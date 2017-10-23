Name Description

Rafael Miranda Robredo Mr. Rafael Miranda Robredo serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of Acerinox, S.A. He is also President of Fundacion Endesa. He has served as Honorary President of Eurelectric. Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Endesa till 2009. He also acted as Chairman of Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios, S.A. and Board Member of BIP (Brookfield Infrastructure Partners). He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE.

Bernardo Velazquez Herreros Mr. Bernardo Velazquez Herreros serves as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Acerinox, S.A. since July 27, 2010, He has been on the Company's Board since June 8, 2010. Previously, he served as Planning Director of the Company until December 13, 2007, when he was appointed as General Manager. In addition, he is Member of the Company's Executive Committee. He also acts as Chairman of Bahru Stainless, Acerinox Europa SAU and Inoxcenter SL and Member of the Board of Directors of North American Stainless and Columbus. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE.

Antonio Moreno Zorrilla Mr. Antonio Moreno Zorrilla serves as Director of Production, Director of Gibraltar Field of Acerinox, S.A. and Chief Executive Officer of Acerinox Europa SAU, a subsidiary of the Company. He is Industrial Engineer.

Pedro Ballesteros Quintana Mr. Pedro Ballesteros Quintana serves as Director of Acerinox SA since June 9, 2011. He is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He is also Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of March-JLT, having served as Executive Chairman until May 2010. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration and Management from Universidad Complutense.

Ryo Hattori Mr. Ryo Hattori serves as Director of Acerinox, S.A. since May 28, 2009. He also serves as Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. In addition, he has served as General Manager for Special Assignment at the Stainless Steel Sales Department and Overseas Project Department of Nisshin Steel Co Ltd. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Sophia University, Tokyo.

Tomas Hevia Armengol Mr. Tomas Hevia Armengol serves as Director of Acerinox, S.A. since December 21, 2016. He is currently member of the Investment Department and the Management Committee of Albaera S.A. Previously, he developed his professional activity in the Department of Mergers and Acquisitions and Equity Capital Markets of Royal Bank of Scotland PLC and ABN AMOR NL in Madrid and in London. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE and Masters of Business Administration degree from IESEG School of Management.

Santos Martinez-Conde Gutierrez-Barquin Mr. Santos Martinez-Conde Gutierrez-Barquin serves as Director of Acerinox, S.A. since May 30, 2002. He also serves as Member of Executive, Nominating and Remuneration Committees of the Company. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer of Corporacion Financiera Alba, S.A. and Member of the Board of Directors of ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA and Union Fenosa. He holds a degree in Nuclear Science from Universidad Pontifica Comillas and a Masters degree in Business Administration from the same university.

Yukio Nariyoshi Mr. Yukio Nariyoshi serves as of Director of Acerinox, S.A. since June 9, 2011. He is also Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Vice President of Nisshin Steel Co, Ltd. He holds a Masters degree from the Kyoto University (March 1977).

Mvuleni Qhena Mr. Mvuleni Geoffrey Qhena serves as of Director of Acerinox, S.A. since June 1, 2006. He is also Chief Executive Officer of Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). He holds a degree in Accounting from the University of South Africa.

Manuel Conthe Gutierrez Mr. Manuel Conthe Gutierrez serves as Independent Director of Acerinox S.A. since June 9, 2011. On December 19, 2012, he was appointed Chairman of the Company’s Nominating and Remuneration Committee. He was President of the Spanish Stock Market Commission, between 2004 and 2007, as well as Vice President for the Financial Sector of the World Bank and Secretary of State for Economy. Since 2007, he has been Consultant at the newspaper Expansion y Actualidad Economica. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid. In addition, he is a State Economist and Commercial Expert.

Laura de Baquedano Ms. Laura Abasolo Garcia de Baquedano serves as Independent Director at Acerinox, S.A. since June 9, 2016. She started her career in Investment Banking division of Goldman Sachs International Inc in London. She serves as Director of Planning, Budgets and Control for the Telefonica SA Simplification Office. She is also Member of the Board of Directors at Telefonica Chile SA, as well as Member of the Supervisory Board of Telefonica Deutschland. She holds a Bachelors degree in Economics and Business Science from Universidad Comercial de Deusto, as well as Masters of Business Administration degree in International Business.

George Donald Johnston Mr. George Donald Johnston serves as Independent Director of Acerinox, S.A. since October 10, 2014. He also serves as Director of Merlin Properties Socimi S.A. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Middlebury College and Master of Arts degree in International Economics and Latin American Studies from Johns Hopkins University.