryo Hattori
|Mr. Ryo Hattori serves as Director of Acerinox, S.A. since May 28, 2009. He also serves as Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. In addition, he has served as General Manager for Special Assignment at the Stainless Steel Sales Department and Overseas Project Department of Nisshin Steel Co Ltd. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Sophia University, Tokyo.
|
Tomas Hevia Armengol
|Mr. Tomas Hevia Armengol serves as Director of Acerinox, S.A. since December 21, 2016. He is currently member of the Investment Department and the Management Committee of Albaera S.A. Previously, he developed his professional activity in the Department of Mergers and Acquisitions and Equity Capital Markets of Royal Bank of Scotland PLC and ABN AMOR NL in Madrid and in London. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE and Masters of Business Administration degree from IESEG School of Management.
|
Santos Martinez-Conde Gutierrez-Barquin
|Mr. Santos Martinez-Conde Gutierrez-Barquin serves as Director of Acerinox, S.A. since May 30, 2002. He also serves as Member of Executive, Nominating and Remuneration Committees of the Company. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer of Corporacion Financiera Alba, S.A. and Member of the Board of Directors of ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA and Union Fenosa. He holds a degree in Nuclear Science from Universidad Pontifica Comillas and a Masters degree in Business Administration from the same university.
|
Yukio Nariyoshi
|Mr. Yukio Nariyoshi serves as of Director of Acerinox, S.A. since June 9, 2011. He is also Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Vice President of Nisshin Steel Co, Ltd. He holds a Masters degree from the Kyoto University (March 1977).
|
Mvuleni Qhena
|Mr. Mvuleni Geoffrey Qhena serves as of Director of Acerinox, S.A. since June 1, 2006. He is also Chief Executive Officer of Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). He holds a degree in Accounting from the University of South Africa.
|
Manuel Conthe Gutierrez
|Mr. Manuel Conthe Gutierrez serves as Independent Director of Acerinox S.A. since June 9, 2011. On December 19, 2012, he was appointed Chairman of the Company’s Nominating and Remuneration Committee. He was President of the Spanish Stock Market Commission, between 2004 and 2007, as well as Vice President for the Financial Sector of the World Bank and Secretary of State for Economy. Since 2007, he has been Consultant at the newspaper Expansion y Actualidad Economica. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid. In addition, he is a State Economist and Commercial Expert.
|
Laura de Baquedano
|Ms. Laura Abasolo Garcia de Baquedano serves as Independent Director at Acerinox, S.A. since June 9, 2016. She started her career in Investment Banking division of Goldman Sachs International Inc in London. She serves as Director of Planning, Budgets and Control for the Telefonica SA Simplification Office. She is also Member of the Board of Directors at Telefonica Chile SA, as well as Member of the Supervisory Board of Telefonica Deutschland. She holds a Bachelors degree in Economics and Business Science from Universidad Comercial de Deusto, as well as Masters of Business Administration degree in International Business.
|
Rosa Maria Garcia Pineiro
|
George Donald Johnston
|Mr. George Donald Johnston serves as Independent Director of Acerinox, S.A. since October 10, 2014. He also serves as Director of Merlin Properties Socimi S.A. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Middlebury College and Master of Arts degree in International Economics and Latin American Studies from Johns Hopkins University.
|
Braulio Medel Camara
|Mr. Braulio Medel Camara serves as Independent Director of Acerinox, S.A. since May 27, 2008. He is Member of the Company's Nominating and Remuneration Committee. He has also served as President of Unicaja and the Federation of Savings Institutions of Andalucia, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of Iberdrola SA. He is Senior Professor of Public Purse at the Universidad de Malaga. He holds a Bachelors degree and a Doctorate in Economics and Business Sciences from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.
Basic Compensation
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Rafael Miranda Robredo
|0
|0
|
Bernardo Velazquez Herreros
|0
|0
|
Miguel Ferrandis Torres
|0
|0
|
Antonio Moreno Zorrilla
|0
|0
|
Daniel Tomas Azpitarte Zemp
|0
|0
|
Luis Gimeno Valledor
|0
|0
|
Pedro Ballesteros Quintana
|0
|0
|
Ryo Hattori
|0
|0
|
Tomas Hevia Armengol
|0
|0
|
Santos Martinez-Conde Gutierrez-Barquin
|0
|0
|
Yukio Nariyoshi
|0
|0
|
Mvuleni Qhena
|0
|0
|
Manuel Conthe Gutierrez
|0
|0
|
Laura de Baquedano
|0
|0
|
Rosa Maria Garcia Pineiro
|0
|0
|
George Donald Johnston
|0
|0
|
Braulio Medel Camara
|0
|0